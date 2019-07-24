The Co-Conspirators in the American Left's Takeover of the Democratic Party

Is there any doubt that the American Left is on the cusp of their ultimate prize and ticket to permanent political domination -- absolute control of the Democratic Party? A clear indicator is the unanimity of all 24 candidates campaigning for their presidential nomination in espousing Marxian Socialist policy positions long promoted by the American Left. Another is the spineless acquiescence by the party’s hierarchy in not only accepting but endorsing race baiting, virulent loathing of America as founded, and anti-Semitism from the likes of Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and their cohorts. Since the turn of the Twentieth Century the American Left has been singularly focused on expunging the foundational basis of American culture, instituting Marxian Socialism and permanently controlling the federal government. The process of achieving this goal began in earnest in the 1960’s by first infiltrating and transforming the bulk of academia into a Marxist anti-American indoctrination caucus. Then, utilizing the resultant army of brainwashed acolytes to make inroads into and eventually dominate the media and entertainment establishment in order to spread their message to the masses. All the while leftists gradually permeated the myriad cells of the Democratic Party, which was an obvious target as the Party was committed to the growth of a powerful central government since the 1930’s, but as of the 1960’s did not espouse socialism, anti-Americanism and the transformation of our unique American culture.

The tactics and objectives of the American Left were never hidden or obfuscated. So, how were they allowed virtually free rein to run amok throughout American society and stand on the cusp of achieving their primary goal? In 1792 James Madison recognized the unfortunate necessity of political parties and movements. He hoped that they would reflect the integrity and honor of those dedicated to serving mankind. But at a minimum resolve differences of interests by serving as checks and balances on each other. He wrote that among the objects of parties should be, “making one party a check on the other, so far as the existence of parties cannot be prevented, nor their views accommodated. If this is not the language of reason, it is that of republicanism.” Thus, the hoped-for honor and integrity among the members of all parties combined with the necessity of serving as a check on each other was the key to American political governance. Over the years, with many fits and starts due to the vagaries of human nature, this process played out as it was conceived by Madison. That is, until the mid-twentieth century when the federal government started to grow into a leviathan, and with it the evolution of a governing class or Washington Establishment. In the meantime, the American Left, having been in the shadows for the previous 50 years, surged into the nation’s bloodstream thanks to the Vietnam War protests. While there were serious philosophical differences between those affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic branches of the Washington Establishment, the financial and social necessity of being part of the in-crowd outweighed the desire, on the part of the Republican branch, to serve as Madison’s hoped-for men and women of honor and integrity or to aggressively function as a committed check on various political movements and the Democratic Party. The twenty-five years after the end of the Reagan presidency (1989-2014) and the entrance of Donald Trump into the political arena (2015) reveal the overwhelming success of the American Left in dominating the philosophical underpinning of the current Democratic Party as well as transforming the culture. But more important was the abject failure of the Republican Establishment, which includes the Republican Party hierarchy combined with the conservative intelligentsia (the conservative commentariat, think tanks and publications), in not putting up any semblance of a sustained and unwavering fight to protect the culture and founding principles of the nation. Instead, they pursued internationalism and continual unrestrained accommodation with virtually all Democratic Party demands, even as it became obvious that the Party was increasingly in the thrall of the American Left. In the 1980, 1984 and1988 presidential elections, the Republican candidate averaged winning 480 Electoral votes vs. 55 for the Democratic candidate. Reagan and Bush (campaigning as Reagan’s third term) won the popular vote in those elections by an average margin of 11 million. The Republican Party and conservatism were in the ascendancy. Over the next 25 years Republicans controlled the presidency for 12 years, the House of Representatives for 15 years and the Senate for 10. At the same time as the Republican Establishment was succumbing to the virtually all of the ultimatums of the Democrats, the Reagan legacy was frittered away through numerous failed policy prescriptions, the most egregious of which were: In 1989 21% (26 million) of all jobs in the country were in the high paying goods producing sector. By 2014 just 11.0% (19 million ) were in the goods producing sector while the overall labor force increased by 31 million. The median household income in 1989 (inflation adjusted to 2014) was $50,478.00; in 2014 it was $50,813.00. In other words, a virtual 25-year stagnation. The conservative cognoscenti in league with Republican party hierarchy fostered the concept that if the U.S. actively promoted “capitalism” in China that nation would become a more liberal and free society. Further, the promotion of “free trade” throughout the globe would inure to the benefit of all Americans. Among the disastrous effects of this myopia were the employment numbers and median income referred to above. Additionally, in 1989 China’s GDP was $456 Billion by 2014 it had exploded to $10,483 Billion (a growth of 2,100.0% ), which has allowed China to develop, not into a liberal democracy, but into nation in which its society is less free than ever and one that is now America’s foremost military, economic and security threat, openly seeking global hegemony. In 1989 there were 17 