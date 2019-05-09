The Liberal Hypocrites Who Want to Be Our Moral Betters

Blind guides, who strain out a gnat, and swallow a camel. Woe to you scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites; because you make clean the outside of the cup and of the dish, but within you are full of rapine and uncleanness[.] ... So you also outwardly indeed appear to men just; but inwardly you are full of hypocrisy and iniquity. (Matt. 11:23–27)

Watching the recent and laughably hypocritical social media authorities' crackdown on "hate speech" (which means "speech that we don't like"), one is reminded strikingly of a confrontation recorded in the Gospels between Jesus Christ and the Pharisees. Christ directed attention to the longstanding Pharisaical pretension to be just and holy men, although He in His omniscience saw them privately indulging in the very vices they publicly condemned:

Virtue-signaling liberals would have you believe they are the most conscientious of people, perfectly positioned to lecture the public on matters of morality, but in truth, they defend and promote so many abominable injustices that it is impossible to ignore their rank hypocrisy. The most recent attempts of the left to play the part of public virtue police recalls an almost infinite treasury of liberal hypocrisy:

In times of clearer thinking, an individual who manifested the above thought patterns without noticing the profound hypocrisy present therein would be denounced as a malignant wretch, or else as certifiably insane. Today, such a one is hailed as a morally irreproachable champion of progress and often encouraged to run for political office so he can inflict his insanity on entire nations.

What makes hypocrisy — and leftist hypocrisy in particular — most galling and most outrageous is the spectacle of a wicked man holding himself out as a teacher of the good. It's one thing for a man to cheat on his wife, but quite another for the same man to bid farewell to his mistress just before taking the stage to deliver a public lecture denouncing adultery.

Modern leftist virtue-policing has now arrived at a position of self-caricature, as if Pablo Escobar had joined the late Nancy Reagan in her "just say no" campaign against drugs.

Liberal virtue police are skilled at mobilizing their angry social media mobs to attack instances of any of the "sins" these hypocrites count as transgressions of the good, but their own manifestly wicked conduct should be enough to prevent their virtue-signaling antics from ever being treated seriously by any thinking person.

Take just one example from the long dirty laundry list already discussed: abortion. It's low-hanging fruit because even some leftists intuitively understand that murdering infants is indefensible. And yet, in abortion, we have perhaps the best example of leftist hypocrisy, straining out the gnats of their numberless petty outrages while swallowing the camel of mass slaughter:

[Y]ou must realize that we are living in the most evil of all the ages[.] ... I will take only one example — abortion. We have killed more children than any people in history, and no one else is even in the ballpark! Hitler, Stalin and the other monsters of history must peek through the flames of Hell and gaze in awe and professional admiration at the level of our barbarity[.] ... I remember being horrified when I read in school about the Aztec Indians throwing children alive into the fire as a sacrifice to their god. How barbaric! But count the numbers. What is the output of the abortion clinics in this country each day? Who are the barbarians? Who are the monsters?" (Source)

Imagine those fitting the above description appointing themselves your ethical betters and teachers on matters moral, and you have a portrait of the modern left-wing hypocrite.

The cartoonish lack of self-awareness shown by the liberal hypocrite was well summarized by G.K. Chesterton: "He is himself more preposterous than anything he denounces."