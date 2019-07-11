Sex, Lies, and Epstein/Clinton Flight Logs

Team Clinton insisted that Bill flew only four times in Mr. Epstein’s very friendly skies, stopping short of the suggestion that in any event they only discussed golf and grandchildren as Bill supposedly did when he met with AG Loretta Lynch to not discuss the investigation of Hillary Rodham Clinton for playing fast and loose with classified emails on a private server. As Fox News reported, Team Clinton released a statement denying any involvement with Epsteins’ sex-capades :

One can almost see Bill Clinton stepping up to the microphone in full dudgeon to say something like, “I did not have sex with any underage sex slaves on that man’s, Mr. Epstein’s, island on the 26 occasions I didn’t fly with him.” His spokespeople quickly responded to any suggestions Bill Clinton, poster child for celibacy, partook of any of accused billionaire pedophile, more salacious offerings of in-flight and ground-level entertainment.

"In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation," the statement said. "Staff, supporters of the foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip. He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail. He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and he has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”

Not so fast or slick, Willy. Experts that have looked into the records say you are lying and have seen the flight logs that prove it. Again, as Fox News has reported:

Investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff said Monday that former President Bill Clinton isn’t telling the truth when he says he "knows nothing" of the alleged crimes of Jeffrey Epstein. Sarnoff, who’s the executive director of Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking and the author of her book “TrafficKing,” appeared on Fox News @ Night after an indictment alleging sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy was unsealed Monday morning against Epstein, while Clinton's spokesman issued a statement denying knowledge of Epstein's alleged behavior…. But Sarnoff, who first broke the Epstein story back in 2010, says the figure isn’t accurate, claiming that Clinton was a guest on Epstein’s planes many more times over a longer period. “I know from the pilot logs and these are pilot logs that you know were written by different pilots and at different times that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein's 27 times,” she said, adding that “many of those times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many times he did not.”

Sarnoff’s conversation with Fox News’ Shannon Bream revealed additional tidbits as reported by the Daily Wire:

"I have read too much information and I have spoken to too many people on the inside," Sarnoff said. "I actually attempted to interview Clinton but he did not agree to do so and I know from the pilot logs and these are pilot logs that you know were written by different pilots and at different times, that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein's 27 times." "Many of those times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many times he did not," Sarnoff continued. "Almost every time that Clinton's name is on the pilot logs there are underage girls there are initials and there are names of many many girls on that private plane. Bream pressed Sarnoff, noting that Clinton's statement did not match up with what she was saying. "Are you saying the former president is not telling the truth?" Bream asked Sarnoff. "Yes, I'm saying, sadly, that he is not telling the truth," Sarnoff responded.

Wouldn’t be the first time, would it? Clinton was later forced to admit his Monica Lewinsky lies in a televised and carefully parsed mea culpa to the nation, as reported by the New York Daily News:

Bill Clinton tried to save his presidency last night with an extraordinary TV speech confessing to an affair with Monica Lewinsky and "misleading" the nation and his wife for seven months. "Indeed, I did have a relationship with Ms. Lewinsky that was not appropriate. In fact, it was wrong," Clinton said. But he stopped short of a full apology and struck out at independent counsel Kenneth Starr. "It is time to stop the pursuit of personal destruction and the prying into private lives and get on with our national life," Clinton said.

Clinton may have to fess up again as earlier Epstein court documents are revealed and Epstein nears a possible 45-year prison sentence for his sex trafficking adventures. He has much documentation, names, places, and other information he can provide the prosecution in a deal, possibly flipping totally on Bill Clinton.

In her interview with Bream, Sarnoff noted that Epstein was involved as a donor to the Clinton Global Inititiative, indicating a fiscal as well as physical connection, As ZeroHedge reports:

"First of all, Gerald Lefcourt, who was one of Epstein's attorneys back during the original arrest and the original investigation, wrote a letter which has been made public... In that letter, Gerald Lefcourt claims that Epstein was one of the original funders of Clinton Global Initiative. He gave President Clinton four million dollars, according to a source who knows a story about that." This appears to be confirmed by a 2007 letter sent to federal prosecutors by Epstein's then-attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt, which reads: "Mr. Epstein was part of the original group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative, which is described as a project ‘bringing together a community of global leaders to devise and implement innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges."

Talk about pay for play! They were hardly strangers or mere acquaintances. They were not talking about golf or grandchildren, unless it was other people’s granddaughters.

