The Summer of Climate Change Discontent

From Trump’s rising poll numbers to the blatant idiocy of the “best and brightest” Democrat candidates dreaming of beating Trump in 2020. From Attorney General William Barr investigating the origins of the anti-Trump coup to the new tariffs on Mexico, essentially fulfilling Trump’s campaign promise of making Mexico pay for the wall.

Trump derangement syndrome is reaching new levels of insanity. The left is increasingly frustrated over all things Trump, with the next three months set to be the Democrat’s summer of discontent.

Climate change will be another source of discontent for Democrats as their predictions once again get buried under a snowpack of reality.

My local paper, the left-wing Denver Post, reports: “Water content of Colorado’s snowpack raises flood concerns, with levels peaking at 728 percent in the San Juans.” Imagine that, snowpack over seven times more than normal. How can that be with global warming broiling the planet, with only a decade before Earth burns to a crisp, at least according to a former bartender from the Bronx.

Across the state in Aspen, there is also an abundance of snow. This headline doesn’t make much of a case for global warming, “Aspen Mountain bonus weekend returns Saturday, Sunday with solid snow coverage.” It’s rare for Aspen to reopen for Memorial Day weekend, but this year they are opening the following weekend as well.

Nearby Breckenridge also has more snow than they know what to do with. “Breckenridge Ski Resort announced yet another Ski Season extension! Bringing the total to three extensions this 2018/2019 Ski Season.” Most Colorado ski resorts close in mid-April, yet here we are in June with skiing now competing with golf and summer barbeques for weekend fun.

California is also sharing in the snow. “Mammoth Mountain on Friday announced it would be extending its ski and snowboard season into August.” If they reopen in October, that could mean a ten-month ski season, something one might see in Northern Canada or Siberia where it’s really cold. Yet this is California. And the planet is warming, or so we are told.

Does this give any on the left a moment of pause to scratch their heads and ponder the unthinkable, that perhaps global warming is not the catastrophe they thought it was? Nah.

It was only five years ago that the New York Times wrote about “The end of snow.” Don’t hold your breath waiting for their correction or clarification with snowpacks seven times more than usual.

Candidate Amy Klobuchar said, "I'm focused on the issues that matter to California. Focused on climate change, the number one thing that the president attacked me on.” Did any intrepid journalist ask her for a comment on snow skiing in August in California and her position on climate change?

The Democrat establishment is not letting this opportunity go to waste, “The Democratic National Committee is fundraising on the issue, including with an email Wednesday asking for help electing Democrats who are fighting to put a stop to climate chaos.” Such chaos. Californians in the dog days of summer having to decide whether to swim or ski?

When summer skiing becomes as inconvenient as Joe Biden whispering sweet nothings into the ears of ten year old girls, Democrats pivot to “extreme weather.” Colorado skiing in June seems pretty extreme, but not in a useful way for Democrats.

Instead it’s tornadoes, floods, and soon, hurricanes that will be the new evidence of climate change. “Climate scientists say this is only the beginning of what will be decades of increasingly dangerous and damaging extreme weather – and there’s no question that much of it’s being driven by global warming.”

That sounds familiar because it is. In 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, we heard similar predictions of gloom and doom. This was a talking point in 2005: “Sea level rise and increasing storm surge risk are the clearest links between climate change and more destructive coastal storms.”

Last year I wrote about hurricanes over the past 170 years and discovered that the number and severity of hurricanes are actually trending slightly downward, not increasing as the media like to claim. What about tornadoes?

Climate scientist Roy Spencer recently explained why we have seen a rash in severe tornadoes. Yes, climate change is playing a role, but not in the way the media and the left wants you to believe.

Tornadoes require wind shear. “These conditions exist only when a cool air mass collides with a warm air mass.” Where are these “cool air masses” coming from? Think summer skiing this year, “The perfect conditions for this have existed this year as winter has refused to lose its grip on the western United States.”

The same cooler temperatures creating massive snowpacks and June skiing are causing tornadoes, “So far for the month of May 2019, the average temperature across the U.S. is close to 2 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.” Global cooling anyone?

The climate is indeed changing, but not in the way the left proclaims. The Democrats and their media comrades are “stuck on stupid” like a skipping record player, playing the same notes over and over again despite contradictory evidence. Never mentioned is the sun and sunspot activity.

We are entering a solar minimum, with reduced sunspot activity and resulting cooling, and some predicting a mini-ice age. This would certainly explain summer skiing and violent tornadoes. Honest scientists would take this new data into account, adjusting their hypotheses accordingly, not ignoring the obvious so as to not disturb their preconceived notions and political agendas.

Unless Bernie, Mayor Pete, and Alexandria know how to control sunspot activity, there are no deals, new, green, or otherwise, that will make a whit of difference controlling future climate. As the weather throws sand on their political proclamations, expect Democrats to have a summer of increasing discontent.

Brian C. Joondeph, MD, MPS, is a Denver-based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Image credit: Les James, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0