Democrats Must Stop Living in a Fantasy World

From teeth cleanings to haircuts to sniffing hair to cracking open beers in your kitchen to men kissing their "husbands," Democrats have created for their voters a world where truth and reality are indefinitely suspended, supplanted by fairy tales.

Remember the 1998 film The Truman Show, when Jim Carrey was actually a good actor? When his character, Truman Burbank, discovers that his entire life had been scripted for television from birth, he forgoes his life of fantasy for reality.

Yes, all the world's a stage, and the men and women in it mere players, and irrespective of influence and propaganda, adults are responsible for their own actions and decisions. But the Democrat delusions of grandeur pervasive throughout the republic — buttressed by lies, conspiracy theories, and myths that the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) rarely challenge — are dangerous and deadly.

Men are women. Hillary Clinton won the 2016 presidential election. Inequality is the new equality. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. On and on. Democrats live in a politically manufactured world akin to Truman Burbank's reality TV world.

Are Democrats incapable of recognizing truth when they see it? I've long said Democrats don't actually believe the bull dung they peddle, whether it be "fundamental transformation," "democratic socialism," or "it takes a village." What if I'm mistaken, however? The only people who frighten me more than those who don't believe the nonsense coming out of their mouths are the ones who do.

Inequality Is the New Equality

There are myriad "Truman Show" Democrat examples to choose from, day in and day out. The Equality Act, passed last week by every Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives and eight Tessio Republicans, is particularly telling. (Recalling Sal Tessio, from The Godfather, who intentionally betrays the Corleone family, a Tessio Republican is one who betrays America First principles of nationalism, constitutional liberties, free markets, and common sense.)

Democrats pushed this bill through because their world is one where males who decide they're females should be able to compete in women's sports. Democrats sell this stranger-than-science-fiction narrative because it's what they believe that their voters want to buy. The bill isn't going to become law, thank God, because it will fail in the Senate.

It's not just that Democrats destroy everything and every place they touch; their policies always have the opposite intended effect. Does any Democrat in Congress, or do any of the Democrats' voters, realize that? The "party of science" couldn't be more anti-science. The "party of women" couldn't be any more misogynistic (and misandrist, for that matter). The "party of the youth" couldn't be any more anti-child, as evidenced by its fetish for on-demand abortions, as well as its zealous political exploitation-engineering of our youths in our schools, culture, and media. Democrats spit in the faces of Naomi Fraley, who inspired the World War II–era poster girl "Rosie the Riveter"; women's suffrage heroines Ida B. Wells and Susan B. Anthony; and every woman who demanded — and achieved — true equality. Let's also sing a dirge for the activism of the ladies who fought for Title IX, the Nixon-era landmark law that requires athletic departments to offer programs in proportion to their sex breakdown, such as tennis legend Billie Jean King and Olympics gold medal–winning gymnast Dominique Dawes.

Democrats have set women's equality back a century. Are there any prominent Democrats in the country willing to stand up against their party's apparatus? If you want true diversity and equality, strive for excellence, not pseudo-science. "Transgender" men don't need red carpets rolled out for them to compete against the weaker sex; they need an intervention that prevents them from becoming the next statistic in the rising transgender suicide body count.

Democrats are the exact opposite of what they proclaim to be about. It's why they constantly employ the first rule of propaganda: to accuse your opposition of what you yourself are guilty of. This illogic is the norm, not the exception, in the "Truman Show" habitat Democrats inhabit. Useful idiots will accept fictions as facts.

Democrats view governing as a vanity project. The Ocasio-Cortezes, Omars, and Tlaibs are high-priced, taxpayer-funded Manchurian congresswomen who are traitorous burdens to their and our country and serve zero legislative purpose. They seek not to govern, or achieve, or represent — they seek to conquer their political opponents and invoke ideologies shaped and influenced by the worst in man's history. Look how pathetic, as examples, Nurse Ratched Nancy Pelosi and U.S. rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) are. Pelosi, 79, can barely get through a press conference; Nadler, 71, fainted last week. Rather than retire and spend time with the grandkids, they will spend their twilight years peddling Russian collusion/obstruction of justice/cover-up/whatever's next lies that they know are lies.

To bridge our divide, the Democrats must be conquered; perhaps then there can be political peace. When Truman Burbank discovers that his entire life has been scripted, he forgoes the comforts of a manufactured reality to live a real-world, organic life; he overcomes the false hope and tyranny of a life of fantasy and make-believe. Now is the Democrats' opportunity to channel their inner Truman — to live their adult lives as grown-ups rather than children masquerading as adults.

It needs to end badly at the polls for the Democrats. We on the America First nationalist side seek calm, and to have our rights, our families, and our businesses left alone. But continue challenging us, and I promise we will fight back ten times, one hundred times, one thousand times fiercer. In the end, Truman defeated the world of la-la land. Conquer, or be conquered.

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.