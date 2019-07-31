An Alternate Explanation for Europe's Heat Wave

Climate scientists warn this could become the new normal in many parts of the world. But temperate Europe – where air conditioning is rare – isn't equipped for the temperatures frying the region this week. -- France 24 (Text Article)

The news is chiming in how Europe’s present heat wave is a result of man-made climate change. This is particularly true in Europe, where it is cited on France 24 netcasts. ( France 24 -- English Go to 1:05)

On July 25th, Paris had a record-breaking temperature of 108°F. Now, since the French capital is further north than Quebec City, Canada, this is a bit disconcerting, to be sure.

However, what is ignored is the cold wave that hit the Western USA around the same time. Two feet of snow fell on Colorado during the first day of summer. Does that sound like global warming?

Summer solstice, you say? Nearly July? Judging from the almost 2 feet of snow in Colorado, Mother Nature doesn’t seem to care. Snow began to fall Friday just west of Denver at elevations above 7,000 feet. Snow also has been reported in parts of Montana, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman. Steamboat Springs saw 20 inches of snow on Friday, according to CNN affiliate KCNC in Denver. A winter weather advisory is in effect until Sunday morning, so the snowfall could continue. -- KTLA

For Colorado to get such snow on the first day of summer was quite newsworthy. Yet, our climate change devotees ignore this inconvenient piece of information.

The climate devotees -- hereafter called Warmistas -- also disregard how often still standing high temperature records were set decades ago, before "Global Warming" went into high gear. But that doesn’t stop them.

Man-made global warming is a rather flexible envelope. Supposedly, it can make areas colder. Then why isn’t it called "Global Cooling?" To ask such as question is to invite the charge of ecological blasphemy, or even worse to suffer the idiotic response of "Global warming can make things colder."

Climate Change May Be Making Winter Colder in the Northeast -- Nexus Media

Of course, in 1978, scientists were predicting an imminent ice age. It seems to have arrived in Colorado this summer.

Now, I have no doubt that the climate changes from time to time. This is why we had ice ages in the past. But whatever "change" is occurring may not be man-made, but merely part of the recurring natural cycles that the sun and the planet go through. From Zero Hedge:

Scientists in Finland found "practically no anthropogenic [man-made]climate change" after a series of studies. “During the last hundred years the temperature increased about 0.1°C because of carbon dioxide. The human contribution was about 0.01°C”, the Finnish researchers bluntly state in one among a series of papers.

Here is the original paper they cite.

But there is no appealing to reason or logic with the Warmista acolytes. Their belief is based on superstition more than reason.

After recording a new high of 40.2C at Angleur on Wednesday, Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI-RMI) said the temperature at Kleine Brogel near the Dutch border rose on Thursday to 40.6C. The previous records in both countries dated back to the 1940s. -- The Guardian

Of course, no one ever stops to note that similar heatwaves occurred in the 1940s, and that the barely hotter new record might be explained by increasing urbanization which produces local heat islands -- but not global warming. A difference of 0.4C is not something to panic about, unless you are a Warmista.

And Warmistas overlook the heatwave of 1757 AD. You can’t blame that on the industrial revolution.

But the Warmista faith will not be shaken.

It seems that the official reason for the recent heatwaves is a block of hot air from North Africa.

The latest heatwave, caused by an “omega block” -- a high-pressure pattern that blocks and diverts the jet stream, allowing a mass of hot air to flow up from northern Africa and the Iberian peninsula -- follows a similar extreme weather event last month that made it the hottest June on record. -- The Guardian Europe melts under Sahara heat wave, smashes heat records -- AP

Omega block, schomega block!

If one is going to believe this Warmista nonsense, may I suggest a more rational -- or at least a less irrational -- explanation for the sudden increase in heat. The key words are North Africa and Sahara.

It may be no coincidence that the recent episodes of extreme heat in Europe coincide with the waves of Arab migrations. Could it be that wheresoever the devotees of Allah go they bring the Sirocco winds of the Maghreb with them? As the population of Arabs increase in France, Germany, and England, one should expect even more blistering weather to follow. Maybe some heretofore unknown ethno-geo-magnetic force is impelling the heat further north to follow along with the Arabs, to make them feel at home.

"Preposterous," you say.

Is it?

Some might accuse me of confusing causation with correlation; but isn’t that what Warmistas do when they claim that mankind is causing climate change? And if Warmista science is accepted, why not my theory?

Of course, I am being sarcastic, but the fact is that these Warmistas have hijacked the economic and social policies of the planet -- carbon taxes for example -- and societies are now being held hostage to Warmista idiocies.

This global warming denier may be closer to the truth.

We should ignore these Chicken Littles. The sky is not falling, nor is it heating up.

Mike Konrad is the pen name of an American who wishes he had availed himself more fully of the opportunity to learn Spanish better in high school, lo those many decades ago. He runs a website, Latin Arabia, about the Christian Arab community in South America.