The Lie That Will Not Die and the Truth about Black Mass Shooters

Just Google "white mass shooters," and you will find hundreds and hundreds of stories from The Grio, Root, Salon, CNN, PBS, and Newsweek, right up to the Washington Post, with headlines likes this, from Vice: "Why are so many mass shootings committed by young white men?"

The lie that will not die: Most mass shooters are white.

All accompanied with fairy tales like this from the Washington Post: "a consistent pattern: Young, white men with demonstrable backgrounds of mental instability or violence against women taking the lives of as many people as possible."

At least one legacy media outfit figured out, however painful it was to report (and bury in the middle of the jump), that three quarters of mass shooters are black. That was the New York Times.

You read that right: mass shootings are a black thing. And we find them almost every day. Often more than one. In Philadelphia alone, they report one every eleven days.

Let's take a look at the headlines (with links) from a nine-day period ending Memorial Day, May 27. One at a time, most recent day first, until we reach the 26th mass shooting from a black person.

Starting in Trenton, New Jersey.

1. "1 killed, 5 wounded as gunfire erupts in Trenton again days after 10 were hurt in shooting outside city bar."

2. As the previous headline indicates, don't confuse that mass shooting with " Police Confirm Nine Injuries in Trenton Shooting Incident " from Friday, the 25th of May.

3. Police: "Multiple people shot, including boy, in Southeast DC." Multiple equals five.

4/5. "Six people, including teenagers shot in two separate incidents in Brooklyn." A twofer: three each.

6. "Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in downtown St. Louis."

7. "Three people shot in South Merced neighborhood."

Let's check out the headlines and links from May 26. Spoiler alert: not a white person in sight.

8. "1 Dead, 3 Wounded After Shootout at Fort Lauderdale Parking Garage." Not to worry — his mom says he was acting in self-defense.

9. "2 dead, 3 wounded after gunfire erupts in Little Italy." Not too many Italians left in Little Italy.

10. "5 people shot, 3 arrested at Brunswick." This is not even the worst one in Virginia last weekend. So hold on.

11. "Four shot, one dead in Stockton." Some locals call Stockton the New Chicago.

12. Transgender woman, 2 men killed in Detroit shooting. Not the first recent murder of a transgender. Not polite to notice that those killers are black as well.

13. Quadruple shooting in SE Baltimore Saturday night. This happened the same night 100 black people rampaged through Baltimore's tourist Mecca, the Inner Harbor. They were assaulting, stealing, attacking police in what none dare call a good old-fashioned race riot. Again.

Compared to the big riot of 2016, where 120 policemen were sent to the hospital after being on the wrong end of bottles and bricks and other violence at the hands of thousands of black people, it is easier to understand why local media were so eager to brush it off as just a few kids blowing off some steam.

14. "3 Shot, Injured Overnight in North Minneapolis." North Minneapolis is a Nice-Free Zone.

So far, nary a crazed MAGA hat–wearing Caucasian to be found. Let's continue to May 25.

15. "3 wounded, including 17-year-old girl, in Chicago drive-by shooting."

16. "Suspect wanted in connection with Port Gibson graduation party shooting that left 1 dead and 2 injured." Not the first mass shooting at a black graduation party this month.

17. "3 shot early Saturday near canal walk in Downtown Indianapolis." The record for mass shootings there is 8, achieved while the Black Expo was in full swing.

18. "One dead, nine injured after shooting at 'large party' in Chesapeake." This was the big enchilada in Virginia this week, near Norfolk. Lots of video of the party at one of two videos I made about the recent mass shootings. Lots of music about guns, drugs, money, b------, and murder, if that's your thing.

19. "1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at popular lounge in Midtown" Atlanta. You are probably going to the wrong lounges.

Headlines and links from May 22.

20. "Deputies: Three people shot after fight in Waffle House parking lot in Sarasota."

21. "1 dead, 2 injured in Algiers highway shootout Tuesday afternoon: NOPD." That's the Big Easy.

Let's see some headlines and links from May 20.

22. "Suspect in custody identified after quadruple shooting near 16th and Memorial leaves one dead, another not expected to live." The shooter said he had a beef.

23. "Suspect named in Alexandria shooting that killed 1, wounded 4." That's Central Louisiana, not Virginia.

24. "Another weekend, another mass shooting. Thirteen have been shot in 2 violent episodes this spring." The latest one involved "1 dead, five hurt in Winston-Salem shooting late Saturday; man killed was young hip hop artist." Both in Winston-Salem.

25. "3 people shot in Mount Hope." This came in front of the headquarters for a San Diego black motorcycle club. Yes, they have them. Yes, they are no strangers to hyper-violence.

26. Let's finish up back in D.C. "1 dead, 2 hospitalized in shooting."

There were also mass shootings in Denver (Hispanic shooter), Miami (unidentified so far) and Central Florida, (where it just might be a white guy who shot a few people at a memorial. Waiting...), and downtown Kansas City (waiting).

Maybe some white guys in polo shirts and tiki torches will show up in the incident reports. Maybe not.

No matter: I have documented tons and tons more examples of recent black mass shootings, prior to May 20. Easy to find at minds.com/ColinFlaherty. This video has details about a mass shooting at another black graduation party this month. I don't really remember where. There are so many, so often, it is hard to keep track.

