When Will Trump Finally Drop the Hammer on the Deep State?

Now that the Mueller witch hunt has reached its final conclusion, are those of us who are fully awake finally going to witness some justice regarding the various deep state actors and their attempted coup d'état against President Trump? We currently hear the Huber and Horowitz reports are coming soon. Will these reports finally shine some much-needed light upon this huge scandal?

“The great enemy of truth is very often not the lie -- deliberate, contrived and dishonest -- but the myth -- persistent, persuasive and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought." - JFK

The current Pravda-like media enjoys the comfort of existing within their own leftist echo chamber. Creating and perpetuating false narratives have become the accepted method of all those who are involved in attempting to destroy this president and ultimately our nation. "Orange man bad."

Unfortunately, this has now become the repetitive mantra of those firmly entrenched within the warped mentality of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

It should be quite interesting to finally see how deep and wide this corruption seeped into our government. Every concerned citizen should demand to know if the leftist media and certain members within the higher echelons of our government were colluding with each other to take down President Trump. How many leaks were carried out in full coordination by those within the media and those within the various US intelligence agencies? A nefarious plot orchestrated by the various Washington DC swamp creatures, all those involved who seemed to have had a politically motivated agenda of preventing Trump from becoming president. And then after he was elected, they all continued to go out of their way to remove Trump from office, by any means necessary. This attempted coup appeared to be something so unimaginable, one might safely assume it could only be manufactured in some sort of a spy novel.

We as Americans need to fully comprehend the seriousness of this matter. If this DC cabal could do this to a duly elected president of the United States, what could they do to you or me? How dangerous can rogue actors within a corrupt government become when they have unfettered access to highly sophisticated surveillance tools? What happens when deceitful men in power weaponize these tools for political purposes? Do we all wish to exist in a society where unelected government bureaucrats and heavily biased leftist "journalists" take it upon themselves to have a desired effect upon a presidential election and overrun the will of the American people? Were these people so arrogant and brazen to surmise they knew better than the American people?

A recent poll, by CNN of all outlets, shows a huge majority of the American people are in favor of launching an investigation into this spying by the Obama administration. The current US attorney general Bill Barr agrees with the majority of Americans and he has launched an investigation with a wide scope. Some pretty revealing thoughts from Bill Barr:

- To the extent there was overreach, what we have to be concerned about is a few people at the top getting it into their heads that they know better than the American people," said Barr.

- We now know that he was being falsely accused," Barr said of Trump. "We have to stop using the criminal justice process as a political weapon.

This country needs to get to the bottom of how this nightmare all started. We have to find out who was responsible for putting these corrupt wheels of injustice into full motion. If it leads all the way to the top and Barack Obama, so be it. What did Obama know and when did President Obama know it? And if he did know, to what extent was he involved? All those who participated in this malfeasance must now be held fully accountable. If these deep state actors are found guilty, then all of these people must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

This is no game; President Trump has basically been robbed of the first two years of his presidency by the corrupt people in Washington and their leftist pawns in the media. This must not stand; these corrupt politicians must not be allowed to run out the clock. There are just too many people currently awake right now thirsting for the truth. We are all champing at the bit to finally see Trump declassify all the pertinent documents regarding this attempted coup. Could this necessary declassification be only weeks away?

The Summer of 2019 will soon become a defining moment within our lifetime; what will soon be revealed probably will shake the collective soul of this nation. Will we all finally see the truth regarding the attempted coup d'état against President Trump? Or, by contrast, will we continue to see more endless and unwarranted investigations by the Democrats and their propagandists within the leftist media?

The aftermath of the Summer of 2019 should tell us a great deal about what we have left in our souls as human beings and whether or not our nation still adheres to the rule of law. Hopefully, reality will finally TRUMP the last two years of leftist fairy tales.

President Trump must finally declassify all the pertinent documents regarding this attempted coup d'état against him. It is time to declassify and let justice roll.