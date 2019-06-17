The Deep State Smear Machine is Gearing Up For Judge Moore Again

I did not realize Jon Hall’s article, published in American Thinker , was satire until I read: “Roy Moore is the White Boy equivalent of Al Sharpton, but without the charisma.” He describes Judge Moore as “creepy” and claims the charges against him are credible.

His comment: “The truth of the allegations should have been irrelevant” sounds a lot like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s remark, “I think that there’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right.” Hall claims “any normal man would have taken his lumps and bowed out.”

The problem is that Moore is not the normal spineless man who cannot take criticism. Hall wants the nomenklatura to select the candidates from among its own ranks. It was so nice of Vanity Fair to warn Republicans about the dangers of a Moore candidacy. I’m sure they have the best interests of the Republicans in mind.

Roy Moore was the target of the Deep State Smear Machine. Their technique is described somewhat inarticulately by Nancy Pelosi: “It’s a self-fulfilling prophesy. You demonize and then you. It. We call it the wrap-up smear. if anyone talks politics. . .We call it the wrap-up smear. You smear somebody with falsehoods and all the rest and then you merchandise it. And then you [the press] write it, and they’ll say, see it’s reported in the press that this this this and this. So they have that validation that the press reported the smear, and then it’s called the ‘wrap-up smear.’ And now I’m going to merchandise the press’s report on the smear that we made. It’s a tactic. And it’s, it’s self-evident.”

There are dozens of examples of this technique. Lyndon Johnson reportedly told his campaign manager to start a rumor about his opponent having sex with a pig. “Christ, we can’t call him a pig-f***er!” the campaign manager protested. “Nobody’s going to believe a thing like that.” “I know,” said Johnson. “But let’s make the sonafab*tch deny it!” Harry Reid accused Mitt Romney of not filing income tax returns for ten years. Reid later claimed, "I knew it was not true, but it worked didn't it?” Leslie Stahl reported on CBS that John Tower danced naked on a grand piano with his mistress, a Russian ballerina. Recently Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Representative Jim Jordan have come under attack for decades-old allegations. Deep State politicians like Paul Ryan gave these allegations credence. Ryan’s office released a statement about the charges against Jordan: "These are serious allegations and issues.” The Deep State believes the people making these charges have the highest credibility, unlike someone like Paula Jones who Newsweek’s Evan Thomas described as "some sleazy woman with big hair coming out of the trailer parks."

Roy Moore ran against a Democrat, the media, the bureaucracy and the Republican party. His most formidable opponents were in the Republican Party. Mitch McConnell stated, “If these allegations are true, he must step aside.” Jeff Flake argued, “If there is any shred of truth to the allegations against Roy Moore, he should step aside immediately.” Susan Collins said, “If there is any truth at all to these horrific allegations, Roy Moore should immediately step aside as a Senate candidate.” Lisa Murkowski said, “I’m horrified.” Rob Portman said, “It was very troubling … if what we read is true and people are on the record so I assume it is.” John McCain asserted, “The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of.”

There is an obvious double standard here. There is no need to recount Bill Clinton's history or Ted Kennedy’s activities that included public sex in 1987 at La Brasserie restaurant. It has been reported that federal prosecutors believe Senator Bob Menendez “had sex with underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic.” The Congress has several offices that deal with covering up “indiscretions.” The Congressional Office of Compliance (COC) reportedly disbursed $17 million over a twenty-year period to cover sex-related incidents. This is only a fraction of what has been paid out. Rep. John Conyers paid a former employee $27,111.74 out of his Member's Representational Allowance account. Rep. Raúl Grijalva gave $48,395 to the female employee. The settlement was reportedly arranged by lawyers at the House Employment Counsel. Tracy Manzer, Congresswoman Jackie Speier's spokesperson, told CNN that 80 percent of people who have come to her office to share stories of sexual misconduct never told the COC.

Cokie Roberts, NPR correspondent and ABC News commentator, claimed that "every female in the press corps knew" to avoid being in an elevator with Rep. John Conyers and has apparently known about this "for years.” She stated, "You know they are so used to it. I mean, the culture of Capitol Hill for so many decades was men being bad.” The leadership of the House and Senate are aware of this situation. They are complicit. Roy Moore would be a threat to this comfortable arrangement. A Moore candidacy might be an opportunity to highlight the mendacity of the Deep State Media and their allies in the government.

John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.