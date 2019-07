Roll Tide: Alabama versus the Census

In Department of Commerce v. New York, Chief Justice Roberts joined with the Court's four social justice warriors (Ginsburg, Sotomayor, Breyer, Kagan) in refusing to uphold the Commerce Department's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. The decision was important but should not be overblown. Roberts's rationale was based on a narrow point and is remediable. On the substance, he was with the four conservative justices.