The Growing Danger of Misinformed Millennials

Mr Marcus, as a black man, if you don't agree in part with Mr. Kaepernick, I feel bad for you. I am white, and feel that the issues facing the black community in the US from the police, legal elements, property, education are skewed, and need to be rectified. I am concerned that someone with your pulpit isn't out there helping out.

I usually receive emails from progressives who call me an Uncle Tom stupid n***** for loving my country and not viewing myself as a victim. This well-intentioned young emailer is infected with anti-Americanism via public education and casual contact with Democrats, Hollywood, social media, and fake news media. He is a prime candidate for recruitment into a terrorist hate group like Antifa.

Everything he thinks he knows is wrong. For example: Blacks are not persecuted by police. Research data confirms that police are the greatest defenders of black lives. A Harvard study said there is zero evidence of police racial bias. The greatest threat to black lives are black criminals.

Haters of America and Trump had a cow, accusing Trump of racism, for daring to tweet the ugly truth about Baltimore which is a hellhole of crime and record black-on-black homicides. I praise God for our president's courage. Trump is making Democrats accountable for the pain, suffering, and lawlessness in cities they have controlled for decades. I say, “Right on, brother Trump. Right on!”

My young emailer believes education is skewed against blacks. The opposite is true. K-8 white students are outrageously taught they were born racist and should feel guilty for their “white privilege.” The fact that blacks drop out of school in epidemic numbers has nothing to do with white America. It has everything to do with fatherless households and an abandonment of biblical morality.

Because millennials have a different news feed than us older folks, my young emailer is probably clueless about numerous important cultural and political issues. I suspect he does not know San Francisco is so overrun with homeless people leaving piles of human excrement on the streets that maps are provided to help tourists avoid them. Dangerous diseases are resurfacing.

He probably supports Planned Parenthood not knowing that it was founded by a racist largely for the purpose of exterminating blacks. My emailer doesn't know Planned Parenthood was caught selling dead baby body parts for profit. He does not know a majority of Planned Parenthood chop shops are located in black neighborhoods.

He is probably pro-choice, not knowing that Democrats seek to extend a woman's choice to murder her baby even after the child is born.

Filling the minds of our youths with lies and hatred for our country, traditions, institutions, Trump, conservatives, and Republicans has gotten dangerously out of hand. The viral videos of angry mobs boldly attacking police with impunity places the lives of all Americans at risk. If anarchists can get away with assaulting police, it is only a matter of time before a MAGA cap wearer is killed. A while ago, radical homosexuals disrespectfully entered a Catholic church and wreaked havoc. The next step will be assassinating preachers in the pulpit for preaching the Bible. A frighteningly high number of college students believe they have the moral high ground to physically beat up people for speaking conservatism.

Anti-American progressives' tactic of hijacking the hearts and minds of youths is not new. Hitler dehumanized Jews in the minds of Germany's youths. Police and Trump supporters have been dehumanized in the minds of far too many millennials.

Progressives' domination of public education has successfully created a generation clueless to the evils of socialism. An alarming 49% of millennials favor socialism over capitalism. Youths do not know socialism has failed everywhere it has been tried. Socialism always leads to wealthy dictators living high on the hog while the people barely survive on crumbs.

Socialism kills the incentive to strive for excellence. It spreads mediocrity equally. A professor gave a great example of the unfairness of socialism. You're an “A” student. A classmate is an “F” student. The teacher gives both of you a “C.” That's socialism.

A few years ago, the waiter of Mary's and my wedding anniversary dinner was outstanding. I tipped him generously. Rather than rewarding him for his hard work and professionalism, socialism would force him to put his tips into a jar to be distributed between waiters who don't care, take long smoke breaks and keep their heads buried in their iPhone. In a nutshell, socialism punishes achievers to benefit irresponsible non-achievers.

“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.” -- Margaret Thatcher

Please tell your representative to oppose socialism by signing the petition at DJKM.org/Liberty

I bet my young emailer does not know progressives always promote their radical initiatives as the polar opposite of what they truly are. When progressives say free healthcare for all, they really mean outrageously expensive and rationed healthcare. Progressive bureaucrats will dictate behavior and decided who lives or dies. A caller on the Rush Limbaugh radio show said he pays $3000 a month for ObamaCare and his deductible is $12,000.

Bottom line, folks -- we must stop allowing progressives to own the hearts and minds of our youths. Speak up!

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” -- Dietrich Bonhoeffer

I replied to my young millennial's email because he was not rude and hateful. He just might be teachable. This is how we take back our country, folks, sometimes transforming one heart and mind at a time.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

