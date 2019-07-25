Bernard Sanders: Stretch Limousine Liberal

Show me where Bread Line Bernard Sanders has voluntarily implemented "democratic socialism" into his own life. You can't, because he hasn't. Ever. Politics is sales. Why should any of us buy what Sanders is selling if he himself won't buy what he's selling? Sanders wants businesses to pay $15.00 per hour to their employees, but some of his own campaign staff earn less than that due to the number of weekly hours they work. Now some of those employees are demanding they be paid what Sanders wants to force upon all business-owners. Sanders has responded by limiting the number of hours some staffers work in order to keep their hourly pay at $15.00.

This is what we call "irony." Democrats believe in "higher taxes," "redistribution of wealth," "publicly financed elections," "democratic socialism," "fundamental transformation," or "it takes a village" not for themselves; they all love money as much as anyone else. They just believe in these guaranteed-to-fail policies for everyone else. Some of his campaign staffers reportedly said: "We cannot be expected to build the largest grassroots organizing program in American history while making poverty wages. Given our campaign's commitment to fighting for a living wage of at least $15.00 an hour, we believe it is only fair that the campaign would carry through this commitment to its own field team." Some also reportedly said: "Many field staffers are barely managing to survive financially, which is severely impacting our team's productivity and morale. Some field organizers have already left the campaign as a result." Most of the other 2020 Democrat candidates parrot Sanders's trickle-away economics — designed to take money from working families and small business–owners, to fund unnecessary, wasteful government programs. Democrats love big government because it's how their affluent donors and sycophants make money off the backs and labor of the middle class. This is why the vast majority of the wealthy are Democrats, including America's billionaire gazillionaires. There are only two types of Democrats: those who believe the balderdash they peddle and those who don't. Those who do believe what comes out of their mouths are more frightening than those who don't. Sanders, I suspect, doesn't, although some I know who were Trump-voters but are sympathetic to some of what Bread Line Bernard sells believe he's misguided but honest. Democrats have always had, and always will have, three goals: take our children, take our money, and take our freedoms. What's Sanders's Appeal? Sanders is America's Maoist Messiah, who has raked in over $46 million in campaign contributions since January 2017 and currently has $27 million in cash. For a guy who touts the supposed features and benefits of publicly financed elections, that sure is a lot of moola. As he collects millions upon millions in campaign contributions, how, pray tell, does Sanders reconcile this with the belief that elections should be financed by taxpayers? Answer: He doesn't have to reconcile anything, because his dupe dope useful idiot voting base, as well as the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex), will never hold him to account. Just in taxpayer-funded salary, Sanders has earned over $4 million in his lifetime, not including any other pay, such as his book deals and his pension from his time as mayor of Burlington, Vt. How much of his seven-figure net worth has been voluntarily redistributed, without any financial or tax gain? Despite my best efforts, my conclusion is zero. Sanders isn't a limousine liberal; he's an affluent, U.S.-born white Democrat male stretch limousine liberal who loves his lavish, capitalistic lifestyle. So do, by the way, most of his voters, I reckon. Lest I'm unclear, I don't care that he's a stretch limousine liberal; I do care, however, that from the moment he awakens until he slumbers, seven days a week, he fervently works to take my and our children, money, and freedoms. Do you believe that the media haven't thought to ask these questions of Sanders? Of course they have; they don't because the DMIC has one main goal: to get Democrats elected. Democrats Are Political Children During the primaries and if the Democrat nominee, Sanders will receive tens of millions of votes. Why? I've argued that the alarming burgeoning love affair with socialism, especially among the Millennial and Generation Z demographics, is a major GOP failure. Socialism is sexy because it's easy; it neither requires nor demands any thought as to its efficacy in achieving "progress," "social justice," "equality," etc. As I discuss in my upcoming first book, 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat, upbringing is a primary culprit, but it isn't the only one. Life is often hard, and it's rarely black and white. What group of the Homo sapiens species views the world through the simplest lens? Children. When one's worldview is that of a child, it's excruciatingly difficult to accept the harshness of reality or the discomfort of freedom. Democrats violently hammer a square peg into a round hole and then pronounce: "Look, it fits!" It's just much easier to be a Democrat. The contradiction and irony is that they're mostly the angriest among us. This is the residual effect and result of political correctness: if I can make you outraged over anything, then I can control you. Adults who interpret the world as a child does are the most dangerous. How they got to that point isn't always easily answered and varies from person to person. When I'm asked what 10 Warning Signs is about, I always reply: to ensure that future generations don't vote Democrat. I still say that, but I've amended that answer: to ensure that our future educators; lawyers; lawmakers; and, most importantly, parents don't think at age 40 as they did at age 4. Sanders most appeals precisely to these kinds of Americans. Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis. Image: AFGE via Flickr.