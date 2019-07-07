Welcome to the Democrat Freak Show

The Democrats' working families, small business growth, and national security plan is as follows: raise our taxes; abolish private-pay health insurance; take our guns; regulate our industries out of existence; take what's left of our salaries to pay for slavery reparations and abortions for men; exploit our youths into Vlad Lenin idol-worshiping Redcoat Hitler Youth; and open our borders indefinitely, suborning illegal aliens to break laws without consequences. Oh, and don't forget the "free" health care for illegal aliens! There are "Truman Show" narratives, and there's reality. What was heard on the stages of the first two Democrat 2020 "debates" was the antithesis of what the majority of Americans in the majority of states want: nationalism and strong state sovereignty, fewer taxes and less government spending, guaranteed constitutional rights upheld by our courts and lawmakers, and good ol' common sense. There wasn't much "debating"; all 20 candidates, including the complicit NBC moderators, peddled virtually identical anti-American and anti-nationalist polices. One wrestled with whether to laugh or to cry, mortified.

Are the Democrat candidates trying to lose? A century after Major League Baseball's Black Sox Scandal, one would be forgiven for mistaking the Democrats as the political equivalent of the Sox. I don't believe that the freaks are trying to lose, but I'm confident that they know what they're selling isn't the Glengarry leads. The only Democrats who should frighten us more than those who don't believe the inanity they peddle are the ones who do. The Democrats' 2020 platform is tailored to the tens of millions of young voters they've spent the last two decades exploiting via A Clockwork Orange Ludovico-esque techniques and tactics. The people on these stages are worse than fringe wackos, conspiracy theorists and anti-Semites, such as Alex Jones and Louis Farrakhan, because they're established, accepted figures within one of our two major parties. The syllabus of their political education includes sharia theocracy, Marxism, Leninism, communism, socialism, Nazism, Stalinism, and Maoism. The freaks are the anthropomorphic amalgamation of the worst mass-suffering, oppressive ideologies in world history. Listen to how Democrats talk: we're going to take your money, take your guns, put you in jail, put you out of business. That tens of millions nationwide cheerlead for this is horrifying. Democrats want us fearing the government; when the people are afraid of the government, there is tyranny. When the government fears the people, there is liberty. Perhaps this is just me playing scared, but we can't take our eye off the ball in any state next year. There are no more guaranteed red states — only blue and purple states. With the announcement earlier this week by the Trump administration that our 2020 Census will not include the citizenship question, this is now especially true; the Census count won't affect 2020, but it will 2022–2032. Dangerous, Desperate Democrats Remember this: as much hatred of Trump as there was in 2016, it will have had 48 months to fester come 2020. A desperate enemy — one willing to sacrifice its own offspring for self-preservation — is a dangerous enemy. I do often wonder: does our side understand just how much effort Democrats exert to conquer us? Democrats are militant; I see no way to defeat them unless we reciprocate with more effort and more intensity. Our preference is be left alone, with our rights intact and un-infringed. Democrats, however, believe the opposite: no one who shuns the Democrat death cult should ever be left alone. For God's sake, America twice elected a guy in President Obama who, as a community organizer, was paid to agitate and harass Chicagoans who were too busy raising families and operating their businesses to worship at the secular altar of "progressivism" and "fundamental transformation." Democrat politicians are just taxpayer-funded activists who come to Miami, Florida and quote Che Guevera, a murderous terrorist who killed some of the ancestors of the Cubans who live in Miami. Politics is a vanity project for Democrat lawmakers; they have no interest in governing or representing. Their interest is in owning and manacling you, your families, and your livelihoods. Yes, to some extent, every president is an activist. The reality is, though, that the majority of people in the majority of states doesn't want an activist president; we want a fighter, a doer, and a nationalist worker — someone who combines Jeffersonian 10th Amendment lowercase-"r" republicanism, a healthy skepticism of federal overreach and constitutional textualist originalism with Adamsian federalism, which seeks that ever-elusive harmony between states and a stable, centralized federal government. Trump was never mistaken for a constitutionalist, but his commonsense instincts have, for the most part, beautifully aligned with the common sense of our foundational legal contract. As we celebrate our nation's 243rd birthday, let us not forget that our Founders, like Trump, were not politicians. The constant battle against the Democrats is exhausting but necessary. We are without a choice. If you haven't had cold-sweat nightmares from what you heard at the first two "debates," you're not paying close enough attention. The only way to deal with these people is to beat them into political submission. I pray that the Democrat 2020 ticket will be Biden/Warren. I want Biden because I want us to plant the tombstone at the grave of Obama's legacy. I want him to feel the sting of losing and coming so close; losing in the primary would be a wholly unsatisfactory denouement. Defeating Hillary Clinton was somewhat defeating Obama. Biden, conversely, is an extension of Obama, who once called Biden the greatest vice president in American history. Those on our side who are not yet taking the Democrat threat seriously need to get on the team right now. We needed every vote we could muster in 2016. This election should not be merely about winning — it should be about winning big, about continuing the reformation of our country into the kind of republic our Founders envisioned: self-rule, self-governing, self-regulating. I expect a 35- to 40-state win next year; that's the good news. The bad? If you think the Democrats are scary now, just wait until 2021. They'll make Obama look like Trump. Despite our win in 2016, and our anticipated win next year, the war to take our country back is just getting started. There are only two sides: America and the Democrats. What side are you on? Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis. Image: Guardian News via YouTube.