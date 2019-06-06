The Seven Self-Serving Stratagems of the Despotic Left

The United States, along with its allies, invaded continental Europe seventy-five years ago on June 6, 1944, thus ensuring the defeat of the worst tyranny in human history. But is this magnificent nation capable of mustering the same effort and resources if Donald Trump is defeated and the current iteration of the Democratic Party ever assumes power in perpetuity? Today America is in a state of confusion and uncertainty as a vast swath of the American electorate is deluged with inscrutable conversations by the body politic meant only to obfuscate and deceive. Among these are the fictitious wonders of socialism, the necessity of an across-the-board transformation of a supposed flawed culture, and the invented character failings and policy shortcomings of a faux tyrant, Donald Trump.

Lost amid all the storm and fury of accusations, fabrications, fealty to failed ideology and childish name-calling is the reality that the threat to this nation is not any failed philosophical belief or the duped throughout society espousing them, but the increasing number of zealots manipulating the masses to vote for them through utopian promises and empty rhetoric. As an orphaned casualty of the Second World War, I realized a few years after the fact that the man who shot me when I was a young child so many years ago did so not because of ideology or fealty to Nazism but because he was an evil and heartless human being. That socialism, Fascism, Nazism and Communism are the philosophical façades of utopian bribery employed to permanently entrench in power those with megalomaniacal and ruthless inclinations. I have lived in the United States for the past sixty-seven years and over that period I have observed those determined to dominate in perpetuity their perceived inferior countrymen by infiltrating the nation’s cultural and educational institutions, various government bureaucracies and the media and entertainment establishments. Unfortunately, far too many of my fellow Americans have been oblivious to this stealth invasion, as they were unable to identify these potential autocrats amid clouds of obfuscation and falsehoods. The citizenry can ascertain who among the populace are prospective despots by disregarding any utopian promises and empty rhetoric and instead focusing on their seven self-revealing strategies. None of which, it will be noted, describe the tactics and mindset of Donald Trump and rank and file conservatives. These seven stratagems are: Keep the public in a state of constant turmoil. Pre-identify groups by race, gender, economic status or religion and through constant repetition by their allies in the media and entertainment cabal establish that any perceived disadvantage within one group is the fault of another pre-identified and isolated group. Never concede that there may be some good in your political enemy. State loudly and often that they are a permanent adversary because they are determined to oppress the favored groups identified in 1) above as well as being racist, avaricious, misogynistic etc. (i.e. the worst people on earth). Never miss the opportunity to repeatedly and loudly blame one’s political enemy for anything that goes wrong regardless of how inane or unreasonable. Thus, any natural disaster or a mass killing must be blamed, however tenuously, on the other side. Never acknowledge or concede that your side is at fault or wrong regardless of the situation or issue. Always maintain the assertion as being irrefutable that government, in the hands of the enlightened, can resolve any issue and make life better and, above all, never upon any circumstances leave room for alternatives. Never fail to utilize the ultimate tactic in promoting dogma or denigrating one’s opponent: The Big Lie. People will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if it is repeated frequently enough, people will sooner or later accept it as the truth. Whether it is the fabricated dire consequences of so-called climate change; Donald Trump colluding with Russia; the myth of rampant white nationalism and that this is a virulently racist nation; the examples over the years are legion. Underlying all these tactics is a profound disrespect for the dignity of human life which is a necessity in order to view all citizens as pawns of the state. This mindset, over time, inevitably and rapidly descends into the abyss of malevolence and the indiscriminate taking of the life of anyone deemed an enemy of the state. Unfettered abortion at any stage of gestation or immediately upon birth as well as the acceptance of unrestrained euthanasia are the first steps in the evolution of this mindset. Based on their tactics and mindset, the American Left and the Democratic Party of today is the ideological offspring of the callous authoritarians that ran roughshod over the twentieth century. Once they are in full and permanent control of the levers of power, this nation will never again be able to muster the national will and wherewithal to launch an operation as complex and challenging as the D-Day invasion. On the other hand, during the more than two years of his presidency, Donald Trump, despite his personal flaws and unique and unorthodox approach to governing, has not employed any of the self-serving tactics of the left or adopted the mindset of a potential tyrant. As such he represents, in many ways, the last best opportunity of making certain that this nation can, if necessary, marshal the will and resources equivalent to another D-Day landing. As the nations of Europe and the United States memorialize, the sacrifices of so many on D-Day 1944, those of us who were liberated owe a debt of gratitude that can never be properly expressed. Yet, observing Donald Trump’s unrestrained and unorthodox determination to persevere when so many forces are arrayed against him combined with a genuine love of his country and fellow man, one cannot help but wonder if someone such as he and Winston Churchill were in power in Europe in the early 1930’s how much different the lives of untold millions of dead and wounded might have been. Grahic credit: YouTube screen grab