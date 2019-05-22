The Democrats' Alien Voting Strategy

In a book from the 1950s entitled And Not a Shot is Fired: How Parliament Can Play a Revolutionary Part in the Transition to Socialism, Jan Kozak, a Czech Communist, explains how Czechoslovakia was transformed from a free country into a communist dictatorship in 1948 without armed revolution taking place. They voted the communists in and, once they had a taste of power, they held on to it for 40 years. That would not be possible in the United States, right? After all, President Trump has said America will never be a socialist country. Let’s take a look at something happening now that may make you wonder. The 1948 Czechoslovakia model uses the voting booth to obtain power. To do that they need voters. Here’s one way to get truckloads of new voters. Immigrants who become citizens vote overwhelmingly Democratic. Table 4 from this Center for Immigration Reform link shows voter changes as immigrant population increases in 25 U.S. cities. It gives a pretty good reason why Democrats want more immigrants. They result in Democratic election wins.