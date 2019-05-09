The Liberal Hypocrites Who Want to Be Our Moral Betters
Watching the recent and laughably hypocritical social media authorities' crackdown on "hate speech" (which means "speech that we don't like"), one is reminded strikingly of a confrontation recorded in the Gospels between Jesus Christ and the Pharisees. Christ directed attention to the longstanding Pharisaical pretension to be just and holy men, although He in His omniscience saw them privately indulging in the very vices they publicly condemned:
Blind guides, who strain out a gnat, and swallow a camel. Woe to you scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites; because you make clean the outside of the cup and of the dish, but within you are full of rapine and uncleanness[.] ... So you also outwardly indeed appear to men just; but inwardly you are full of hypocrisy and iniquity. (Matt. 11:23–27)
Virtue-signaling liberals would have you believe they are the most conscientious of people, perfectly positioned to lecture the public on matters of morality, but in truth, they defend and promote so many abominable injustices that it is impossible to ignore their rank hypocrisy. The most recent attempts of the left to play the part of public virtue police recalls an almost infinite treasury of liberal hypocrisy:
- Demanding that private businesses (like Christian bakeries) be forced to violate their convictions of conscience by baking homosexual "wedding" cakes (though not critiquing Islamic or homosexual bakeries for similar practices) while defending other "private" businesses (like Facebook) censoring or de-platforming whomever they wish
- Insisting that the government be allowed to regulate the most nitpicking minutiae of private life, down to how many ounces of soda you can drink, while equally insisting that the same government should never interfere in "private" decisions about your body (like, say, a woman extinguishing the life of her offspring in utero)
- Lambasting the "violence" of "hate speech" (i.e., speech that dissents from leftist dogma) while assaulting restaurant patrons for wearing MAGA hats
- Demanding that American taxpayers freely allow aliens to illegally cross into their communities, and blasting those who disagree as "racists," while themselves choosing to live in predominantly white, low-immigrant areas; building expansive walls around their own homes; and steadfastly refusing to open their own properties to immigrants when asked.
- Pretending to be great lovers of "science" if it seems to support leftist dogma like climate change while completely ignoring or denying what science has to say about the innate biological differences between the sexes or about the beginnings of life in the womb
- Confidently asserting that homosexual desires are fixed and unchangeable, such that laws must be made preventing homosexuals who voluntarily seek to change from doing so, while also asserting that fixed and immutable biological traits (like possessing a Y chromosome) are totally fluid and changeable merely by "identifying" as a woman
- Decrying the state-sponsored execution of guilty murderers, rapists, and terrorists while celebrating and promoting the state-sponsored execution of innocent unborn (and now even born!) children
- Urging that we "await all the evidence" before dismissing obvious hoaxes (e.g., Jussie Smollet's staged "hate crime") while rushing to (false) judgment when the narrative fits preconceived biases (e.g., "racist" Catholic high school students allegedly "oppressing" American Indian veterans)
- Forming the vanguard of an alleged resurgence in sexual mores and propriety toward women via the "Me Too" movement while also allowing its Hollywood branch to continue pumping out a steady stream of foul and semi-pornographic filth that largely created and sustains the very rape-and-smut culture they now claim to decry
- Denouncing political commentary as causing "violence" against Democratic politicians, then quietly ignoring similar condemnations after shootings against Republican congressmen (committed by a Bernie Sanders–supporter)
- Focusing keen media attention on (extremely rare) incidents of terrorism directed against mosques (particularly when there is any slight hope of pinning the blame on a right-winger) while studiously ignoring actual genocide committed worldwide against Christians, especially to avoid drawing attention to the Islamic origins of such genocide
- Obsessively fixating on suppressing "hateful ideology" that leads to "violence" while fostering a new mold of political representatives who now openly advocate for socialism (Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), an ideology that has claimed 100 million lives
- Denouncing non-leftist politicians who use filthy words in private but preparing to support and vote for leftist politicians who commit filthy actions, like fondling women and even children in public (and on camera)
- Insisting on the provision of "safe spaces" for adult college students who may be "triggered" or threatened by hearing ideas which differ from their own while denying those same safe spaces in the form of single-sex locker rooms for minor students who may be threatened by actions from those with nefarious intentions
- Forever attempting to restrict citizens' rights to defend themselves with firearms, while ensuring that their own political and celebrity leadership always be flanked by heavily armed security
In times of clearer thinking, an individual who manifested the above thought patterns without noticing the profound hypocrisy present therein would be denounced as a malignant wretch, or else as certifiably insane. Today, such a one is hailed as a morally irreproachable champion of progress and often encouraged to run for political office so he can inflict his insanity on entire nations.
What makes hypocrisy — and leftist hypocrisy in particular — most galling and most outrageous is the spectacle of a wicked man holding himself out as a teacher of the good. It's one thing for a man to cheat on his wife, but quite another for the same man to bid farewell to his mistress just before taking the stage to deliver a public lecture denouncing adultery.
Modern leftist virtue-policing has now arrived at a position of self-caricature, as if Pablo Escobar had joined the late Nancy Reagan in her "just say no" campaign against drugs.
Liberal virtue police are skilled at mobilizing their angry social media mobs to attack instances of any of the "sins" these hypocrites count as transgressions of the good, but their own manifestly wicked conduct should be enough to prevent their virtue-signaling antics from ever being treated seriously by any thinking person.
Take just one example from the long dirty laundry list already discussed: abortion. It's low-hanging fruit because even some leftists intuitively understand that murdering infants is indefensible. And yet, in abortion, we have perhaps the best example of leftist hypocrisy, straining out the gnats of their numberless petty outrages while swallowing the camel of mass slaughter:
[Y]ou must realize that we are living in the most evil of all the ages[.] ... I will take only one example — abortion. We have killed more children than any people in history, and no one else is even in the ballpark! Hitler, Stalin and the other monsters of history must peek through the flames of Hell and gaze in awe and professional admiration at the level of our barbarity[.] ... I remember being horrified when I read in school about the Aztec Indians throwing children alive into the fire as a sacrifice to their god. How barbaric! But count the numbers. What is the output of the abortion clinics in this country each day? Who are the barbarians? Who are the monsters?" (Source)
Imagine those fitting the above description appointing themselves your ethical betters and teachers on matters moral, and you have a portrait of the modern left-wing hypocrite.
The cartoonish lack of self-awareness shown by the liberal hypocrite was well summarized by G.K. Chesterton: "He is himself more preposterous than anything he denounces."
