The Democrats' Alien Voting Strategy
In a book from the 1950s entitled And Not a Shot is Fired: How Parliament Can Play a Revolutionary Part in the Transition to Socialism, Jan Kozak, a Czech Communist, explains how Czechoslovakia was transformed from a free country into a communist dictatorship in 1948 without armed revolution taking place. They voted the communists in and, once they had a taste of power, they held on to it for 40 years. That would not be possible in the United States, right? After all, President Trump has said America will never be a socialist country. Let’s take a look at something happening now that may make you wonder.
The 1948 Czechoslovakia model uses the voting booth to obtain power. To do that they need voters. Here’s one way to get truckloads of new voters. Immigrants who become citizens vote overwhelmingly Democratic. Table 4 from this Center for Immigration Reform link shows voter changes as immigrant population increases in 25 U.S. cities. It gives a pretty good reason why Democrats want more immigrants. They result in Democratic election wins.
Step one of the plan is to recruit voters. Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders for you English speakers out there) is a nonprofit group based in Chicago. Glenn Beck gives a good summary of the group, its primary organizers, and some of its activities in this video if you’d like to know more about them.
PSF advertises in Honduras and Guatemala for people who would be interested in coming to the United States to live. That would be a hard sell, wouldn’t it? They then help organize and finance the “caravans” that march 1000 miles across Mexico and end up at our southern border. And you thought it was all a spontaneous.
Once the “caravan” gets to the border and some of the participants begin to get across and into the U.S. immigration system, the question becomes what to do with them? You would think someone who comes into the country illegally could be sent back but some judges are foot soldiers in the Left’s multi-pronged attack and block attempts to deport illegals.
The federal government is so big it’s hard to keep track of what kind of people populate it. The 1948 Czech plan utilizes pressure from above with high-level politicians and the media as well as from below with unions, activist groups, and sympathizers in the government. Some of today’s leftist sympathizers were political appointees of Obama’s who have managed to get lifetime civil-service jobs and others are actual card-carrying Democratic Socialist of America members who work on behalf of Left wing objectives as revealed in recent Project Veritas undercover videos.
With these kind of people occupying various positions in government it stands to reason that a plan would be hatched to use these “new potential voters” to help swing Florida, the nation’s third-largest state firmly into the Democratic left column. If they can do this there is no way Republicans can win the presidency in the foreseeable future. Someone in the Border Patrol decided to start shipping 500 illegal aliens a month from the southwestern border to Florida. These aliens would subsequently be processed and released into the general population. The plan got out and news from the weekend seems to indicate President Trump, who was unaware of the plan, will not allow it to go forward.
For the sake of our discussion, let’s say the plan goes forward. These are new recruits who likely won’t be able to get citizenship by 2020 but will be the next generation of “new Americans.” The bureaucracy is working feverishly right now to get new citizens processed and voting with Florida citizenship classes seeing increased attendance in the run up to 2020. If they can’t win in 2020 they’ll have another four years to continue the importation of voters.
Keep in mind that citizenship is really no barrier to voting. Some of these people could actually vote in 2020. Judicial Watch estimates at least 900,000 aliens illegally voted in the midterm elections. How can that be? I suspect there are a number of ways but if you care to listen to the portion of the May 10. 2018 Mark Levin Show starting at the 31:26 minute mark you can hear a caller who claims to work for the U.S. Immigration and Citizenship Service. He says multiple applicants he has interviewed admit they have voted without being citizens.
It looks like we have problem. The first step in solving a problem is to identify what the problem is and why it exists. Once you know that you can begin to formulate solutions.
