An Honest Discussion about Race in America

Obama's A.G., Eric Holder, challenged Americans to have an "honest" discussion about race. Obama and Holder are progressives who believe that America is unarguably racist. What Holder really wanted was a one-sided conversation to declare white Americans inherently racist. Holder wanted to further instill a victim mindset in blacks and use reparations to seduce blacks to continue voting for Democrats.

Due to their war of words on YouTube, I became aware of an ongoing feud between black comedian Mo'Nique and black entertainment power brokers Oprah, Tyler Perry, and Steve Harvey. Along with other disagreements, Mo'Nique felt hurt that these fellow black celebs were not supportive enough during her feud with white executives at Netflix. Mo'Nique felt that the amount of money Netflix offered her to do a comedy special was offensively low and racist.

As a black American, I was struck by Mo'Nique's outdated we-blacks-must-stick-together-against-racist-white-America mindset. According to Mo'Nique, any black who does not subscribe to her claim that America is still a hellhole of rabid racism against blacks is naïve, a coward, or a sellout. Many blacks in the entertainment industry promote the lie that it is unarguable that blacks are still suffering intense, brutal, and relentless racism in America.

I would ask these wealthy black celebs, how did Oprah cut through America's extreme racism to become a billionaire in a country that is only 12% black? In progressives' desperate attempt to block the re-election of Trump, Democrats and their fake news media operatives absurdly claim that Trump along with the 63 million Americans who elected him are white supremacists. If this were true, it would have been impossible for black Obama to be elected president two times. Common sense tells us that the Democrats' presidential campaign is built upon a sinking-sand foundation of racial hatred and lies.

There are not enough white supremacists in America to fill a phone booth. As for the KKK, there are only 8,000 of them out of 300 million Americans. It is absurd to claim that the KKK and white supremacists are relevant in America today. And yet, Democrats and fake news media will pound their crazy Trump-and-his-voters-are-white-supremacists lie into the heads of Americans 24/7 up to the 2020 election.

I referred to Mo'Nique's mindset as "outdated" because there were times when it was necessary for blacks to stand together as one monolithic voice. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s freedom march on Washington was one such occasion.

I remember the Super Bowl party in 1988 at my home, when Doug Williams was the first black starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl. My dad, brothers, cousins, and friends who were gathered at my home were elated. We laughed, cheered, and gave each other high-fives. Word in the black community was that whites did not think blacks were smart enough for the position of quarterback in the NFL. You can understand why we were so happy over the black quarterback's landmark victory.

America has come a long way, baby, regarding race relations. Blacks no longer have to band together against widespread racism. Glaring proof of America's racial repentance can be stated in three words: Barack Hussein Obama. Millions of whites voted for Obama solely because he is black, naïvely believing that electing a black president would end progressives' relentless condemnation of America as a hellhole of systematic racism against blacks. Ignoring the fact that white America elected a black man leader of the free world for eight years, progressives are insidiously tripling down on their hideous lie that white America hates blacks.

Ponder this, folks. Out of one side of their mouths, progressives claim that blacks can't catch a break in racist America. And yet, the same progressives say Democrats' best chance to defeat Trump in 2020 is for a black woman, Oprah or Michelle Obama, to become their presidential nominee.

Unlike many black celebs, I do not think in terms of us blacks against white America. As a matter of fact, I have been criticized throughout my life for dealing with people as individuals. I learned early that good and bad people come in all colors. Therefore, I do not interact with people through an invisible wall of race.

As a young man, I visited a fellow black friend. I noticed that he referred to his co-workers as the white people on his job rather than as individuals. He saw them as monolithic.

At that time, I was a member of a racially diverse team of artists in the art department of WJZ-TV in Baltimore. I thought of my co-workers as individuals: Janice, Jeff, Ron, Jorge, and so on. We enjoyed company picnics, celebrated birthdays, and shared each other's family's joys and sorrows. How could I refer to them at home as the white people on my job?

In this honest discussion about race, the truth is that progressives persecute black Americans who do not resent white Americans and hate America. Over the years, progressives have threatened me and called me a stupid n‑‑‑‑‑ Uncle Tom suffering Stockholm syndrome simply because I love my country and do not harbor malice in my heart for fellow Americans.

In response to anti-American progressive haters, I quote my patriot brother, Lee Greenwood. "I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free. And I won't forget the men who died who gave that right to me. And I gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today. For there ain't no doubt, I love this land. God bless the USA!"

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Help Lloyd spread the Truth

http://LloydMarcus.com