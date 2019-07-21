Mogadishu Mon Amour

The French movie Hiroshima Mon Amour is based on human memory and forgetfulness as recounted by two lovers. The tale of the congresswoman who calls herself Ilhan Omar is a tale of an anti-Semite bred-in-the-bone corruptocrat whose rise in political power rests very largely on complicity by the media’s airbrushing of her history because they thought this physically attractive African Moslem “refugee” was just the ticket to defeat Donald Trump. The media counts on our forgetfulness and ignorance.

Hard work by independent media, however, has exposed her and her media apologists and the Democrats have little choice: Condemn her and remove her from her committee assignments or suffer the consequences. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s repeated defense of her, (doubtless for fear of being targeted by the leftist nutjobs in her ranks) has placed her party’s continued majority in serious jeopardy.

This Week’s Distortion of the President’s Remarks

The President’s remarks and the media’s distortion of them have only occasioned new and more critical gaze on Omar and it isn’t pretty.

On July 14, the president tweeted the following:

@RealDonaldTrump: So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... ....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... ....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

The AP and most major media leaped on this as racist, but as S B Waters, editor of the Rome Sentinel, notes “It is obviously not racist to suggest critics 1) go show how their plan works and 2) Come back and teach us how.

So happy to repeat the tired canard of racism was the speaker she denounced the president as a racist and lacking in decorum, in clear violation of congressional rules. And when she was called out on her violation of the rules, the Democrats voted to ignore them:

Kim Strassel: So, Democrats vote to break House rules and decorum, so that they can call

Trump out on decorum. Surreal.

Omar the Lawbreaker

David Steinberg has done a masterful job at Powerline blog, publishing detailed proofs of the anti-Semitic, anti-American Omar’s persistent lawbreaking -- everything from repeated misdemeanors ignored by local authorities, to immigration, marriage, and tax fraud and repeated perjuries. Read it all to see how real investigative reporting is done. Here’s a sampling:

Omar’s fraudulent entry into the U.S. and marriage:

In 1995, Ilhan entered the United States as a fraudulent member of the “Omar” family. That is not her family. The Omar family is a second, unrelated family, which was being granted asylum by the United States. The Omars allowed Ilhan, her genetic sister Sahra, and her genetic father Nur Said to use false names to apply for asylum as members of the Omar family. Ilhan’s genetic family split up at this time. The above three received asylum in the United States, while Ilhan’s three other siblings — using their real names — managed to get asylum in the United Kingdom. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar’s name, before applying for asylum, was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. Her father’s name before applying for asylum was Nur Said Elmi Mohamed. Her sister Sahra Noor’s name before applying for asylum was Sahra Nur Said Elmi. Her three siblings who were granted asylum by the United Kingdom are Leila Nur Said Elmi, Mohamed Nur Said Elmi, and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Ilhan and Ahmed married in 2009, presumably to benefit in some way from a fraudulent marriage. They did not divorce until 2017.

Why she entered into a fraudulent marriage with her brother is a mystery. He was a UK resident at the time and didn’t need U.S. citizenship. As Wretchard T. Cat sees it, they did it “because they could like taking an unguarded box of candy at a convenience store.”

Omar’s repeated perjuries:

On August 10, 2017, Ilhan swore under penalty of perjury -- literally, she signed a half-inch or so under “penalty of perjury” -- that she’d had zero contact with Ahmed Nur Said Elmi after June 2011. Further, Ilhan swore that she did not know where to find him, and that she did not know a single person who was likely to know his whereabouts. She did this to apply for a default divorce from Ahmed -- a divorce where one spouse cannot be located and served. Now, a tremendous amount of evidence -- from this article and our prior articles -- shows that Ilhan perhaps perjured herself eight times with her nine answers. Minnesota’s perjury statute allows for a sentence of up to five years -- for each instance.

At PJ Media he excoriates the media for lying repeatedly about her and her background to “be the transcendent face America needed to fight bigotry and federal corruption.”

Official records “suggested a breathtaking spree of state and federal felonies”, available to anyone who actually investigated, which the media did not. Even when Steinberg, Preya Samsunder, and Scott Johnson presented the Star Tribune with the evidence that she was a serial criminal. The paper refused to even use the findings of the Minnesota Finance and Public Disclosure Board that: “For at least two years, 2014 and 2015 she jointly filed her income taxes with a man who is not her husband”. It took until June 22 of this year for the Minneapolis paper to mention “the disturbing, overwhelming fact pattern pointing to Ilhan Omar having been on an eight-year felony spree”.

Omar and Terrorism

And there’s much more -- she is closely associated with Islamic terror-tied groups.

In her overt anti-Semitism she is joined by other members of the anti-American Democrats like Rashida Tlaib (“There’s kind of a calming feeling I always tell folks when I think of the Holocaust” ).

Taki underscores the absurdity of Omar’s family’s refugee claim. They fled Somalia because her father was complicit in the “genocidal regime of the dictator Siad Barre.” They were fleeing justifiable punishment. As for what admitting even more Somalis in -- something open borders Omar wants, Taki, warns:

[M]illions of Somalis (or, quite possibly, tens of millions of Somalis) might prefer to follow Rep. Omar to the Magic Dirt of the first world. According to a Gallup poll, at present one-third of the population of sub-Saharan African wants to migrate, and it’s unlikely that additional population growth will make Africa more attractive.[snip] Of course, Pelosi immediately diverted the topic from her squabbles with the diverse Squad to the racist badness of the nondiverse Trump, just as she wound up doing when she tried to discipline Omar last March for pointing out, with her Somali courage (see Black Hawk Down), that rich Jewish donors have a lot of influence on American politics. Pelosi instead ended up siding with Omar in blaming white Christian Americans for everything bad that has ever happened in this country, including the Dreyfus Affair in France. Demonizing old-fashioned Americans is the KKKrazy Glue of the Democrats. But will enough voters catch on to cost them in 2020? Trump isn’t terribly adroit at governing, but he’s fairly adept at revealing his enemies’ hypocrisies and hatreds. Obviously, Omar isn’t going to go back to Somalia to help her people. She’s not going to make the mistake made by an immigrant Somali journalist named Hodan Naleyeh who “tried to change the racist media narrative around Somalia and Somalis” by returning home from Canada to report on the good news in Somalia. Just last week, terrorists in Somalia blew the poor woman up. No, Omar is going to work for the good of her clan by trying to undermine America’s borders so more Africans can move here.

In sum, Omar entered the country illegally, hates it, works against its best interests, and ignores all its laws. She hopes to admit millions more like her.

Despite the media’s assistance in covering up her record Americans, aren’t stupid. The distortion of the President’s tweet hasn’t hurt him -- his popularity rose even higher this week. On the other hand, I agree with Tom Maguire -- a moderate Democrat (if there is even one left) will be in a cross fire within his own party.

The President succeeded this week in nailing the Democratic Party to its four anti-American female harpies. As for Omar, I’d be astonished if the FBI hasn’t finally opened an investigative file on her. Voters have had more than their fill of political figures breaking the laws without consequences. It’s your party, Pelosi, you can cry if you want to.