million immigrants (including an estimated 1 million illegal aliens) living in the United States. By 2015 there were 61 million (including an estimated 16 million illegal aliens). This enormous increase in immigration was promoted by both political parties. But the illegal immigration surge that was actively ignored by the conservative and Republican elites at the behest of their contributors and sponsors, was in direct contravention of the wishes of their constituencies. This disdain not only put pressure on a moribund job market, but it was also another factor in the stagnation of median household income, runaway government spending and the altering the societal fabric of the nation. The war in Afghanistan began as a response to September 11, 2001; however, it and the invasion of Iraq quickly metastasized into a determination to impose democracy on two populations with no history, desire or understanding of democracy. Those wars (Iraq, 7 years and Afghanistan, 17 years) have to date resulted in 57,000 American casualties (7,000 deaths) and cost $6.0 Trillion. Further, civilian and military deaths have exceeded 480,000 and displaced persons number over 10 million people. The primary accomplishment of this naivete is a dramatically destabilized region, which created ISIS, emboldened and nuclearized Iran, and fomented civil wars in Syria and Yemen. This entire scenario was initiated by the self-righteous in the Washington conservative cabal and the internationalists in the Republican Party. Meanwhile, this self-absorbed clique chose to ignore and not push back against what was happening in the overall American society. In 2013 American 15 year-olds ranked 32nd among industrialized countries in math, 20th in reading and 24th in science. In 1989 this same age group ranked in the top 5-10 nations in the world in these same categories. Further, by 2015, nearly 7 out of 10 Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 would vote for an avowed socialist. The education establishment, dominated by an unconstrained America Left, has assured that the citizenry is fast becoming among the least well-educated and most self-loathing populations in the world. Using the cudgel of the mainstream media, the entertainment complex and the education establishment combined with the apathy and cowardice of the Republican Establishment, the American Left had successfully, within 25 years after the Reagan landslides, inculcated into a plurality of the American people a belief that there are no moral absolutes and that the state, not God, is the source of the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and thus the state can deny those rights to whomever it chooses. They are creating the belief that this country’s founding documents are arcane, racially insensitive and unsuitable for today. They teach they young that this nation is and always has been racist and oppressive, that religious liberty, the right to bear arms, and unfettered freedom of speech are subject to the whims of the state. The watershed moment came in 2008 with the nomination for president of one of the most feckless members of the party’s hierarchy, John McCain, followed by an even more feckless Mitt Romney in 2012. The door was swung wide open for a frustrated and angry electorate to vote for Barack Obama, a creation of American Left indoctrination and a glib counterfeit “moderate.” With his election, the Left was able to commence its final push to fully dominate the Democratic Party, to aggressively initiate the final steps in transforming the culture, and to unleash their militant disciples throughout society. The popular reaction to eight years of Obama, and the failures of the Republicans and beltway conservatives over 25 years, spawned the election of Donald Trump in 2016. He was viewed by the electorate who voted for him as the last chance to reverse the downward spiral and Marxist trajectory of the nation. From 1989 through 2015, the Republican Party suffered from the ineptness, timidity and lack of a philosophical core at all echelons of the party. This failure includes the two Bush Administrations, virtually the entire cadre of Republican Congress members led by leaders such as Denny Hastert, Paul Ryan, John Boehner, Bill Frist, Trent Lott, and Mitch McConnell, and the board members of the Republican National Committee. During this same period, the beltway conservative intelligentsia held considerable sway over the direction of the Republican Party. This exclusive fraternity included commentators such as Bill Kristol, George Will, David Frum, Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot among many others who were published in conservative publications, as well as wrote for and guested on virtually all mainstream media outlets; think tanks such as the American Enterprise Institute and the Cato Institute; and publications such as The Weekly Standard and Commentary. This gaggle of self-styled intellectuals were as responsible as their cohorts, the Republican Party hierarchy, for the chaos extant in the nation today. Currently, the majority of members in this perfidious fraternity continuously denigrate and disparage Donald Trump, not due his policies, which in many ways mirror Ronald Reagan’s, but because of his mannerisms, speech patterns and incivility towards the opposition. For many their days are spent kowtowing to the mainstream media as their time as major influencers of the conservative electorate has evaporated, not because of the election of Donald Trump, but as a result of their own failures, avarice and self-absorption. Many, such as Jeff Flake and George Will, are openly stating that they will support a Democratic Party presidential candidate in 2020. Thus, not content to have been greatly responsible for the ascendancy of the American Left, these politicians and self-absorbed intellectuals are now willing to cast their country into the permanent clutches of the Marxist Socialists because of a personal vendetta against Donald Trump and his supporters. For the love of God, they should please just go away… while the rest of us join Donald Trump in trying to do everything possible to repair the nearly irreparable damage that has been done to this nation as the result of 25 years of failed policies and obsequiousness to the American Left and the Democratic Party. Graphic credit: Needpix