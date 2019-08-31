Planned Parenthood Recruits Musicians to Propagandize the Youth

Planned Parenthood announced this week that it enlisted at least 136 pop singers and groups to market abortion at their concerts as part of Planned Parenthood's Band Together campaign.

This follows the abortion mill's stinging defeat just over a week ago, when it lost $60 million in taxpayer funding upon exiting the Title X program due to its unwillingness to prioritize family planning over abortion.

Enlisting music icons who connect with mostly young Americans to propagandize the killing of the unborn is unconscionable and proves that the organization is increasingly desperate.

At least some of the artists on the list are exceptionally talented musicians. That they would use those God-given talents to advocate for killing the most defenseless Americans, those who don't have a voice, is beyond perverse. It highlights the spiritual darkness Planned Parenthood promotes across society, funded with significant taxpayer support.

Christian recording artists frequently partner with Compassion International at their concerts, using their music as a platform to encourage concert-goers to support poor and desperate children from across the globe. One of my kids was inspired at a concert and pledged support for an Ethiopian boy whom she writes and supports with financial giving.

These musicians are using their gifts to promote a culture of life, compassion, and respect. Compassion International asks people to be God's hands and feet. Planned Parenthood asks its supporters to protect their ability to destroy hands and feet created by God.

The Planned Parenthood collaborators are encouraging their concert-goers to become complicit in a culture of death and despair, one that finds the unborn life of a child no more significant than moldy fruit to be tossed in the garbage.

One of the more talented names on the list is Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music to Waitress, a show whose conclusion celebrates the redeeming power of life through the birth of a baby. Ironically, had the fictional lead character in Waitress gone to a Bareilles concert, the story may have ended with no baby and a shattered woman.

This latest outrage again demonstrates that abortion is akin to a sacred rite to its supporters. It is reminiscent of Old Testament cultures who sacrificed their children to false gods and demons in the hope of receiving a blessing. Today's blessing is convenience and irresponsibility.

That these performers would repulse part of their audience in the interest of promoting this abomination is enlightening. There is simply no depth of depravity to which this organization and its adherents are unwilling to descend.

Planned Parenthood's website screams, "Now is the time to band together and say KEEP YOUR BANS OFF OUR BODIES!" Nobody cares about their bodies. What right-minded people care about is the tiny life being destroyed because it has become an inconvenience.

The Dr. Seuss character Horton the elephant wisely noted that "even though you can't see or hear them at all, a person's a person, no matter how small." A society is best judged by how well it defends its smallest and powerless members. Those powerless members are not the well paid artists prancing on stage, but the millions of lives they are advocating be killed.

Musicians once took pride in their counter-cultural identity. Today's musicians embrace the worst aspects of culture to the cheerleading of the cultural elites and believe that it proves their courage and virtue.

Planned Parenthood puts the U.S. military to shame as the nation's most efficient killing force. The evil organization performed roughly 333,000 abortions last year. That means that this organization's carnage scorecard for a single year is more than 270 times the number of victims (1,196) of mass shootings since 1966 that the Washington Post ran in an attempted attack on the Second Amendment. For some perspective, it takes this single organization two years to kill more Americans than lost their lives in the entire Civil War. In less than five years, Planned Parenthood's body count is a higher number than Americans who have died in all wars combined.

This latest extremist act shows that Planned Parenthood is increasingly acting like a cornered animal. The U.S. is in a very different place from where it was in 1973, when Roe v. Wade set the stage for almost fifty years of uninterrupted slaughter. The single biggest factor in that changed environment is the mass use of ultrasounds.

The Power of the Ultrasound

I was shocked upon seeing an early pregnancy ultrasound of our first child. Due to the rhetoric around the abortion debate, I expected to see something resembling an amoeba or perhaps a tadpole. What I saw instead was a baby who was very much alive. This is the same reality that former Planned Parenthood clinic director and now pro-life champion Abby Johnson came face to face with, as fictionalized in the powerful movie Unplanned. In the movie, Abby watches as a baby's life is violently and callously snuffed out on an ultrasound during an abortion. This moment crushes her spirit, tearing the veil of lies and rhetoric she hid behind and igniting her to become an unwavering champion of the unborn.

Ultrasounds have moved Americans to understand the enormity of the evil hidden behind antiseptic words and phrases like "women's right to choose," as if what people are choosing is no more significant than whether they order a ham sandwich or a hamburger.

Planned Parenthood recognizes all too well that the game has changed. It just lost a significant funding stream, are watching its ironclad grip on the courts slip and seeing states effectively restrict the killing. This latest move to recruit pop star mouthpieces shows its increasing desperation to prevent the further erosion of its support.

The Way Forward

An organization as depraved as Planned Parenthood does not go gentle into that good night. Conservatives will need to press this fight on all fronts.

President Donald Trump, who has been arguably the most pro-life president we've elected, effectively eliminated $60 million of taxpayer funding to Planned Parenthood, but it is still only a fraction of the approximately $550 million the abortion all-stars receive annually from taxpayers. This front in the war will not be over until taxpayers no longer contribute a single cent to this organization. This will require the election of significantly more pro-life legislators to Congress.

We should continue to support all state efforts by courageous state lawmakers to restrict abortion. This is the battlefield that spooked Planned Parenthood into collaborating with the music industry in the hopes of stanching the bleeding.

As for these compromised musicians, to borrow from their perverse campaign, we can all decide to keep our hands off their music.

We've reached a point in history where a vote for just about any Democrat is a vote for abortion on demand up to and even after the moment of birth. While we must continue the fight in the political arena, the real war is being waged for the hearts and minds of all Americans. May this be the generation that finally ends this evil.

Fletch Daniels blogs at deplorabletouchdown.com and can be found on twitter @fletchdaniels.

Image: Eva Rinaldi via Flickr.