John Huber Took Us for a Ride

While it is reassuring to note that A.G. Jeff Sessions has climbed down from the back side of the milk carton, where his missing visage had been hiding, long enough to appoint Utah U.S. attorney John Huber to independently investigate claims of FBI abuses in surveilling the Trump campaign and other matters, one question remains. Can he investigate the commission of his boss, Rod Rosenstein's, of a fraud upon the FISA court by signing a FISA warrant application that relied on a fake British-Russian dossier financed by Team Hillary and the DNC?

Over a year ago, I asked in this space whether U.S. attorney John Huber could impartially and fully investigate FISA court abuses and other matters in which his boss, Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein, was up to his eyeballs. In " Can Huber Investigate His Boss Rosenstein? ," I asked:

Turns out he didn't investigate anything, according to A.G. William Barr in his recent interview with CBS. Huber was "dumber" to Sessions's "dumb":

JAN CRAWFORD: Um, what's the status of Huber's investigation in Utah? I think the former Attorney General Sessions had asked him to look at this. WILLIAM BARR: Right, so Huber had originally been asked to take a look at the FISA applications and the electronic surveillance but then he stood back and put that on hold while the Office of Inspector General was conducting its review, which would've been normal for the department. And he was essentially on standby in case Mr. Horowitz referred a matter to him to be handled criminally. So he has not been active on this front in recent months and so Durham is taking over that role. The other issues he's been working on relate to Hillary Clinton. Those are winding down and hopefully we'll be in a position to bring those to fruition. JAN CRAWFORD: So he won't be involved in this really at all then? WILLIAM BARR: No. JAN CRAWFORD: This is his role, it's done? WILLIAM BARR: Right. JAN CRAWFORD: And now Durham is going to pick up — WILL BARR: Yes, right.

U.S. attorneys tasked to investigate possible crimes do not defer to inspectors general and cool their heels unless they're protecting someone. Was Huber circling the airport using the I.G. investigation just as an excuse not to pursue and thereby protect Rod Rosenstein, who signed the last FISA application?

House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) exploded on The Ingraham Angle on Fox on both the justification for a special counsel in these matters and the Mueller-like conflict of interest inherent in Huber's appointment:

"When the attorney general writes Congress and says, only under 'extraordinary circumstances' do we appoint a second special counsel, well, how about these facts, Laura?" Jordan asked. "James Comey's been fired; Deputy Director Andrew Mccabe has been fired; Jim Baker, former chief counsel of the FBI, has been demoted and reassigned; Peter Strzok, former deputy head of counterintelligence, has been demoted and reassigned; and Lisa Page, former FBI counsel, has been demoted and reassigned. If those aren't extraordinary circumstances warranting a second special counsel, I don't know what the heck is. "So I don't know why the attorney general keeps postponing this," Jordan continued. "Everyone in town knows we need a second special counsel to get to the bottom of this. How can Mr. Huber — he's probably a great lawyer, I don't know much about Mr. Huber from Utah — but how can he investigate his boss, Rod Rosenstein? That's who he reports to."

House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) echoed Jordan's sentiment, reciting his mistrust of anything the DOJ, which has been dragging its feet in cooperating with House investigations, says or does:

"I disagree with the attorney general, and I can tell you tonight, I went through and reviewed some redacted things that were given to our committee, and on seven pages, there were 12 material facts — material facts, not just names — material facts that were omitted by the Department of Justice," Meadows said. "It's time that they come clean and give Congress what we need," he continued. "When we look at the multiple reactions that have taken place, this Department of Justice is not complying with the subpoena and with the oversight responsibility we have in Congress. For the attorney general to suggest that there is not enough there is just extremely disappointing."

Former House Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz noted in a tweet:

Rosenstein is asking Huber to do something that's unfair and inappropriate. You're asking Huber to investigate his boss.

