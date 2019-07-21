ADL Chief Attacks President Trump... Again

Greenblatt is very upset with Donald Trump. So upset, in fact, that he accused the President of -- stop me if you’ve heard this before -- xenophobia, white nationalism, and, of course, racism.

Comes now Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt with his latest diatribe against the President of the United States.

Not only that, but now, according to Greenblatt, the President is “cynically using the Jewish people and the State of Israel to double down on his remarks.”

Where to begin?

Mr. Greenblatt is obviously referring to President Trump’s recent public confrontation with congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandra Occasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley, in which the President basically told them that since they hate America so much they ought to leave the country.

Or, as was heard in a prior generation, “America, love it or leave it.”

So distraught was Jonathan Greenblatt with President Trump’s condemnation of the congresswomen’s perpetual animosity towards this country, that he penned a press release to lament the President in what can only be described as a hysterical rant.

What is particularly odd, if not bizarre, is that the head of the ADL is genuinely disturbed by the President’s targeting of these particular four congresswomen, three of whom are anti-Semitic, particularly Omar, who is actually pro-jihadist.

Yet, in Greenblatt-speak, the President is criticizing them solely because they are “women of color,” and, he concludes, Jews ought to be especially sensitive, given their own history of being targeted with such prejudice, which he suggests, was widespread and institutionalized in America at some point in the past. When this era of rampant Jew hatred in America occurred, he does not elucidate.

It’s a wonder if the ADL chief took the time to ponder beforehand the logic of trashing the President for condemning some of the most overt anti-Semites in the history of Congress.

Lest we need to be reminded, Rashida Tlaib openly praised Hezb’allah terrorist leader Hasan Nasrallah, denigrated the Holocaust, and supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. Omar did much the same, but took it a step further by siding with the Muslim Brotherhood, sympathizing with al-Qaida, and trivializing the 9/11 bombings. The so-called “AOC,” immersed in her own liberal twilight zone, compared U.S. border detention facilities with the Holocaust, supports BDS, and despises Israel.

And the jury is still out on Ayanna Pressley.We can only surmise that maybe, just maybe, Greenblatt is aware of all this. And we can guess that maybe he’s even a bit disturbed by it. But you wouldn’t know it by his odd choice of targeting the most pro-Israel President in history rather than the most anti-Semitic congresswomen in history.

Yet Jonathan Greenblatt is a creature of habit. An ardent liberal and Democrat, which means pretty much the same, he solidified his leftist credentials by working in the White House for Barack Hussein Obama, aka the most anti-Israel President in history.

During his tenure at Obama’s beck and call there was nary a peep out of him as the President sought every which way to denigrate Israel and elevate Iran. In the final days of his administration, when Obama even turned against Israel in the UN, Greenblatt was conspicuously silent.

Nevertheless, despite knowing that Greenblatt was an Obama loyalist-apologist, the ADL Board of Directors selected him as their CEO anyway. What this board was thinking of when it chose to keep him on with the election of Donald Trump is anyone’s guess. But suffice to say that Jonathan Greenblatt hasn’t quite made the shift from serving the most anti-Israel President ever to communicating with the most pro-Israel President ever.

In fact there hasn’t been much communicating at all.

To put it mildly, Jared and The Donald haven’t exactly rolled out the red carpet for Monsieur Greenblatt and his Anti-Defamation League. And apart from maybe Democrat National Committee headquarters, there’s been nary a sighting of Jonathan Greenblatt around D.C. of late, let alone the White House.

Which is where I looked for him last December. Specifically, at the White House Hanukah Celebration. Yet to no one’s surprise, I couldn’t find him.

Strange that the leader of such a notable Jewish organization was absent at the premier White House Jewish event of the season. Except, of course, when that Jewish leader” rarely misses an opportunity to publicly chastise the President.

Like now.

But I did run into another Greenblatt at the White House Hanukkah party. Jason Greenblatt, the President’s close friend and Chief MidEast Negotiator. Yet this Greenblatt is an ardent patriot, an unabashed supporter of Israel, and, like the President, undoubtedly has little patience for the anti-American, anti-Israel Ilhan Omars of the world.

Which means the ADL Greenblatt would likely take offense should you confuse the two. And until such a time as the ADL Board sends its uber-liberal, anti-Trump CEO off to the Democrat National Committee where he belongs, the Anti-Defamation League will continue to lapse into irrelevancy, relegated to groveling outside the White House fence.

Tom Mountain is Vice Chair of the Massachusetts Republican Jewish Committee