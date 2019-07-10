Bill Clinton: Frequent Flyer on Jeffrey Epstein's 'Lolita Express'

Former Speaker of the California State Assembly and San Francisco mayor Willie Brown’s former mistress, senator and presidential wannabe Kamala Harris, said over the Fourth of July weekend that she knows a sexual predator when she sees one and President Trump is a predator. As the Washington Examiner reported :

“I know predators, and we have a predator living in the White House," the California Democrat stated.

She certainly does know predators. I have documented on these pages how Harris used her relationship with Brown to advance her career and how she currently serves with one of the sexual predators par excellence Sen. Bob Menendez, who is the poster child for the double standard that insulates Democrats. The FBI found that Menendez and his political donor, Dr. Salmon Melgen, had a, how shall we say it, pay for “play” arrangement.

The Obama DOJ released a report in 2015, which detailed how they found “corroborating evidence” that Sen. Menendez and Democrat mega-donor Dr. Salomon Melgen had sex with underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic. “Presented with specific, corroborated allegations that defendants Menendez and Melgen had sex with underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic, the Government responsibly and dutifully investigated those serious allegations,” the DOJ wrote.

I mention these as a relevant preface to the news that billionaire pedophile, Clinton donor, and FOB (Friend of Bill Clinton) Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested on the charge if sex trafficking of minors. As the Daily Beast notes:

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005, and will appear in court in New York on Monday, according to three law enforcement sources…. Saturday’s arrest by the FBI-NYPD Crimes Against Children Task Force comes about 12 years after the 66-year-old financier essentially got a slap on the wrist for allegedly molesting dozens of underage girls in Florida. In an era where #MeToo has toppled powerful men, Epstein’s name was largely absent from the national conversation, until the Miami Herald published a three-part series on how his wealth, power and influence shielded him from federal prosecution.

Well, more powerful men, mainly Democrats, may be toppled, perhaps none other than one William Jefferson Clinton, according to Christine Pelosi, DNC official and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As Fox News reports:

Christine Pelosi, a Democratic National Committee official and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warned conspicuously on Saturday evening that it is "quite likely that some of our faves are implicated" in the "horrific" sex-trafficking case against politically connected financier Jeffrey Epstein… It was unclear exactly to whom Pelosi was referring, but Epstein has long been connected with high-profile figures, including Britain's Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton. Court documents obtained by Fox News in 2016 showed that Clinton took at least 26 trips flying aboard Epstein's private jet, known as the "Lolita Express," and apparently ditched his Secret Service detail on some of the excursions.

The belated attempt by the left to cover its hypocrisy on sexual predators by throwing Bill and Hillary Clinton under the bus once they have no further political use for them is staggering. They forget their mantra that his being serviced by Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office was personal and didn’t matter as long as he was doing a good job as President. It was the GOP, you know, that was waging a war on women.

Republicans were the predators, as serial accuser and so-called feminist lawyer Gloria Allred reminded us when she appeared with a box of tissue and victims to accuse GOP candidates Herman Cain, Donald Trump and Judge Roy Moore, She is not going to be found at a press conference with the victims of Sen. Bob Menendez, Sen. Al Franken, and Rep. John Conyers.

The “right on the issues” defense does not apply to Republicans like Roy Moore, nor does the presumption of innocence. Democratic hypocrites rushed to condemn Moore faster than you can say “Anthony Weiner.” Franken, Menendez, and Conyers are right on the issues, which may be why the chorus for their unseating is, to say the least, somewhat muted. Judge Moore has been accused of dallying with underage girls, which is a charge his accusers are mysteriously not bringing up against Bill Clinton, a frequent passenger on the jet of accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton had a habit of ditching his Secret Service protection when flying with child predator Epstein on his “Lolita Express”:

Fox News reported Friday that records show Mr. Clinton declined Secret Service protection on at least five flights. The network’s investigation reveals Mr. Clinton flew on the Boeing 727 “Lolita Express” 26 times, more than doubling the previously reported 11 trips. “Bill Clinton … associated with a man like Jeffrey Epstein, who everyone in New York, certainly within his inner circles, knew was a pedophile. Why would a former president associate with a man like that?” said Conchita Sarnoff of the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking, Fox reported. Ms. Conchita also authored a book on Mr. Epstein titled “TrafficKing.” Mr. Epstein was arrested in 2005 and signed a plea agreement in 2007 with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, accepting a single charge of soliciting prostitution. He agreed to a 30-month sentence, registered as a “Tier 1” sex offender with the U.S. Virgin Islands and paid dozens of young girls under a federal statute providing for compensation to victims of child sexual abuse. A Clinton spokesperson did not return the network’s emails requesting comment. Martin Weinberg, Mr. Epstein’s attorney, declined multiple inquiries into the flights.

It is not known how many times Bill Clinton had his seat and tray table in the upright and locked position when flying with Jeffrey Epstein or whether their conversations revolved around golf and grandchildren. It is not known why Clinton flew so many times with a child sex predator. Given Bill Clinton’s track record and Epstein’s expertise on procurement, one doubts it was to solicit donations to the Clinton Foundation. As the Fox News report noted:

Epstein, who counts among his pals royal figures, heads of state, celebrities and fellow billionaires, spent 13 months in prison and home detention for solicitation and procurement of minors for prostitution. He allegedly had a team of traffickers who procured girls as young as 12 to service his friends on “Orgy Island,” an estate on Epstein's 72-acre island, called Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands…. Official flight logs filed with the Federal Aviation Administration show Clinton traveled on some of the trips with as many as 10 U.S. Secret Service agents. However, on a five-leg Asia trip between May 22 and May 25, 2002, not a single Secret Service agent is listed. The U.S. Secret Service has declined to answer multiple Freedom of Information Act requests filed by FoxNews.com seeking information on these trips. Clinton would have been required to file a form to dismiss the agent detail, a former Secret Service agent told FoxNews.com. In response to a separate FOIA request from FoxNews.com, the U.S. Secret Service said it has no records showing agents were ever on the island with Clinton.

Gilligan’s Island this was not, and on these flights there was more amenities available than a beverage cart and a bag of peanuts, as the Daily Caller notes:

On one trip Clinton also traveled with actor Kevin Spacey, who is now accused of have sex with an underage boy. Clinton traveled aboard the “Lolita Express” with a soft core porn actress and traveled on 11 flights with Epstein’s assistant Sarah Kellen, who allegedly procured underage girls for men... Gawker reported Kellam was “accused in court filings of acting as pimps for him (Epstein), recruiting and grooming young girls into their network of child sex workers, and frequently participating in sex acts with them.”

Make some popcorn. The party of infanticide is about to exposed as the party of sexual predators

Daniel John Sobieski is a free lance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.