Is This the Moment Where the Revolution Eats Its Own?

It seems to us deplorables that women fight by calling each other names. And so, in the catfight last week between Our Nance and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it ended with Sandy O calling Our Nance a racist.

When we racist, sexist homophobes use the word "catfight," we are merely observing — as you are not allowed to observe — that women fight each other differently from how men fight.

Of course it did, because that is what Ocasio-Cortez has been carefully taught. When you are caught in a jam, you play the race card. What year did Ocasio-Cortez take Playing the Race Card to Bend the Arc of History toward Justice 101 at Boston U, do you think?

But as usual, President Trump spoiled the fun by weighing in and saying Our Nance is not a racist, and that Rep. Omar should fix her homeland before she fixes ours. Reminds me of how Aussies deal with Brits:

Brit: It's bloomin' hot here in Oz.

Aussie: Go back to Britain you whingeing Pom.

Hey, Nance! When did you ever weigh in to say that some Republican was a good guy and not a racist? Go ahead, hon. Take all the time you want.

Anyway, the good news is that an overwhelming number of Americans, of every race and clime,

"strongly dislike political correctness." All except one race. Guess which one!

Progressive activists are the only group that strongly backs political correctness: Only 30 percent see it as a problem. So what does this group look like? Compared with the rest of the (nationally representative) polling sample, progressive activists are much more likely to be rich, highly educated — and white.

Who knew? But Ocasio-Cortez isn't white. Nor is her Svengali, Saikat Chakrabarti.

Now, last week, Jonah Goldberg wanted us to parse the difference between a good old ethnic politician — such as Our Nance Pelosi, scion of the grand old Italian machine of Baltimore, Md. — and the "categorical" politicians — Ocasio-Cortez, Chakrabarti and Co. — who have amped the old ethnic politics into the totalitarian identity politics of the present moment. I had a word or two to say on all that here.

Let's just say the Democrats are following the well trod lefty path. First, the Girondists or the Mensheviks get into power, but that is never enough for the real power-worshipers, the Jacobin Robespierres and the Bolshevik Lenins. So now, today's young crop of Jacobins are amping up a Reign of Terror and Virtue, playing the race card on Girondist Nance. And President Trump, chevalier sans peur et sans reproche — kick-ass Texas Ranger to you — has rushed in to protect the poor innocent damsel in distress.

Over at Google, a thousand Googlers have sent a petition to Sundar Pichai begging him to demonetize Breitbart.

You know what I think? I think the chances are pretty good that the 1,000 Googlers and Ocasio-Cortez and Pichai and Chakrabarti are ignorant idiots. Because when you get your education these days at Stanford (Pichai), Harvard (Chakrabarti), or Boston U (Ocasio-Cortez), you just get spoon-fed the latest ruling-class ideology.

Back in the day, the ruling class made their sons learn the classics. The idea was that they would learn something from the blunders of the Greeks and the Romans. But today's educated class?

See, back in the day, our Founders taught a separation of church and state. They had had enough of religious wars like the Thirty Years' War. Modern chaps like Michael Novak have elaborated on the Founders' idea with a notion I call the Greater Separation of Powers. The idea is that if you keep the political, economic, and moral-cultural sectors of society separate, it keeps the totalitarians from the door. But the rabid preachers of the Church of Activists want to capture the state and plunder the economic sector for their Green New Deal.

The problem is simple. Government is force; religion is about right and wrong. So if you put one guy's religion in charge of government, he gets to force his religion on the rest of us and legislate his morality down our throats.

We solved this problem 200 years ago, right before the train wreck of the French Revolution. Why are we having to go through it again?

You know why. It's because the Good Little Boys and Good Little Girls of Google or Harvard and BU have been carefully taught not to know it.

Christopher Chantrill (@chrischantrill) runs the go-to site on U.S. government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.