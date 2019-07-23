Mueller and Comey: A Cozy Relationship

Former FBI Director James Comey on Friday released a blog post detailing what questions he would ask Special Counsel Robert Mueller if he was a member of Congress. The revelation comes as Mueller prepares to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

Comey said he would focus on two key areas of Mueller's findings: the Trump campaign's relationship with Russia and whether or not obstruction of justice took place.

None of the questions Comey recommended, however, dealt with the long, cozy and lucrative relationship between Comey and Mueller that is at the heart of the FISA fraud and the deep state coup against the incoming Trump administration.

You can figure out how the swamp got the way it is by following the money. No clearer example is found in the financial relationship between two former FBI directors, James Comey and Robert Mueller, which goes a long way towards explaining their joint animus to President Trump and their passionate desire to bring down his presidency.

During testimony last year before Congress changed hands, Comey insisted he barely knew Mueller. Perhaps the most interesting dip into disingenuousness was Comey’s insistence that the man who made him a multimillionaire, Robert Mueller, was merely a passing acquaintance:

“Are you best friends with Robert Mueller?” Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, asked Comey, according to a transcript of the hearing released Saturday by Goodlatte and Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). “I am not,” Comey said. “I admire the heck out of the man, but I don't know his phone number, I've never been to his house, I don't know his children's names.” Comey added: “I think I had a meal once alone with him in a restaurant. I like him. I am not a -- I'm an associate of his who admires him greatly. We're not friends in any social sense.”

Comey was lying. Their “long-standing relationship” was confirmed by that Trump-loving vast right-conspiracy rag called the Washington Post:

They’ve been described as law enforcement twins and “brothers in arms.” #COMEY & #Mueller were brothers in arms in famous 2004 standoff over domestic surveillance. Cagey choice by DAG Rosenstein. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 17, 2017 Once again, James Comey and Robert Mueller -- two respected FBI veterans -- have found themselves sharing the same high-profile headlines. The two men’s working relationship can be traced back to at least December of 2003, when Comey joined Mueller in Washington after he became John Ashcroft’s deputy attorney general, according to a 2013 Washingtonian article about the two men’s long-standing relationship. “He and Mueller spent many hours together, developing a close partnership -- and watching together the disarray in the government over how to respond to the unfolding war on terror,” Washingtonian notes…

Robert Mueller owes his job as special counsel to long-time friend Comey, who famously leaked government documents written on government computers on government time to the New York Times via a professor friend regarding conversations with President Trump. Comey owes a great deal of his financial wealth to Robert Mueller.

Seamus Bruner, Government Accountability Institute Researcher and author of Compromised: How Money and Politics Drive FBI Corruption, recently explained how former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller leveraged their government contacts to enrich themselves when Comey briefly left government service to work for major government contractor Lockheed Martin:

Bruner noted the growth of Comey’s net worth between 2003 and 2009, after Comey left the Department of Justice to join Lockheed Martin as senior vice president and lead counsel. “It doesn’t really make much sense why [Lockheed Martin] would pay [James Comey] upwards of six million dollars in a single year,” assessed Bruner. “But one reason -- aside from his security clearance -- is that his buddy Robert Mueller is running the FBI. They begin passing 100-million-dollar-plus contracts to Lockheed Martin.” Bruner continued, “One of these contracts was actually worth a billion dollars, and it was protested formally by the other bidder: IBM… The contracts flowed from Robert Mueller’s FBI to James Comey’s private sector employer, Lockheed Martin, and James Comey made many millions over a short period of time.” Bruner described Comey as “one of the prime examples of this kind of cashing in on government contacts.” “We followed the money and realized that James Comey made well over ten million dollars from when he left the public sector in 2005 and by the time he returned to serve as FBI director [in 2009],” said Bruner. “He even made over six million dollars in a single year at the top government contracting corporation, Lockheed Martin; they get over $50 billion a year in government contracts.”

Why did Comey lie about that the nature and depth of his relationship with Robert Mueller, which resulted down the road in Mueller’s appointment as special counsel and the fraudulent surveillance and investigation of candidate, president, and common enemy Donald Trump? Maybe we can ask Robert Mueller about that and whether he thinks his financial dealings might warrant a special counsel or an FBI raid at the crack of dawn.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.