Robert Mueller: A Scary and Mendacious Man

Robert Mueller's troublesome, unethical, and corrupt FBI career prior to his appointment as the special counsel on the Trump-Russia Collusion investigation deserves a serious vetting. I provide here two points of reference: a monograph by sitting congressman and former Texas State Court judge Louie Gohmert titled "Robert Mueller: Unmasked" and a book by Louisiana attorney and sitting Louisiana state senator John Milkovich titled Robert Mueller: Errand Boy for the New World Order. Congressman Gohmert's 48-page monograph is a discussion of a "long and sordid history of illicitly targeting innocent people that is a stain upon the legacy of American jurisprudence. He lacks the judgment and credibility to lead the prosecution of anyone." Gohmert focuses on 18 examples, including:

Collusion with Boston mobster Whitey Bulger in criminality and framing innocent men for murder that resulted eventually in the release of innocent parties and 100 million dollars in compensation for for DOJ Boston Office misconduct.

The FBI with Mueller as director harassed and hounded Congressman Curt Weldon in revenge for criticizing FBI failures related to 9-11.

Dishonest prosecutions of Senator Ted Stevens.

Prosecutorial abuses in the anthrax murder investigations post 9-11, producing one suicide and one award of 6.8 million dollars to the other innocent target.

Mueller's unethical acceptance of the special prosecutor position when he was conflicted by his longtime personal and professional relationship with James Comey.

Mueller hired extremely partisan, biased, and conflicted attorneys for his special counsel team.

Mueller's investigation ignored that FISA applications evidence presented to justify warrants to surveil Trump associates were not verified and thus a fraud on the court and illegal. Louisiana State Senator John Milkovich Milkovich's book, Robert Mueller: Errand Boy for the New World Order (2018), recounts Robert Mueller's history of prosecutorial misconduct before his appointment as special counsel in the Trump matter. Mr. Milkovich: "Mueller has left his imprint on some of the most notorious episodes of government wrongdoing of the last thirty years." Mr. Milkovich is and was assiduous in his research and provides almost 400 endnotes and more than 125 items of bibliography as reference sources for his 165-page self-published book. When I asked him about the tough calls, he pointed to the sources and compelling evidence. Mueller misconduct and his position in the DOJ/FBI: 9-11-2001 — FBI Director Failure of the FBI to investigate suspicious characters reported to the FBI in the fall of 2000 by Dr. David Graham, former Air Force officer and dentist friend of Mr. Milkovich, who suspected that the men were planning a terrorist attack on Barksdale Air Force Base, home for a Nuclear B52H Air Wing. Dr. Graham reported his concerns to the local FBI office and was "stunned and outraged" in September 2001 when he saw after 9-11 that two of the men were in the group of 9-11 terrorist hijackers. Dr. Graham protested to the FBI, was rebuffed, raised a political ruckus, threatened to write a book, and shortly thereafter was poisoned but survived with severe injuries and disability. During his treatment at two medical facilities, FBI agents appeared and encouraged physicians to let Dr. Graham die because they said he was mentally ill and suicidal. Boston Mob 1984 — Asst. U.S. Attorney and Acting U.S. Attorney Boston Providing cover for the Whitey Bulger Winter Hill Boston gang that committed murders and, of course, other crimes. The FBI framed four men, who were convicted and incarcerated for murder. The FBI was found culpable, and more than $100 million was awarded in compensation to the injured parties. Pan Am 103 1988–2001 — Chief of the Criminal Justice Division of the DOJ Was in charge of the investigation of the 1988 Pan Am 103 Lockerbie plane bombing killed 258 passengers and 11 on the ground. Army major Charles McKee, who headed a Middle East hostage rescue team, was returning to the U.S. on Pan Am 103 with evidence to expose CIA-sponsored criminal activity. After the plane was destroyed, Mr. Mueller supervised an army of FBI agents on the investigation, and finally, 12 years later, the case went to trial by a panel of Scottish judges. Two Libyans were tried for murder; Al Amin Fhima was found not guilty, and Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was found guilty, sentenced to 20 years. Many references by Mr. Milkovich provide a case that asserts that the FBI's incompetent investigation failed to bring to justice Ahmed Jibril, the terrorist who arranged to plant the bomb, and others, including CIA agents, who were complicit in the bombing order to eliminate Major McKee. BCCI 1991,92 — Chief of the FBI Criminal Justice Division Mr. Mueller was actively and energetically involved in providing cover for the criminal malfeasance and perfidy by officials of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), cover-ups for black ops, money-laundering, and financing of international criminal activities. Mr. Mueller and the FBI interfered with the investigation by Manhattan district attorney Robert Morgenthau. Ruby Ridge 1992 — Chief of the FBI Criminal Division The FBI tried to get Randy Weaver to be an undercover informant on separatist groups in Idaho, but he was not cooperative. Then federal agents (Marshals and what the FBI claimed to be a hostage rescue team) surrounded his isolated cabin in the mountains, and there was a 11-day siege, punctuated by a killing of Weaver's wife from cover while she stood on a porch holding a baby. In addition, the son was shot in the back with a machine gun, running from the gunfire. Mueller objected publicly to anyone who would criticize the FBI conduct. 9-11-2001 — FBI Director Mueller was named FBI director one week before 9-11-2001, and his conduct and actions related to the catastrophe are another indication of his corrupt nature. Milkovich makes the case that not only did Mueller arrange to evacuate Saudis after 9-11, but he obstructed, covered up, and obfuscated what the FBI knew about the terrorist plot and Saudi involvement before the attacks. Anthrax Terror Post 9-11-2001 — FBI Director when the post-9-11 anthrax mailings killed five and injured 14 others in the D.C. area shortly after 9-11, Mr. Mueller as FBI director was heavily involved in the investigations and accusations of two scientists who ended up innocent. Dr. Bruce Ivins committed suicide, and Steve Hatfill won an award of $5.8 million dollars when he sued the FBI for prosecutorial misconduct. Mr. Milkovich focuses on Ivins and does not discuss the Hatfill matter in his book. Mueller said he had no regrets about the anthrax investigations even though the perps were never found and two men's lives were turned upside-down by FBI malfeasance and incompetent, abusive investigations. Mr. Milkovich details the incompetence and abuse in the Ivins investigations and indictment. The last two chapters of Mr. Milkovich's book lay out the case for the danger of the expanded power and reach of the administrative and surveillance state and the effort led by Mueller and his prosecution gang to accomplish a coup d'état.