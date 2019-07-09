America's Dueling Narratives on the Fourth of July

“The show was very patriotic. I’m glad we got the politics out of it. And we were just joined as a nation to celebrate our great nation,” a father and Marine Corps veteran from Maryland said. “I thought it was beautiful,” his wife said.

Last Thursday, President Trump gave an hour-long speech celebrating the United States of America. If you talked to the ordinary Americans in the crowd attending the speech, they liked it. They liked it, in particular, because it celebrated America, according to folks interviewed by Kristina Wong .

Of course, the speech was full of politics. The President recited the National Myth of the United States of America. And that’s as political as it gets.

Liberals didn’t like it. Of course they didn’t. Because they don’t believe in the National Myth of the United States. They have their own Sacred Myth, about oppression and racism and sexism and homophobia and how liberals are selfless activists, the only people in a fallen world that care about peace and justice.

Trump’s America is today’s America, a glorious and world-dominating success, and, in the president’s words,

We will always be the people who defeated a tyrant, crossed a continent, harnessed science, took to the skies, and soared into the heavens because we will never forget that we are Americans and the future belongs to us. (Applause.)

President Trump is talking about an America that already had its revolution.

Liberals? They’ve been doing revolution for a century and they are still not happy. As in:

Workers! You have been exploited since the dawn of time, first by the feudal lords, and now by the capitalists. But now the world will change! Women! You have been oppressed since the dawn of time by the white patriarchy and by toxic masculinity. But now the world will change! Blacks! You have been enslaved since the dawn of time by the white man and the white hood. But now the world will change. Gays! You were having a quiet evening at Stonewall, and then the cops broke in. But now the world will change!

And now it is:

Migrants and Refugees! You were peaceably making your way across the Rio Grande when ICE came along and threw you in a cage! And the only water was in the toilet!

In the Liberal Myth, liberals must always be cast in the starring role of the incandescent political activist protesting for Good against Evil. Or AntiFa will know the reason why.

Remember that other guy that wanted to play all the good parts? Bottom the Weaver. Then there was Mr. Toad in The Wind in the Willows. Here is Toad’s plan for the big dinner after he is restored to Toad Hall.

Speech . . . . . . by Toad

Address . . . . . by Toad

Song . . . . . . by Toad

Other Compositions . by Toad

Only, in The Wind in the Willows, there is Badger to put a stop to Toad’s conceits. Today in the U.S., it is different.

Peaceful Protest . . by Snowflakes

Mostly Peaceful Protest . by AntiFa

Blacklist . . . . by SPLC

Spying . . . . . by Barack

Hugs . . . . . by Joe

Busing . . . . . by Kamala

Hate . . . . . . by Anti-Hate groups

If only there were Badgers here in the good old US of A to put a stop to liberals and their conceits.

See, the point is that liberals have to believe that the United States is a nest of racist sexist homophobes. That narrative gives liberals meaning in life. If the United States is even as good as the New York Times admits, “just O.K.,” then there is no need for liberals.

Hey, New York Times! Ever seen this chart? It shows U.S. per-capita GDP significantly above the Euro countries; I’d say that the Russians are the guys that are only doing “just OK.”

In fact, the United States is a miracle. It was founded by men that were not that interested in power. Unlike liberals. Its man on a white horse, Gen. Washington, went home after the end of the Revolutionary War. They had to persuade him to be the first President. So he served two terms and then went home. Tell that to Napoleon. Hey, tell that to FDR.

And here is the big difference between us and the left. In our philosophy all people, of whatever degree, are encouraged to act, each according to his lights. That’s important, as Jordan B. Peterson says (15:42):

Almost all the positive emotion that people feel… emerges as a consequence of observing that you’re making your way to a valued endpoint.

In Leftworld, only approved lefty activists may act. All others are helpless victims or hated oppressors, and must wait for orders.

What kind of a Narrative is it when only the big shots get to call the shots and the rest of humanity just stands around, waiting for orders? Oh yes. A slave plantation.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.