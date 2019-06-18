Conservatism Deplatforming: Crisis or Opportunity?

But is this the end of the world or the end of the beginning? The simple answer is: we don’t know. But we can certainly speculate.

Obviously, the word has gone out to the school of lefty fishes that all conservative speech is hate speech and that the moral revolution of the last ten years is irreversible. And so YouTube and Pinterest and the rest are chucking ordinary conservatives off their platforms. My own usgovernmentspending.com suddenly lost 50 percent of its organic search traffic on April 2, due presumably to a twerk in Google’s search algorithm to favor ruling-class think tanks over dangerous nobodies.

After all, why should the left allow conservatives and nationalists to ride free on media that their tame Big Tech monopolists intended as a transmission belt for progressive ideas and not for the hate of free-riding deplorables and clingers?

If we are to Make America Great Again then we have to build a cultural movement that will win the support of the average American -- including even those notorious suburban women -- in spite of the present lefty domination and hegemony. And politics is downstream from culture is downstream from religion.

The Zman makes the point very clear.

An authentic alternative to the Left will therefore not confront the Left, but hide from it, refusing to engage in the traditional way... Instead of playing the role carved out for them by the Left, the successful dissidents will seem formless and inexplicable. The people in charge will never see them coming.

But wait! He is talking about politics, and that is downstream from culture which is downstream from religion. So he’s putting the cart before the horse.

So is Sir Roger Scruton when making a point about the culture that undergirds the politics of the nation-state.

We must recognize that, without national identity and the loyalty that stems from it, there is no way to build a society of citizens. Democracy and the rule of law are realities only if opposing sides can live with each other on terms.

Now my belief is that you start to understand the modern world with my reductive Three Peoples theory: understanding that all developed countries contain three kinds of people: subordinate workers, minorities, and victims organized under a powerful leader; ordinary responsible middle class people that just want to live their lives in peace.

The problem is the creative people that want to strut and fret their hour upon the stage as entrepreneurs, artists, writers, activists, politicians.

And if you want to understand the last two centuries, try this. The story of the last two centuries is a vast religious pilgrimage by the People of the Creative Self to discover the meaning of life, the universe, and everything for creative people. Everyone else? They are NPC customers, fans, readers, victims, voters who exist to shine the spotlight on the creatives.

Only, the creatives have not gone into the wilderness, as pilgrims did in olden times; they think that they should get to do their creating in yeasty urban safe spaces with mass transit paid for by the rest of us.

The thing is that the different Three Peoples worship different gods: subordinates their earthly lord; responsibles the God that made the world and gave them laws to follow.

But what about the creatives? They worship themselves and their creativity.

Let us understand why the concept of God has changed over the millennia. Back in the day, people believed that they were subject to forces beyond their control. So their gods were out-of-control power maniacs on Mount Olympus deciding who would live and who would die, day by day, on the plains of Troy.

But in the Axial Age starting 3,000 years ago, humans came to believe that God created the world and then backed off day-to-day supervision, by setting forth rules for us to live by on our own. Just follow divine law, said God through his prophets, and all would be well. Thus Hinduism, Judaism, Christianity, Islam.

Something has changed since the Axial Age. We humans have discovered how to change the world. We have learned to create, just like God.

If this is true then we should expect a complete revolution in religion and our concept of God. And so it has been.

The people who have led this religious revolution are the Germans: Kant, Hegel, Nietzsche, Freud, Jung & Co.

The Jungians, guys like Jordan Peterson, say that the crux of all religion is the hero, the Christlike figure who sacrifices himself exploring the border between Order and Chaos, between the known and the unknown, so that the rest of us get to the Promised Land.

But our lefty creative friends think that they get to go to the Promised Land, and the deplorables get to be sacrificed.

I wonder what it will take for us to teach them that they have got it completely wrong.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.