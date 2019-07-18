Some Congressional Expulsions Are in Order

Thanks to the Democrats, last week's congressional immigration hearing was the embodiment of the "Truman Show" concept. Our Customs and Border Protection agents, in addition to Tom Homan, former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, were shouted at, impugned, disrespected, and attacked ad hominem.

Last month, I compared the state of Democrat political affairs to the 1998 film The Truman Show. Democrats have created for their voters a world where truth and reality are supplanted by fantasy and make-believe.

Every U.S. representative and U.S. senator takes the following Oath of Office:

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.

There isn't anything unjust about our border laws. A sovereign nation has an unalienable right to enforce its border laws and know exactly who each human being is, irrespective of age, sex, and country of origin.

U.S. reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), who testified at the hearing, have spent the entirety of their brief Washington political careers as Manchurian candidates and Manchurian congresswomen. They haven't shunned their existences as political actresses who inhabit fantastical worlds of fake tears and faux outrage, as were exhibited at the hearing; rather, they have lovingly embraced them. Yes, theatrics are inherent in politics. These political thespians, however, have wooed and wowed America's useful idiots with Streepian style and grace.

Democrat Manchurian Congresswomen

Are Capitol Hill Republicans actually aware that Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, and Tlaib are taxpayer-funded activist actresses? If not, why not? If so, why not say so? Is it really that difficult to figure this all out?

Look, I know it'll never happen, but some — maybe all, Republican and Democrat — of these members of Congress need to be Nurembergued. The Nuremberg trials, held between November 1945 and October 1946, prosecuted and convicted Nazis who carried out, planned, or were otherwise complicit in the Holocaust and other war crimes.

Our iteration of the trials is expulsion (it's not impeachment for the House and Senate; expulsion in either legislative body requires two thirds approval in that particular legislative body). Some will say, "But they're democratically elected." True — but if that was a sufficient enough standard, the Founders wouldn't have penned Article 1, Section 5 of our Constitution, which provides guidance as to the "why" and "how" of expulsion.

The most important responsibility of lawmakers is to keep our countrymen safe and secure; those who fail, whether intentionally or unintentionally, are clear and present dangers to the republic, and must be expelled.

In The Truman Show, every nanosecond of Truman Burbank's life was predetermined by Christof, the creator of the show. The Christofs of the taxpayer-funded activist actresses are non-profit MoveOn and Justice Democrats, a political action committee, formed in 2017 by Bread Line Bernard Sanders alums and Cenk Uygur, one of the creators of The Young Turks, who was a Republican before he was an independent before he was a Democrat.

A Bipartisan Failure

There are numerous members of Congress and 2020 Democrat presidential candidates who, over the last month, have publicly given what-to-do instructions to illegal aliens whom ICE has court orders to deport. Biden's social media was in Spanish; Sanders, the Manchurian congresswomen, and New York mayor Bill de Blasio all offered pro bono legal advice. Do they even know the laws?

It is true that those subject to deportation have some legal rights. ICE has arrest warrants, and illegal aliens have the right to ask to see those warrants; some ICE agents this past weekend in N.Y. were turned away because they didn't have arrest warrants, which was baffling.

Once arrest warrants are presented to those in the homes, ICE has legal authority to enter the homes if those in the home don't cooperate.

Illegals having rights is farcical to begin with. I'm not an attorney, but this is likely suborning on the part of these Democrats; regardless, it's a dereliction of their constitutional duties, and expulsion proceedings should commence immediately.

Furthermore, all of this is symptomatic of larger immigration failures. We have no idea who's in the country, whom these people are with, how long they've been here, etc. Democrats want them counted for the Census for the Electoral College. Trump has shown himself many times to be willing to strike a deal on DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) in exchange for funding for the Wall, ending the diversity lottery and chain migration, and a decade-long waiting period before illegal aliens can apply for citizenship. This is a more than fair barter. I'd want to throw in an amendment that illegals can't be counted in future Censuses. All the illegal aliens who the Democrats claim "live in the shadows" would one day get their chance for the privilege of citizenship, assuming they stay out of legal trouble, but Democrats have refused to even come to the table to negotiate.

Next year, the U.S. Supreme Court, finally and once and for all, will determine whether DACA passes constitutional muster. A 2012 Obama executive order, DACA protects some illegal aliens from deportation on two-year renewable bases; two years later, Obama (again by executive order) expanded DACA to include DAPA: Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents, which was designed to protect from deportation some illegal aliens who had lived in the U.S. since 2010 and had children who were either American citizens or lawful permanent residents. Five months before the 2016 election, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 4-4 decision, upheld the lower federal court's ruling that DAPA is unconstitutional.

Last year, a federal district court judge ruled that DACA is likely unconstitutional but ordered it to remain in place due to pending litigation. The judge also said that if Congress truly wants a DACA program, it has the power to enact one the proper constitutional way: legislatively.

DACA, DAPA, SCOTUS — the entire immigration debacle is a damn mess. Trump is the only president in decades who's attempted to get the crisis of illegal border crossings — the highest they've been since 2014 — under control. Our chaotic, dangerous, and deadly immigration policy is a bipartisan failure. Let's not shame Congress; let's expel those who have refused to remedy this.

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.