Abolishing ICE Means Letting the Worst Criminals Imaginable Stay in the USA

The call to abolish ICE is repeated over and over again in American politics. This mantra is likely to be repeated with even greater frequency and intensity as the race for the Democrats’ presidential nomination heats up.

A quick look at some of their actions from the past few weeks reveals the agency to be an unambiguous force for good.

Date: June 21, 2019

Action: Over 17 Tons of Cocaine Seized from a Liberian Ship

The street value of that much cocaine is north of one billion dollars. Though opioids have been getting almost all the attention whenever our country’s drug epidemic is discussed, thousands are killed by cocaine every year, too. The number is climbing as well. The Washington Post notes that, “Overdose deaths from cocaine increased by about 18 percent each year during the five-year [2011-2016] period.”

Date: June 21, 2019

Action: Tunisian with Ties to Terrorist Groups Deported

The man in question, Houcine Ghoul, was a strong supporter of ISIS, and believed in violently imposing Islam worldwide. In their press release on the matter, ICE gives this background to his case:

The investigation into Ghoul’s conduct began in April 2014 when Ghoul posted a photo online that explicitly displayed support for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. This photo displayed an individual holding a sign with the Arabic phrase, “The victory of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria,” and then below in English, “ISIS,” and “N. Carolina, USA,” the state where Ghoul was then residing. The photo later appeared in an online propaganda video posted by others to display worldwide support for ISIS. Though he did not use his actual name or identity for the online accounts, Ghoul provided a self-description within the account, “Extremist, terrorist, tough, brain-washed, radical, I love explosions, booby trapping, beheading the enemy, and am among the supporters of establishing the religion with the sword.”

Later, when Mr. Ghoul applied to become an American citizen, he lied and claimed to have never been affiliated with a terrorist government or advocated the overthrow of a government. Now, he’s one less threat to worry about.

Date: June 24, 2019

Action: 52 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Texas

ICE targets the worst of the worst, and notes that while all were in the country illegally, the arrest records of this bunch also included, "assault, battery, domestic violence, traffic offenses, driving under the influence, drug possession, drug trafficking, larceny, illegal re-entry after deportation, illegal entry, resisting officers, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

Looking over the details of this action also reveals how porous our southern border really is. Quite of a few of these criminals had been arrested and deported years ago. For example, one 25-year-old Honduran who had a prior conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon had been deported before. Now that he has been apprehended, he faces “federal prosecution for re-entry after deportation.” Another arrestee, a 32-year old Mexican had also been deported before. This guy is an active gang member with prior convictions for robbery, evading arrest, and aggravated assault.

Who wants these thugs in America?

Date: June 25, 2019

Action: 75 Arrested in North Texas and Oklahoma

Here again, we see how ICE only targets active criminals -- often of the most despicable sort. They make this as clear as can be:

ICE deportation officers carry out targeted enforcement operations daily nationwide as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety, and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls…. During targeted enforcement operations, ICE officers frequently encounter other aliens illegally present in the United States. These aliens are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and, when appropriate, they are arrested by ICE officers.

The rap sheet of this round-up included, “drug possession, assault, dangerous drugs, illegal entry, larceny, marijuana possession, possessing a weapon, failure to identify and identity theft.” The most monstrous of them all being a Honduran man wanted for the rape of a minor.

So when politicians say they want to abolish ICE, are they saying America should give these people citizenship and leave them alone?

Date: June 26, 2019

Action: Illegal Immigrant Charged for Child Porn

Another case of a horrendous human being committing crimes in the US after having been deported. This man, José Ramón Aguilar-Moreno, had been sent back to El Salvador in 2003 after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child. But he came back and started posting child pornography to Facebook. He got busted and now faces up to 80 years in prison.

When Kamala Harris says she wants to abolish ICE, is she hoping for the support of men like this?

Date: July 3, 2019

Action: Sex Offender Deported

In 2016, Michael Cerdas Molina was convicted of sexual assault against a minor in his native Costa Rica. He tried to dodge prison time by hiding out in the US. But now ICE has busted him, and he will complete his sentence in his homeland.

Under what rationale should this man have been allowed to stay here?

Date: July 3, 2019

Action: 37 Illegal Immigrants Deported

The prior convictions of this group is enough to give you goosebumps: “three counts of murder, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated assault, five counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, sexual assault, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, child abuse, lewd act on a minor, driving under the influence, larceny, stolen property, two counts of firearm possession, two weapon offenses, traffic offence, forgery, three counts of robbery, resisting arrest, auto theft, and seven drug convictions.”

Now each and every one of them is back in Cambodia where they came from, and headed for prison, where they belong.

Supporters of terrorism, drug-peddlers, murderers, rapists, child pornographers, and violent criminals. These are just some of the terrible people ICE has rid us of in just the last three weeks.

ICE shouldn’t be abolished; it should be expanded.