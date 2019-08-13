Harris and Warren Call Cops Murderers

Despite efforts to paint the police as racist oppressors, in the end Michael Brown was proven to be a thug, the kind that plagues cities across America, that police deal with daily, particularly in Obama’s Chicago. Brown in fact committed a strong-arm robbery of a Ferguson convenience store before assaulting police officer Darren Wilson, who was found by Atty. Gen. Eric Hoilder’s racially charged Department of Justice to have justifiably used lethal force in defending himself against Brown’s attack.

If there is a Pearl Harbor in this war on cops, it was Ferguson, Missouri, where President Obama’s Justice Department sent 40 FBI agents to prove Officer Darren Wilson was a racist murderer of an innocent black teen. He even made the race-baiting Al Sharpton, whose ring Democratic candidates regularly kiss, and who helped create the myth of “hands up, don’t shoot”, a key adviser on race matters and Ferguson.

Yet, bereft of facts and evidence, Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris continued President Obama’s war on cops, saying that Michael Brown was murdered by a policeman. As TownHall.com reported:

In the summer of 2014, Michael Brown was shot and killed by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. It set off days of intense protests. It was one of the incidents that set off the Black Lives Matter movement and it spawned the “hand up, don’t shoot” lie. Brown wasn’t murdered. It was a clean police-involved shooting. Federal investigators also noted that the evidence analyzed initially did not differ when they re-reviewed everything concerning whether to file civil rights charges. In other words, the physical evidence backed up the story that Brown had reached for Wilson’s gun and fought with the former law enforcement officer. Attorney General Eric Holder cleared Wilson. The Obama DOJ cleared Wilson. Wilson did not murder Brown, which is why Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s tweet about this incident got tomahawk chopped. Warren tweeted on the five-year anniversary of this incident.

Sen. Kamala Harris joined Warren in her Ferguson anniversary lie, tweeting, as reported in National Review:

Michael Brown’s murder forever changed Ferguson and America. His tragic death sparked a desperately needed conversation and a nationwide movement. We must fight for stronger accountability and racial equity in our justice system.

Harris and Warren have shamefully resurrected President Obama’s war on cops, hypocritically race-baiting to win Democratic primary votes in a crowded field, even as they lead the pack of incessant Democratic cries that President Trump is a racist..

It was Michael Brown’s death, based on the “hands up, don’t shoot” lie knocked down by the testimony of multiple black witnesses, that fueled the Black Lives Matter movement that that makes, not black-on-black crime, but attempts to enforce the law in black communities the main threat facing blacks. His death, and the false narrative President Obama and the Sharptons of the world fostered in the aftermath of Brown’s justified shooting, helped spark the current war on cops, leading to the carnage in Dallas and Baton Rouge.

Photo credit: Jamelle Bouie

The anti-cop bloodlust of this movement wasn’t satisfied then and won’t be satisfied now. We saw it last August in a Black Lives Matter protest at the Minnesota State Fair. As the Daily Caller reported and a video showed:

Black Lives Matter protesters marching on the Minnesota state fair on Saturday spewed violent anti-cop rhetoric just hours after a Harris County, Tex. sheriff’s deputy was ambushed and executed at a Houston-area gas station. “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon,” activists with the St. Paul, Minn. branch of Black Lives Matter chanted while marching behind a group of police officers down a highway just south of the state fair grounds.

This inflammatory racial animus has been repeatedly stoked by grandstanding liberal politicians such as Harris and Warren, who benefit politically from perpetuating the culture of victimhood

In December, 2014, President Obama stoked the fires of animus against cops when he said on BET that police were judging blacks, not on the content of their character, but on the color of their skin:

President Barack Obama made an appearance on Black Entertainment Television (BET) Monday to reach out to black Americans and discuss calls for criminal justice reform after two grand jury decisions cleared white police officers in the deaths of two black men. The president has to carefully express his concern for the safety of African-Americans while not undermining the law enforcement community. President Obama suggested that the issue of police vs. minorities is deeply rooted in American culture and is the result of police having a “subconscious fear of folks who look different.” …. “And, you know, I’ve said it before, the vast majority of law enforcement officers are doing a really tough job, and most of them are doing it well and are trying to do the right thing. But a combination of bad training, in some cases, a combination in some cases of departments that really are not trying to root out biases, or tolerate sloppy police work. A combination, in some cases of folks just not knowing any better, and in a lot of cases, subconscious fear of folks who look different, all of this contributes to a national problem that’s going to require a national solution.”

Speaking of folks who look different, try the two casualties in the war on cops in New York City. As Heather MacDonald writes in her book, The War On Cops (Encounter Books, 2016):

In the summer of 2014, as we have seen, a lie overtook significant parts of the country and grew into a kind of mass hysteria. That lie holds that the police pose a mortal threat to black Americans -- indeed, that the police are the greatest threat facing black Americans today. Several subsidiary untruths buttress that central myth: that the criminal-justice system is biased against blacks; that there is no such thing as a black underclass; and that crime rates are comparable between blacks and whites, so that disproportionate police action in minority neighborhoods cannot be explained without reference to racism. The poisonous effect of these lies manifested itself in the cold-blooded assassination of two NYPD officers in December that year. The highest reaches of American society promulgated those untruths and participated in the mass hysteria. President Barack Obama, speaking after a grand jury decided not to indict the police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, declared that blacks were right to believe that the criminal-justice system was often stacked against them… Eric Holder escalated a long-running theme of his tenure as U.S. attorney general: that the police routinely engaged in racial profiling and needed federal intervention to police properly…

Once again; “guilty” cops are being found innocent. Early on in his administration, Obama began the targeting of innocent cops just trying to do their jobs. As Fox News reported in 2009:

Many police officers across the country have a message for President Barack Obama… Get all the facts before criticizing one of our own. Obama's public criticism that Cambridge officers "acted stupidly" when they arrested black Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. could make it harder for police to work with people of color, some officers said Thursday. It could even set back the progress in race relations that helped Obama become the nation's first African-American president, they said. "What we don't need is public safety officials across the country second-guessing themselves," said David Holway, president of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, which represents 15,000 public safety officials around the country. "The president's alienated public safety officers across the country with his comments."

Since that day, police have been second-guessing themselves, beset by accusers who find them guilty of racism and excessive force. In their eyes, police are guilty of racism until proven innocent. President Obama, as the first African-American to occupy the White House, had a chance to be a racial healer. Instead he chose to be the great divider, blaming not the thugs who plague our liberal-run cities, but rather the cops who daily risk their lives to stop the bleeding. Harris and Warren are the ones acting stupidly.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.