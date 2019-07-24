Now Is the Summer of Democrats' Discontent

Summer of discontent must then mean that darker times are ahead, as summer transitions into fall and winter. For Democrats, this summer may be the best of times for the foreseeable future, as storm clouds gather on their horizon.

There is a line from Shakespeare’s Richard III, “Now is the winter of our discontent” expressing the idea that we have reached the depth, or winter, of our unhappiness and that better times are ahead as winter rolls into spring and summer.

The source of Democrats’ discontent is a funny word they like to use, Drumpf, the ancestral family name of President Donald Trump. Many immigrant families, legal I might add in this case, ended up with an anglicized last name, derived from their previous names back in the old country.

So-called comedians, like John Oliver, seem to actually believe that monologues making fun of the name Drumpf would turn Trump supporters into Democrats. The reality is that the tedious harangues from late night jokers probably create more Trump supporters.

Democrat discontent stems from their inability to stop the Trump train. Despite assurances from John Oliver and others of his ilk that Donald Trump would never be president, he was and still is. The Access Hollywood tapes were strategically leaked by NBC as an October surprise. The only surprise was on the faces of cable news anchors on election night.

The Electoral College electors would choose someone else. The military would arrest Trump before inauguration day. Robert Mueller and his band of partisans would take out Trump but instead served up a nothing burger of no collusion and no obstruction.

Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti would drive Trump from office. Stormy is pole dancing somewhere in Ohio and Avenatti is getting fitted for an orange prison jump suit.

Omarosa had a tell-all book that would destroy Trump and after a week of orgasmic delight by CNN and MSNBC newsreaders, Omarosa disappeared.

Megan Rapinoe, not content with being a famous and celebrated soccer star, auditioned for the still vacant role of Trump slayer, quickly becoming as annoying and irrelevant as Stormy or Omarosa.

Now the Jihad Squad, four anti-Semitic and anti-American lovelies from Congress, are the latest attempt to demonize the President. With a few tweets, Trump has deftly turned The Squad into the face of the Democrat Party. Even Speaker Nancy Pelosi, third in line to the presidency (ponder that), is defending her group of mean girls, putting her seal of approval on their hate-filled far left agenda.

YouTube Screen grab

Axios polled swing voters, "White, non-college voters who embraced Donald Trump in 2016 but are needed by Democrats in swing House districts.” The Jihad Squad weren’t as popular with swing voters as with CNN anchors; 22 percent viewed Cortez favorably and only 9 percent looked with favor on Omar. Socialism was intermediate in popularity between the two squad ladies, with only 18 percent of swing voters viewing socialism favorably. This is what Trump will be running against.

What a summer it has been so far. Twenty or so, at latest count, so-called Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination to go up against Trump the Barbarian, blocking their path to the White House. I say so-called Democrats as many are better described as socialists, communists, or just loons.

Another debate is ahead for the twenty. After the last debate with all hands shooting up promising free health care for illegal aliens, while American veterans languish on VA waiting lists, what will this debate bring? Perhaps a promise, if elected, to send all Trump supporters to reeducation camps, modeled after those in China or North Korea?

If Democrats look at the polls, their discontent will turn into violent stomach cramps. The polls they like are the nonsensical ones that say that Megan Rapinoe would beat Trump in 2020. Or that many of the batty twenty candidates would also beat Trump. We all know how well the polls predicted the 2016 electoral results.

Democrats won’t look at legitimate and accurate polls, such as Rasmussen, which most accurately predicted the 2016 election. On July 19, Trump was at 50 percent total approval in the Rasmussen poll. For comparison, Barack Obama, exactly eight years ago was only at 44 percent total approval in the same poll. And Obama won reelection easily, against a more formidable candidate than any of the twenty Democrats. Obama also had fawning media coverage compared to Trump with over 90 percent negative media reporting.

What discontent lies ahead for Democrats? Names like Barr, Horowitz, Huber, and Durham. Words like declassification and indictment. Perhaps even treason and sedition. This summer may be the calm before the storm.

Don’t forget Jeffrey Epstein. Democrats, despite their best efforts to tie him to Trump, are ignoring the tornado headed their way. Even left-wing Vanity Fair warns, “It’s going to be staggering, the amount of names…Manhattan and DC brace for impact.”

There may be some Republicans caught up in Epstein’s perversions, but the leading players will likely be Democrats. Some with the last name of Clinton, and those in the Clinton orbit. Perhaps even a few of the twenty running for president. Who knows? It will be like opening presents on Christmas morning, some get a pony and others get an indictment.

Democrats have dealt themselves a very bad hand of cards. Trump is playing with at least a straight flush, perhaps even better, and likely has a bunch of aces up his sleeve if needed. Much can happen in the sixteen months before the presidential election, but the line from the Hunger Games, “May the odds be ever in your favor” will be wishful thinking for Democrats.

This summer of discontent may usher in for Democrats the fall of despair and the winter of depression. Enjoy the show.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a Denver based physician and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in American Thinker, Daily Caller, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and QuodVerum.