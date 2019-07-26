Mueller was Weissmann's Sock Puppet

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller asked lawmakers for pagination clarification to stall during his two hearings, according to Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas.

Robert Mueller was revealed to be an empty suit during his feeble performance before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday, unable to answer questions on a report that it became painfully clear he could not defend because he did not write it. The true author is likely longtime associate Andrew Weissmann, often called Mueller’s “pit bull,” who perhaps should also have the title of Mueller’s “Rasputin.” As Rep. Louis Gohmert, one of Mueller’s questioners , told Tucker Carlson Wednesday night:

Additionally, one of Mueller's deputies, prosecutor Andrew Weissmann appeared to be the main force behind the Russia investigation, Gohmert claimed Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."…

Elaborating on his view of the deputy prosecutor, Gohmert claimed the proceedings showed the power he claimed Weissmann had while working under Mueller.

"It's also clear from the hearing today that Weissmann was the driving force behind all this," he claimed.

Weissmann’s record speaks to his ruthlessness in pursuing a target doing such things as withholding exculpatory evidence. As noted at USAPoliticsToday,org:

The top attorney in Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel’s office was reported to the Department of Justice’s Inspector General by a lawyer representing whistleblowers for alleged “corrupt legal practices” more than a year before the 2016 presidential election and a decade before to the Senate Judiciary Committee, this reporter has learned….

Weissmann, among his other jobs, was lead prosecutor in the trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. Weissmann was the point man in the pre-dawn raids on Manafort’s home and offices which involved more armed force than we employed at Benghazi and was condemned by a judge for withholding exculpatory evidence in a criminal case. As Western Journalism Center reported:

Weissmann has a reputation for pushing the boundaries on prosecutions. Last October, The New York Times called him a “pit bull” who used “scorched-earth tactics” against opponents. Weissmann was also Mueller’s attorney on the ground who oversaw the pre-dawn raid on Manafort’s home. In the 1990s, Chief Judge Charles P. Sifton reprimanded Weissmann as “reprehensible” during a trial regarding the Colombo crime family for withholding evidence. “The judge described then (Assistant U.S. Attorney) Weissmann’s conduct as the ‘myopic withholding of information’ and ‘reprehensible and subject, perhaps, to appropriate disciplinary measures,’” according to a February 2018 article by investigative reporter Sara Carter.

Mueller’s professed lack of knowledge regarding Fusion GPS is inexplicable since, as I’ve written on this page, as former deputy assistant attorney general Bruce Ohr’s closed-door testimony before Congress shows, Weissmann had full knowledge of the fake nature of the Steele dossier that was a major predicate of the Russian witch-hunt that became the Mueller probe. Weissman knew there was collusion with the Russians, and that it was between the DNC, the Clinton campaign, British agent Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, the DOJ, the FBI and, yes, Russian sources interested in upending the Trump presidency.

Bruce Ohr, the number four official at the Justice Department as U.S. Deputy Associate Attorney General and the highest ranking non-appointee with an office a couple of doors down from Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, kept Weissmann “in the loop” about the fake dossier and its journeys through the deep state swamp, along with a myriad of other co-conspirators in a web of conspiracy and deceit so vast that Watergate trivia question Carl Bernstein may be right in a way he did not intend when he suggested this whole matter might be bigger than Watergate. It seems only the DoJ janitor was not involved. As Catherine Herridge of Fox News reports:

Embattled Justice Department official Bruce Ohr had contact in 2016 with then-colleague Andrew Weissmann, who is now a top Robert Mueller deputy, as well as other senior FBI officials about the controversial anti-Trump dossier and the individuals behind it, two sources close to the matter told Fox News. The sources said Ohr's outreach about the dossier -- as well as its author, ex-British spy Christopher Steele; the opposition research firm behind it, Glenn Simpson’s Fusion GPS; and his wife Nellie Ohr's work for Fusion -- occurred before and after the FBI fired Steele as a source over his media contacts. Ohr's network of contacts on the dossier included: former FBI agent Peter Strzok; former FBI lawyer Lisa Page; former deputy director Andrew McCabe; Weissmann and at least one other DOJ official; and a current FBI agent who worked with Strzok on the Russia case. Weissmann was kept "in the loop" on the dossier, a source said, while he was chief of the criminal fraud division. He is now assigned to Special Counsel Mueller’s team.

Weissmann had to know the dossier was fake and that its use in obtaining FISA warrants to conduct surveillance on Team Trump and provide a predicate for the Mueller witch-hunt was a fraud committed upon the FISA court. If he knew, Robert Mueller should have known.

Weissmann is a partisan hack and Mueller thug who sent an email to Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, one of those who signed the fraudulent FISA applications, congratulating her for refusing to defend in court President Trump’s travel ban:

A senior member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team said he was in “awe” of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates the day she was fired for refusing to defend President Trump’s controversial travel ban, according to emails obtained by a conservative watchdog group. Andrew Weissmann, a veteran Justice Department prosecutor who is one of Mueller’s top lieutenants on the special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, sent a Jan. 30 email to Yates that appeared to laud her for standing up to Trump. “I am so proud and in awe,” Weissmann wrote, according to emails obtained by Judicial Watch through a Freedom of Information Act request. “Thank you so much.”

He also attended Hillary Clinton’s 2016 almost-victory party, probably shedding a tear over her loss and fueling his desire to overturn Trump’s surprising victory.

Rep. Gohmert is spot on. Andrew Weissmann was a virulent Trump-hater with no ethics and no interest in going after Fusion GPS and the real collusion between Team Hillary, the DNC, Christopher Steele, and the Russians. He was the mover and shaker on this project and pulled the strings.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.