The Left's Endgame Is Not Chaos. It's Worse.

On an episode of The Candace Owens Show that aired this past May, Owens had as her guest Dennis Prager. While I agreed with most of the points made by both Ms. Owens and Mr. Prager, one item struck me as an example of superficial analysis. They declared that the primary objective of the Left is "chaos." In an immediate sense, this seems true; the so-called "progressive left" does appear to be deliberately sowing chaos in America today. However, I submit that the Left's "chaos" is an intermediate objective, the means to an end. They have a well defined endgame. The Communist Bloc countries were a lot of things, but they were generally not chaotic. They were highly regimented societies, and while they did not have the material standard of living or political freedoms enjoyed in the West, there were some agreeable aspects, as related by the wife of one Carlo Alcos in an online feature story on the Matador Network about her early childhood experiences growing up in East Germany:

It wasn't all trying, though. Everyone had a job, school lunches were free, after-school care was free, people were generally happy, necessities were extremely cheap, and there was more community spirit than there is nowadays. In those times, there were no Joneses to keep up with. Rigidly communist East Germany hardly sounded like "chaos." So what is the progressive left's game in the Era of Trump? First, at present, leftists want to create a state of political cultural chaos in the U.S. for a specific reason. They need chaos as a smokescreen to defend their current leaders — that is to say, Obama, Hillary & Co. — from prosecution. Make no mistake: Obama, Hillary, and their cohorts committed some serious crimes of an unprecedented nature for people at their level. We executed Julius and Ethel Rosenberg for far less. Their degree of culpability is suggested in an October 2016 email from Hilary Clinton to then DNC Chair Donna Brazile, revealed by WikiLeaks, in which Hillary shrieked to the effect that "if that f‑‑‑‑‑‑ b‑‑‑‑‑‑ wins, we're all going to hang from nooses. You better fix this s‑‑‑!" Consider the metaphor of a dogfight between two fighter planes. One is firmly camped on the six o'clock of the other, ready to deliver the deathblow. The other, facing imminent destruction, engages in all manner of crazy maneuvers in order to prevent his adversary from achieving a firing solution. That is what the Left is doing with all this "chaos." For if Trump gets enough political breathing space to lock on for the kill and hold them accountable, they are through. Their whole program is derailed, and many principals will indeed wind up in jail. What is the agenda of the Left, if it is not simply chaos? Leftists rationalize what they are doing as being in the service of what will ultimately be a Star Trek–like "United Earth," a one-world community ruled by the bureaucrats of the U.N., where there will be no more war, all resources will be shared, all conflicts will be "managed," and the "masses" will be doled out whatever the elites decree the latter "needs" in return for World Peace Forevermore. In real day-to-day terms, this enables an unaccountable, parasitic globalist elite class to decide what is best for everybody. Ultimately, the progressive left elites of the West are busy selling out their own countries in order to appease the other major actors on the world stage, especially China and political Islam, to get the latter to cooperate in this globalist fantasy. In reality, China; political Islam; and the other major independent political actor, Russia, will merely pocket the concessions of the West and continue to pursue their particular interests, in traditional great power fashion, at the West's expense. The corrupt Western elites who have sold their souls for this paradigm don't really care, as they fundamentally do not believe that what the West represents is worth fighting for. In short, what these corrupt globalist Western elites are engaged in is a highly rationalized form of treason. There are many collateral policies to this overall goal. Three prominent issues include: Israel: In order to get political Islam on board the globalist train, the price the Islamists ask is to get rid of Israel. This really won't make the Islamists any more peaceful or cooperative; it will instead embolden them. But traditionally anti-Semitic segments of Western elites are happy to rationalize the need to force Israel into a suicidal "peace deal" — or worse, if Israel balks, to satisfy the bloodlust of her immediate adversaries...in the service of "World Peace," of course. Gun control: Imagine the Yellow Vest movement in France with American-level private gun ownership. Civilian gun-owners can't hope to defeat a modern military intent on simply destroying them, but if the objective is control and enslavement, that complicates matters (just ask the governor of Oregon). A bunch of corpses can't create wealth for the parasite globalist elite class to feed on. That is why the Left wants our guns so, so badly. Abortion/LGBT: The Left offers unlimited sexual freedom as a substitute for political freedom. The Left holds out traditional sexual roles and mores as a form of "bondage," of "restriction." Why was it called the "sexual revolution"? When people are encouraged to indulge in much of this nonsense in the context of making a "political statement," this is intended to make whoever is doing this to feel "free"...but the price of this "freedom" is to uncritically accept all of the other political positions of the Left. That is why, for example, it is not acknowledged by the Left when President Trump appoints an openly gay ambassador to Germany; that concession to "sexual freedom" doesn't "count" if someone on the wrong side of the political fence does it. Sexual freedom, in what passes for public discourse in the mass media and academia today, is the monopoly of the Left. Writ large, what the self-styled "progressive left" is selling amounts to a modern version of feudalism, in which a self-appointed elite, whose status is maintained by the promotion of a self-serving "progressive," neo-Marxist dogma, is anointed to tell the rest of us peasants how we must live our lives, not unlike the Divine Right of Kings. The Rest of Us will be compelled to create wealth for them, as they enjoy an opulent existence without earning it; the likes of Obama, Hillary, Macron, Merkel, etc., couldn't produce something genuinely useful if their lives depended on it. In their world, over-educated uselessness becomes a virtue, as they are simply "above" having to produce anything. It certainly beats actual work. That is what the Left wants. It isn't chaos. It is integration into global feudalism. In the end, if they are "successful," American society will be saddled with a permanent belligerent parasite immigrant class (brought about by "open borders"), a greatly reduced standard of living for most citizens, our Constitution made an irrelevant relic, Islamism unbound, and subservience to a China-dominated world.