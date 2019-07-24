The Liberal Version of 'Send Them Home'

A few years ago, while visiting Australia as a Yank, I tried to get the natives to rag on the “whingeing Poms.” That’s because the funnest example of xenophobia I know is this stand-up item:

Aussie: “Go back to Britain, yer whingeing Pom.”

Now, I think that the above shocking xenophobic rant is funny. Even though I was born a Brit. Although I admit, Senator, that as I was born in India, my father was born in Russia, and my mother was born in Japan, I am not sure where my instinctive loyalty, of blood and bone, actually resides.

The point is that everybody does it. They tell the whingers and complainers to go back where they came from.

Even our sainted liberals. Especially our sainted liberals.

For instance, our sainted liberals at the church up the hill insist that “Refugees and Migrants are Welcome,” never mind the borders of the United States. But you can bet they are all in favor of defending the border of the church from the racist sexist and homophobic hordes, and keeping the it as a safe space for snowflakes and lefties. Indeed, the very idea of safe space and microaggression is the demand for borders between the safe environment of the liberal citadel and the untamed jungle of the haters and the racist sexist homophobes out there in flyover country.

Our sainted liberals are all in favor of opening the United States to all. But they are not talking about erasing the privilege of the university to define who or what deserves a degree.

They believe in free speech, but expect the social media tyrants to define who is and who is not a “hater.”

The sainted AntiFa activists of Berkeley are determined to erase the nation’s borders, but they are determined to defend the borders of the campus of Berkeley against invasion by even a single conservative speaker and send them back to whatever white supreamacist hellhole they came from.

The noble AntiFa activists of Portland, Oregon, are determined to send the Proud Boys back to their sh*thole suburb.

Our sainted liberals are just about all agreed that illegal immigrants should receive free health care. But nobody is talking about liberal professors being forced to give education to deplorables for free.

And whatabout the lefties defending the borders of Middlebury College against the Mongol invasion of Charles Murray?

Whatabout the defenestration of Larry Summers from the presidency of Harvard for the thoughtcrime of saying that women weren’t the same as men? (Defenestration is a fancy word for “send him back.”)

Whatabout the defenestration of Kevin Williamson from the Atlantic? Send him back to National Review!

Yep. I’d say that the World Champions on “build the wall” and “send them back” are our sainted liberal friends. Oh sure, they don’t care about the borders that we care about. Just the borders of the sacred precincts of the holy liberal universities.

Michael Barone explained the whole thing when he described the nature of our two political parties.

The Republican Party was formed to oppose the Kansas-Nebraska Act that allowed slavery in the territories... Ever since it has been centered on one core constituency of people who are regarded by themselves and others as typical Americans but by themselves are not a majority of the nation.

So Republicans believe in America for typical Americans. Everyone else? Send them home. And the Democrats?

The Democratic Party was formed to oppose the Second Bank of the United States and support Andrew Jackson... Ever since, it has been a coalition of divergent constituencies, capable of winning robust national majorities in favorable times but being fractiously fissiparous in others.

Democrats believe in an America for what Steve Sailer calls the Coalition of the Fringes. Typical Americans? Send them home.

The point is that when you live in the United States you have a choice. You can decide to be a typical American or you can choose to huddle in the safety of your ethnic or racial or religious identity. When I arrived as an immigrant back in 1968 I soon found that I disliked hanging around other Brit ex-pats because they were always complaining about the U.S. I wanted to become a real American.

But it all ended happily ever after. Within a decade I became a citizen and my liberal Jewish boss -- a guy with a Nixon $3 bill coffee mug -- was calling me a rock-ribbed Republican.

Wow, I just remembered. Some time in the 1980s the liberal Mean Girls at the office took me out to Freeway Park in Seattle and awarded me a Male Chauvinist Pig tie. Do you think they were trying to Send Me Home?

I wore that tie as a badge of honor for years.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.