Rod Rosenstein misled the FISA court and signed off on the FISA application to spy on Trump's campaign adviser, Carter Page, actions documented in the four-page House Intelligence Committee memo:

A secret, highly contentious Republican memo reveals that Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein approved an application to extend surveillance of a former Trump campaign associate shortly after taking office last spring, according to three people familiar with it. The renewal shows that the Justice Department under President Trump saw reason to believe that the associate, Carter Page, was acting as a Russian agent[.] ... The memo's primary contention is that F.B.I. and Justice Department officials failed to adequately explain to an intelligence court judge in initially seeking a warrant for surveillance of Mr. Page that they were relying in part on research by an investigator, Christopher Steele, that had been financed by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Rod Rosenstein committed a self-evident fraud upon the FISA Court. And now his subordinate was going to investigate him? Can the swamp drain itself?

We know. Rosenstein was satisfied with Mueller, and why shouldn't he have been? The two go back a long way and cooperated in the cover-up of an FBI investigation into Russia's use of bribes, kickbacks, and money-laundering to grab U.S. uranium supplies and real collusion with Hillary Clinton, only to resurface years later to chase phantom collusion between Team Trump and Russia.

Mueller and Rosenstein were both involved in the FBI investigation dating back to 2009, with current deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein and special counsel Robert Mueller, as noted, up to their eyeballs in covering up evidence of Hillary's collusion, bordering on treason, with Vladimir Putin's Russia:

Prior to the Obama administration approving the very controversial deal in 2010 giving Russia 20% of America's Uranium, the FBI had evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were involved in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering in order to benefit Vladimir Putin, says a report by The Hill[.] ... John Solomon and Alison Spann of The Hill: Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show[.] ... From today's report we find out that the investigation was supervised by then-U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, who is now President Trump's Deputy Attorney General, and then-Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who is now the deputy FBI director under Trump. Robert Mueller was head of the FBI from Sept 2001-Sept 2013 until James Comey took over as FBI Director in 2013. They were BOTH involved in this Russian scam being that this case started in 2009 and ended in 2015.

It seems that Huber was protecting Hillary, too:

The House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations held a hearing on Capitol Hill on the Clinton Foundation in December 2018. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Government Operations, led the hearing. Two Clinton Foundation whistleblowers spoke at the hearing. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch also testified. Meadows told the audience at the beginning of the hearing that the Department of Justice was unwilling to make John Huber available for the hearing[.] ... Witness John Moynihan and witness Lawrence Doyle accused the Clinton Foundation of using funding in the Clinton Health Initiative for trips and expenditures for personal use. The witnesses told the committee they had to send their evidence to the Huber investigation THREE TIMES because they kept losing it. The Huber investigative team suddenly became interested in the evidence when they heard the two men were going before Congress.

Rep. Meadows zeroed in on Huber's shenanigans. Via The Patriotic Post:

Rep. Meadows: Why do you think Mr. Huber waited until November 30th to call you about 4 letters you had sent prior? Mr. Moynihan: I don't know. Rep. Meadows: Do you think it might have had to do with you coming here to testify? ... They were fully aware because we had asked them to come and be a witness at this particular hearing. Then all of the sudden you get a phone call from what, Mr. Huber's second in command. Is that correct? Mr. Moynihan: He was clearly the assistant US Attorney dealing directly with Mr. Huber. Rep. Meadows: Well I find it just very coincidental that on November 30th, a few days before the hearing, after we notified them that we wanted them to come testify that all of the sudden they would start following up. So Mr. Doyle what did they say about the documents that you had provided them? They lost the first two set of documents that were sent to them. Rep. Meadows: So you're telling me that on November 30th they called you back and they couldn't find the first two submissions you had made to the Department of Justice and Mr. Huber? That they wanted you to send them again? That's what you're telling me? Mr. Doyle: We're concluding that ourselves. That's what we're concluding.

When you keep losing evidence providing documentation for Hillary's crimes and sit on an investigation of FISA abuses involving your boss, Rod Rosenstein, something's fishy. Huber, like Rosenstein, Mueller, and a few others, should be the target of an investigation, not conducting them.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.

Image: abc4utah via YouTube (cropped).