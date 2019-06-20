Tessio Republicans: Worse Than Democrats?

Later this week, I will be relaunching my weekly "Tessio Tuesday" video series, in which I feature a "Tessio Republican." Inspired by Sal Tessio, from The Godfather, who betrays the Corleone family, a Tessio Republican is one who betrays America First voters — working families, small business–owners, and fed up Republicans and conservatives — as well as principles of nationalism, constitutional liberties, free markets, and common sense.

Regurgitates debunked Democrat and DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) lies, myths, and conspiracy theories. Promotes the U.S. as a "global citizen" rather than a sovereign nation and undermines the economic opportunities and guaranteed freedoms of all Americans. Remains "neutral" when America needs them to attack the Democratic Party's agenda, which weakens America First nationalism and emboldens collectivism (more on this later).

Who better to highlight as this week's Tessio than Sen. Willard Romney, "Republican" from Utah? Recently, Romney said he's considering not endorsing President Trump's 2020 re-election bid, to remain "neutral." In 2016 — and this is a true story — he wrote in his wife for president. Last week, Romney said: "I still think she's doing a fine job." Don't be shocked if Romney votes for Walter Mondale next year.

Disagreeing with Trump on some issues doesn't necessarily make one a Tessio; I myself vehemently differ with Trump's support of so-called gun confiscation "red flag laws," which blatantly disregard our Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments' rights of due process and equal protection. I'm also concerned about some of his ardent pro-war military advisers. Romney, however, has gone at Trump over the last few years far more aggressively than he ever went at President Obama, or any Democrat, for that matter.

After the Russia scam Mueller report was released, Romney expressed his "disgust" over Trump's "dishonesty."

Remember when Romney was sickened by Obama's, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder's, and the Democrats' so-called Fast and Furious illegal gun-running, which resulted in the death of U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry in 2010? Me neither.

Remember when Romney was sickened by Obama's, John Kerry's, and the Democrats' decision to empower Iran, the world's number-one sponsor of Islamic supremacist terrorism? Me neither.

The last player selected in the annual NFL draft is known as "Mr. Irrelevant." Romney is the GOP's Mr. Irrelevant — our version of former vice president Al Gore.

Tessios care more about being liked and respected by the DMIC than being liked and respected by America First voters.

Another recent Tessio is U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a "Republican" from MI-3, who claimed that the Mueller report proved that Trump committed impeachable offenses. He presented no evidence, but the DMIC quickly made him one of their new media darlings, precisely because evidence need not apply within the DMIC.

The Republican Myth of Political Neutrality

"Neutrality" enjoys cult-like status among Tessio Republicans. When one decides to remain "neutral," one always helps the Democrats. Always.

Imagine if our Founders and Revolutionary Army, the Underground Railroad organizers, the women's suffragettes, the Allies in World War 2, the anti-segregationists, President Reagan, and Trump himself had all remained "neutral." The conservative pseudo-intellectual stance is to sound "smart" by being "neutral," as if they are more enlightened than we. When the Tessios think they're smarter than we, they sound just like Democrats, and this is what makes the Tessios Trump's — and our — worst enemies, arguably even more so than Democrats.

There are likely millions of Americans who don't think like Democrats but believe in neutrality. I suspect that many of the 70 million voting-age Americans who stayed home on Election Day 2016 fall into this category. What they don't realize is that staying home nearly helped Hillary Clinton get over the finish line — especially those in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which Trump won by a combined 77,000 votes. If those states went for Clinton, we'd today be saying "Madame President." There are no longer reliably red states; states are blue or purple.

Ask every sensible American today: if you remain neutral against the Democrats, what do you think the outcome will be? Bipartisanship? Democrats winning elections and asking those who didn't vote for what they want and care about? Do the neutral friends and family in your life think the Democrats believe in neutrality?

There are only two types of Democrats: those who believe the balderdash that comes out of their mouths, and those who don't.

The only Democrats more dangerous than the ones who don't believe the bull dung they peddle (the politicians) are the ones who do (Democrat voters). This past week, Democrats whitewashed Islamic supremacy out of the life of Omar Mateen, the Pulse nightclub murderer, and called Republicans sex-starved. When Tessios oppose We the People, they side with these same Democrats, who want We the People fearing the government — also known as tyranny.

It's not what the politicians say that should keep us up at night; what they say is just the narrative. What should keep us up at night are the millions of voters who consume the "Truman Show"–esque groupthink of the Democrat ideological cult.

Neutrality is antithetical to how the natural order of the binary species of Homo sapiens works. The late Andrew Breitbart was correct that politics is downstream from culture. Humanity, though, is downstream from the natural order. We do nothing in our lives without taking a side. Why is politics different?

It's not the responsibility of America First nationalists to persuade or change the minds of Democrats — the exception being young voters. It's our responsibility to conquer them at the polls, in our schools, and in our culture. For the like-minded Americans among us, who believe that their neutrality doesn't adversely affect the outcome, let's take it upon ourselves to get them on our side.

To the Tessio Republicans in our nation: Don't ever take sides against us again. Ever. It's not personal; it's strictly business. When government fears We the People, liberty is abundant.

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.