The Need for a Moral Backbone

The sense of a vital connection to a divine Creator has apparently left many who, “wise in their own mind,” pretend to outwit their Creator. Hitler, Stalin, Mao and other monsters of history were stalwarts of that persuasion, proving how deadly “reason” can be when disconnected from morality. God hates (and we must hate) what is evil and He loves (and we must love) what is good. It’s our choice since we are not puppets but agents of His will. The Creator’s will is spelled out in the Bible, a transmission of moral wisdom that has been corrupted but never been improved upon.

People have known the importance of recognizing evil and responding to it with a moral backbone, not with the brain or with the emotions. Classic literature provides ample illustration of the need to resist evil. Dante unmasks evil dramatically in his Inferno, where those who love what is evil and hate what is good -- whether by choice or weakness -- exact their own destruction and that of those they take down with them. This is the heart of Christian morality, lost to the modern mind. Belief in God is of course an everlasting subject of contention. Pascal, a mathematician who gave us the adding machine and developed the modern theory of probability, placed his on God. Few graduates of higher learning know that a majority of history’s mental giants believed in God. Those who pick bones with God, who for example rewrite scripture to promote their own versions of justice and use their “updates” to bend opinions their way, believe or pretend that they are in the service of God. We may forgive them for their pretense but may not accept the meddling with constants of morality as though they are variables with personal options. Some claiming to be Christian, like Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Andrew Cuomo and a slew of other dishonest leaders, need to hide behind a “wall of separation” to conceal their heresy as they commit crime after crime against humanity. Are they not aware that “there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. What [they] have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what [they] have whispered in the ear in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the roofs.” [Luke 12:2-3] Lately some don’t hide. A state representative dropped his cover when he debated a bill on abortion, saying “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now [including their day of birth] or you kill them later.” This accommodation with evil disqualifies him from holding public office. Our country is in the grip of mentally and morally empty men and women, in the service of “elites” whose unconcern for fellow human beings disqualifies them from being leaders. Yet they steer the nation toward outcomes that their powers of reasoning do not tell them are inhumane, simply because they are unnatural, unrealistic, and out of sync with justice. Some officiate at world conferences on sociopolitical strategy, acting for governments in fatuous efforts to “save the world” -- from their own mistakes. Some, calling themselves journalists, go to bed at night thinking they are “making a difference,” while unreported criminal activity soars, schoolchildren get their minds warped by political correctness, and millions of babies are killed before and after they are born -- to scratch the surface of what mainstream reporters won’t touch. Knowing the difference between equality and fairness, fact and nonsense, quality and trash are things no longer taught. Essential knowledge is shut off from the many who have been excluded from the life of the mind by, for example, thinking, speaking, reading and writing in “feminese,” or using skin color to identify friends and enemies, or applying a verse from politically correct scripture to a given situation. Such intellectual wackiness puts all Americans at risk of voting for dishonest men and women to elective office. No matter the arguments, the sophistry, the deceptions, God in our lives is a constant, not a variable. This reality is not a lock on progress, as “liberals” fear, but a door to outcomes that surpass in value and general happiness any calculation that dismisses the divine element in life. After the demise of the current Godless, rootless, value-free culture spreading through the world with cutting-edge technology, heaven help us if there is no one left who remembers that community is family writ large, guided by the Creator. Anthony J. DeBlasi is a veteran and lifelong defender of Western culture.