Jihadist Evil Unites with Leftist Evil

But she is emblematic of the fact that "two-thirds of American millennials surveyed in a recent poll cannot identify what Auschwitz is." Thus, "according to a study released on Holocaust Remembrance Day... knowledge of the genocide that killed 6 million Jews during World War II is not robust among American adults." And this lack of education is not limited to America.

The Left has historically despised Jews, Judaism, Zionism, and Israel. So it is quite ironic that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez employs the language of the Holocaust in discussing open borders where illegals are coming in by the thousands. Not only does she besmirch the memory of those who were murdered for being Jewish, she displays an abysmal ignorance of the horror of the Holocaust.

So this historically ignorant woman bandies words like concentration camps with zero comprehension of what she is saying. The abuse of language and the distortion of historical events is standard operating practice among Leftists, who simply do not care about facts and credible sources as they clamor for illegal aliens to flood our borders to shore up their own political base.

For if they are truly troubled about victims, they are strangely mute when it comes to speaking on behalf of the Yazidis and the Christians who are being slaughtered by Muslims throughout the world. But these beleaguered groups do not advance the Left's agenda of destroying America.

I refuse to use the acronym AOC since it elevates this woman's status. The photo-ops of Ocasio-Cortez's faux anger and angst camouflage her true nature. The drama queen claims to be "the boss" as she displays her craven arrogance. She ignores that these illegals are choosing to come to America -- whereas Jews and others deemed "unfit to live" were rounded up by the Nazis and herded into concentration/extermination camps where they were slaves and ultimately gassed and burnt. But as Kevin D. Williamson has written "[t]he Jews can be whatever their enemies need them to be."

Her declining to visit Auschwitz with an elderly Holocaust survivor proves that (a) Ocasio-Cortez knows she is fabricating lies when she makes a comparison to what is going on with the illegals and the concentration camps; (b) she has no interest in ameliorating the situation since her time at the border was merely another publicity opportunity; (c) she is only too happy to create "a hostile political environment [and] nurture Holocaust denial and reinforce the anti-Semitic tropes freely peppered by her fellow Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar."

Ocasio-Cortez and her ilk hide behind the sanctimonious "this is not who we are" while ignoring the vile indoctrination of Palestinian children against Jews, Israel, and America.

So Ocasio-Cortez is the perfect combination of an uninformed individual who is contemptuous of American law. That she cannot distinguish between the lawful and morally just actions of ICE and the iniquity of the Nazis says far more about her value system than anything else.

That her buddies Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar are anti-Semitic is not surprising. They both hail from an Islamic world that promotes nonstop hatred of the Jew. Tlaib has skewed the facts about the active Muslim assistance offered to Hitler during the Holocaust. Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Haj Amin el-Husseini met with Hitler as they both worked towards the extermination of the Jews. Moreover, Tlaib has permitted her campaign fundraiser to call Jews "satanic."

When lhan Omar states "It's all about the Benjamins, baby," and asserts that Israel has "hypnotized the world," she is drawing on the stereotypes that have murdered millions of people in the Holocaust.

Omar and Tlaib are just the most public faces of the ongoing surge that is working to elect jihadist-loving Muslims and bring sharia law to this country.

The Utah Muslim Civic League, for example, dedicated to registering Muslim voters had as their key speaker Dalia Mogahed, who "views the United States as a nation rife with discrimination against Muslims," and was appointed in 2009 by Obama to serve on his Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. Like Omar, Mogahed was not born in America but became a naturalized American citizen.

Funny how alleged prejudice against Muslims puts Muslims in position of power in this country!

Mogahed was the first veiled Muslim woman to serve in the White House. Less than a decade later Congressional rules were changed to allow Omar, to wear a religious head covering on the floor of the House. There had been a 181-year ban on headwear of any type in the chamber. Rashida Talib did not wear a hijab when she was sworn into office but she took the oath on a Qur’an and wore a traditional thobe stitched by her Palestinian-born mother.

It all bespeaks a pattern of encroaching Jihadist influence and the grand strategy of the Muslim Brotherhood. Mogahed was appointed by Obama; now we have elected Muslims trying to destroy the country from within. One need only see the people Tlaib associates with to perceive her despicable moral compass.

The left-leaning Democratic Party tacitly approves of this infiltration. And the left-leaning New York Times emboldens them. The paper of record that all but ignored Holocaust crimes recently "released a video ahead of the Fourth of July that attempts to dispel the 'myth' of American greatness, declaring that 'we’re just OK' when stacked up against other industrialized nations. 'The myth of America as the greatest nation on earth is at best outdated and at worst, wildly inaccurate... If you look at data, the U.S. is really just OK'

If America is just okay, why are people clamoring to get in?

Certainly we cannot leave Linda Sarsour out of the list of sharia-approving Muslims attempting to change America's fundamental laws.

Linda Sarsour has provocatively "called out 'folks who masquerade as progressives but always choose their allegiance to Israel over their commitment to democracy.' This was another Jew-hating trope: namely, that Jews secretly harbor dual loyalty to Israel. And this is just the latest in a long litany of anti-Semitic comments she’s made."

Sarsour's statement also puts Leftists/progressives on the defensive. It is a clever maneuver to ensnare them. Either they break away from Israel or they are not true progressives according to Sarsour.

Not all Muslims share these odious ideas. Qanta A. Ahmed, M.D. is a councilor at the USC Shoah Foundation. Ahmed has clearly delineated that "...the evil of anti-Semitism is responsible for the murder of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust (referred to as the Shoah in Hebrew) and uncounted more murders throughout history. It must be singled out and condemned unequivocally when a member of Congress embraces hatred of Jews openly and aggressively.

The University of Southern California Shoah Foundation (where I serve with Jews and non-Jews) defines anti-Semitism as: 'The negative beliefs and perceptions about Jews that manifest in intellectual, physical and rhetorical expressions of hatred towards Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, community institutions and religious facilities. When criticism of Israel demonizes, delegitimizes or holds Israel to a double standard, it is a manifestation of antisemitism.' Omar’s language and actions have more than exceeded this definition on numerous occasions, including before she was elected to the House.

We need more Dr. Ahmeds speaking out.

When Ocasio-Cortez co-opts the plight of Jewish suffering while siding with anti-Semites Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib it is much more than hypocrisy. It is a reprehensible moral evil. Until we fully acknowledge the Left's and the jihadists' visceral hatred for American values and Jewish ideals, they will always get away with desecrating the truth and making a mockery of the vile acts of the Holocaust.

