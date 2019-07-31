Baltimore Is Worse than Trump Thinks

Thanks to President Trump's remark this past weekend about West Baltimore and its U.S. representative, Elijah Cummings, social media nation was embroiled in God only knows how many mindless online conversations. Trump said : "If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place."

Though rare, sometimes a Twitter discussion can be somewhat worthwhile, even if for just one of the parties conversing. On Saturday night, David Simon, creator of the now defunct critically acclaimed television show The Wire, tweeted the following:

If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself. https://t.co/QBSed1S4c8 — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 27, 2019

I replied:

Much to my surprise, Simon replied to me:

You are perhaps less accomplished, and take seriously the notion that rather than address ourselves to a half century of U.S. urban policy, deindustrialization, drug war, mass incarceration, white flight after Brown v. we should blame it on who now has a congressional seat. https://t.co/XbTCtrCV1H — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 28, 2019

Before The Wire, Simon was a police reporter for The Baltimore Sun, from 1982 to 1995. After he responded to me, I tweeted him the following information about Baltimore:

Only Democrat mayors and only Democrat councilmen for the last 19,000 consecutive days. That's longer than for how long Stalin ruled the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Cummings shares some blame, and it's not accurate to say Democrats are solely responsible for all the city's ills. But the Democrats who have run Baltimore share the vast majority of blame. PS: Cummings's district has elected only Dems for the last 24,000 consecutive days. The Wire told stories about Baltimore communities and the police. What kind of a relationship does one expect to see in a city where the police know many of the career criminals on a first-name basis? A happy and harmonious one? From 2010 to 2015, Baltimore, among American cities with highest homicide rates, per capita, was number 4. From 2016 to 2017, number 2. From 2010 to 2015, number 8 in non-fatal shootings. In 2017 and 2018, Baltimore was in top 25 each year for deadliest cities in the world (excluding the Middle East). The only reason Baltimore hasn't been run solely by Democrat mayors and Democrat councilmen for the last 26,000 uninterrupted days is because a miracle occurred from 1963 to 1967: residents elected a Republican. Look at many of the responses to my messages. They insult my character. I don't care, but note that the people siding with Simon offer zero factual refutations to what I've tweeted to you. I suspect that if they were sources for stories, he'd laugh at their lack of credibility.

Disappointingly, Simon went silent, although he's an active tweeter.

The Wire was praised for its gritty, realistic portrayals of life on the streets and corruption within local government and the city's police department. Simon's show, though, never addressed the monopoly of Democrat rule over the city. His entire career — as journalist, author, and TV showrunner — has been based on his knowledge of and supposed expertise on Baltimore blight. In my online research, I found no past statement from Simon specifically holding the Democrats culpable for the destruction they've wrought in Baltimore. I did find aplenty, however, the usual anti-Trump opprobrium and talking points of Democrats and the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex).

I suspect he read what I sent him, and I wonder: what would his counter-argument be? That 19,000 days isn't enough time to know if Democrat policies work? The "red state" fallacy argument won't work, because Maryland is a blue state.

Imagine crafting an entire brand based on debunked conspiracy theories and lies, and a nobody drops an atom bomb on it. Saturday night, indeed, is all right for fighting.

Trump Exposes Uncomfortable Truths

With his Baltimore comments, Trump, to his great credit, is doing the work past influential Republicans should have done. The primary reason I dive deep into Baltimore and other longtime Democrat municipal empires in both my podcast and my upcoming first book, 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat, is because the youth are the true victims of the guaranteed-to-fail Democrat "leadership" in our inner cities. Democrats have gotten away with too much for too long in the cities they've super-majority controlled: Baltimore, St. Louis, Philadelphia; Detroit; Chicago; New Orleans; Newark; Oakland, on and on. Children become permanently entangled in inter-generational familial poverty, squalor, drugs, guns, failing schools, juvenile violent crime, and lack of economic mobility.

The end results of Democrat dominance are more shocking and horrifying than most realize. It's high time for reasonable Americans to accept an uncomfortable and deadly truth: Democrats destroy everything and everywhere they attach their tentacles to. The utter, abject failures of Democrat-run cities are the most egregious cover-up by the DMIC in American history. The first step to problem-solving is acknowledging that a problem exists.

We finally have a Republican in Trump who is willing to take the fight to the rodent-infested streets and knows how to effectively use his bully pulpit. Lessening the political and cultural toxicity of the Democrats in our beautiful, historic cities is a Herculean task — some, perhaps, may say Sisyphean — but we must try, and try with good-faith efforts. If we can somehow start getting wins in America's big cities, we will put the Democrats on defense. Republicans and conservatives have always played defense in the cities — if they've played at all — and it's time to rip up the old playbook. Our best defense must be a blitzing, prolific offense. America First nationalism and thriving communities are complementary.

Victories in our cities will translate into better relations between police and the residents they serve and protect. More achievement in our schools. Reduced crime — especially of the violent kind. Abundant economic opportunity, and less dependency on government.

Admittedly, I'm uncertain as to how to defeat the Democrats in cities; Democrat ideology is in the DNA of these places. I have some ideas, and I will communicate them to Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee. If we do nothing, we see zero gains. What I am sure of is this: if we succeed where we've traditionally failed, and failed badly, we will put the Democratic Party out of business.

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.