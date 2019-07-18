Why Trump Matters to Women

“No president in the history of the United States in 246 years has expressed the kinds of ideas and thoughts and undemocratic notions and authoritarian notions that he has. We need to start connecting these dots. What do people in the country think of this and why do they think and support him, no matter what he does, no matter how outrageous seemingly his conduct is.”

Carl Bernstein, of Watergate fame and not much else since, had a meltdown a few weeks ago, a common occurrence from the Left since Trump has taken office. While on CNN’s Reliable Sources he called for a closer look into why people support Trump. He said ,

Ever notice how the Left loves to accuse President Trump of “undemocratic” behavior? When pressed to explain exactly what those behaviors are, they’ve got nothing. But, I can help Carl out, particularly where women are concerned.

I know why Trump matters, especially to women and why we not only voted for him in 2016, but why we will vote for him again in 2020. We see him as a protector of those things we hold dear. We recognize that our long-held values are under attack from the Left. We believe he will defend those values. And this is really important: we want a man who keeps his promises. Trump did.

As women we took a close look at the state of our nation in 2016 and saw scars from years of neglect. Those who were charged with the preservation and protection of our Constitution failed us. Many in DC seemed to care more about their status and their pay-offs than they did about representing us and safeguarding our rights.

We saw just how much government became an industry, and as with all industries, it has its own set of interests and the desire for growth, increased power and influence. But unlike private sector industry, government produces no wealth. As a result, it must take its money by force, through taxes and regulations. When that wealth is redistributed, it is done so with a political purpose in mind. Contrary to what Hillary believed, we women saw that all by ourselves, without anyone “mansplaining” it to us. We saw it and it concerned us. We believed candidate Trump’s promises to lower taxes and to massively reduce regulations, and then we watched it happen after he took office.

And while some on the Left and in the media attempted to shame us for our support of President Trump, we are not at all ashamed of his accomplishments. Yes, we are thrilled that female unemployment is currently at an over-60-year low – but that is not all we are thrilled about. It pleases us greatly that African American and Hispanic unemployment is at historic lows. Those of us who are mothers are thrilled that the youth unemployment is at a half-century low. Many of us are experiencing the best economy in our lifetime. And importantly, this administration respects and protects our veterans and supports law enforcement.

And it is extremely important to us that we have been successful on the world stage as well as at home. President Trump immediately withdrew us from the Trans Pacific Partnership, the (horrible) Iran Deal, and said Au Revoir to the scam that is the Paris Climate Accord.

Turns out, we women really have nothing to be ashamed about. We made a pretty damn good decision to elect Donald Trump. In the end, the media was successful only in strengthening our resolve when they vote shamed us. We feel emboldened as we go into 2020 as Women for Trump.

We recognize that Trump doesn’t see the world through the same political eyes that the rest of us do. We find it refreshing that he is not an ideologue or a politician. We believe that he sees the Executive Branch as exactly that, and himself as the chief executive. Many of us believe that he considers this role as any executive would – with an eye toward a practical outcome rather than one that results in a political outcome. When we look at him we see something we haven’t seen in a long time, a leader that simply loves this country -- who believes in the greatness of this country, for which he makes no apologies. He is putting us first and is making government more accountable to the American people.

We believed him when he said he would Make America Great Again. So, what we really want as women when selecting representation, and as we celebrate 100 years of our constitutional right to take that selection to the ballot box in 2020, is the same guy who was able to “Make America Great Again” in order to “Keep America Great”. Hope this helps to connect some of those “dots” for Carl Bernstein.

Rose Tennent has been a prominent figure for twenty years as a syndicated conservative political talk show host. She is a frequent guest host for Sean Hannity’s Radio Show and has been a regular guest on FOX NEWS and serves on the Advisory Board for Women For Trump Coalition. Rose has authored a book called “Thanking Our Soldiers.”