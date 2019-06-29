Ideoloons

One look at the lineup of Democrat presidential candidates and I have to wonder what we’re coming to -- is this the best the party can come up with? Really? If the Democrats make up roughly half the population, then why are these people the cream that’s risen to the top? If they’re the top, what on God’s green earth is at the bottom? But what about religious beliefs? Even religion should be subjected to the verification requirement -- why would we want to believe something false? Any god worth his salt would leave a trail of evidence. As a Christian I have no trouble lining up the historical/archeological substantiation for the claims made by the doctrines of my faith. It isn’t blind. Even the Resurrection stands the test of logical reality (See the writings of J. Warner Wallace or Lee Strobel). Christians have no need to harden into belligerent, dangerous ideologues. We don’t have to kill those who disagree with us. We don’t need to rape their daughters or knife them in the streets. Ironically, the existence of those who do these things merely verifies the Christian doctrine of original sin and the teachings about idolatry. In fact. idolatry is a major contributor to the current plague of ideologues. We have made idols out of celebrity, of wealth, of movements (Antifa, Pro-choice, even the Earth itself) and if we can’t achieve whatever we think demonstrates the approbation of these gods we become desperate and frozen, unable to crawl out of the hole we have dug for ourselves. Democrats have made such shibboleth of Trump’s Russian collusion, that even in the face of complete exoneration, they can’t let go – partly because they have always known it wasn’t true. Our craven need for the approval of these demigods turns us into mental statues incapable of movement or curiosity much like what happened to the characters in Narnia who were turned into statuary by the White Witch.

The most dangerous idolatry of all is the leftists’ tendency to idolize themselves. They shut their eyes to the clearly present God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and place their own puny selves on the altar and then run around trying desperately to prove that they’re deserving of that position. Virtue signaling has become a plague on our society. The worshippers of self don’t care at all if their “good” deeds actually accomplish an alleviation of suffering, in fact their actions can, for all they care, actually make things worse -- note the homeless problem as an example. They just want their “compassion” duly noted and photographed. But they will defend to the death (of someone else, not themselves) their right to draft their own rules for living, allowing any activity they find pleasure in and denouncing anything that chips away at their turtled shells of self-righteousness. I suspect that it is this fear of being deshelled and exposed as the reprobates they are that makes them so hate Donald Trump; he is the symbol of all of us who continue to place God, country, and family above ourselves. If Trump continues winning, they lose not only political power, but the power to believe in their unicorn fairytale; they will have to face the fact that nothing they’ve based their lives on is true. They will have to admit that they’ve been loons. Deana Chadwell blogs at www.ASingleWindow.com. She is also an adjunct professor and department head at Pacific Bible College in southern Oregon. She teaches writing and public speaking.