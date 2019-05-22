Kris Kobach's 'List of Demands' Smacks of Fake News

The creation of that position is considered an end run around the Senate confirmation process that would follow Trump's nomination of Kobach to the Cabinet post of secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. As Kobach is seen as a "hard-liner" on border security and immigration policy in general, he would probably face the kind of orchestrated challenges that were brought against Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, but the as yet to be created "immigration czar" position would not require such confirmation.

The New York Times published an article on Monday about Kris Kobach, former Kansas secretary of state, failed candidate for governor of Kansas, and adviser to Donald Trump on immigration and voter fraud. The article purports to list the conditions Kobach has demanded be met if he is to assume the proposed position of "immigration czar" for the Trump administration.

The Times article presents Kobach's alleged list of demands (below) as evidence of his presumptuousness and imperious attitude. Much is being made of his alleged demands numbers 6 and 7, for what amounts to "private jet" access for weekly trips from Washington, D.C. to the Southern border, with weekend excursions on the return trip to spend time with his family, which would remain in Kansas.

The article does not specify how the NYT obtained this list.

Mr. Kobach submitted the following list of demands during discussions for an administration post. 1. Office in the West Wing. 2. Walk-in privileges with the president. 3. Assistant to the President rank - at highest pay level for WH senior staff. 4. Staff of 7 people (2 attorneys, 2 research analysts, 1 scheduler, 1 media person, 1 assistant). 5. POTUS sits down individually with Czar and the secretaries of Homeland Security, Defense, Justice, Ag, Interior, and Commerce, and tells each of the Secretaries to follow the directives of the Czar without delay, subject to appeal to the President in cases of disagreement. 6. 24/7 access to either a DHS or DOD jet. Czar must be on the border every week. 7. Ability to spend weekends in KS with family on way from border back to DC, unless POTUS needs Czar elsewhere. 8. Security detail if deemed necessary after security review. 9. Serve as the face of Trump immigration policy - the principal spokesman on television and in the media. 10. Promise that by November 1, 2019, the president will nominate Kris Kobach to be DHS Secretary, unless Kobach wishes to continue in Czar position.

I happen to have mixed feelings about Kris Kobach, which turn on issues of personal disappointment. But I still voted for him, I would do so again, and my support for him is undiminished, because I can't think of a tougher, more steadfast, or more educated proponent and defender of border integrity, election integrity, state sovereignty, and the Second Amendment. Similarly, I have disappointment issues with Donald Trump (whom, unlike Kris Kobach, I have never met), but they don't stand in the way of my being extremely pleased with his presidency.

Leftists always let us know whom they fear by whom they hate. It's fear of Donald Trump and the damage he's done and can do to their agenda that's the basis of "Trump Derangement Syndrome," and they harbor a similar collective fear of Kris Kobach, who I think has what it takes to be on the short list of those who might be able to pick up Trump's mantle in 2024. One real aspect of that fear is the Left's dread of Kobach's continued pursuit and exposure of election fraud.

So while I hope Kris's alleged demand for a staff of seven will at least get him some better people than those who have handled his scheduling or who ran his failed gubernatorial campaign, the Times article strikes me as a deliberate, manufactured hit piece, and I have to question the authenticity of this purported "list of demands." Given the NYT's long record of selectively managing what news it deems "fit to print," and the way its reputation as "The Newspaper of Record" has given way in the last several decades to it now being a major facilitator of the creation and distribution of leftist propaganda, my gut tells me to view this piece on Kobach with a jaundiced eye. Until presented with incontrovertible evidence otherwise, I'm going to consider the list fake news.

I think the creative minds who put together this list perhaps didn't go quite far enough in inventing demands and trying to paint Kris Kobach as a diva wallowing in hubris. They should have included the backstage groaning board of premium-brand foods and spirits famously demanded at every venue by the Rolling Stones, or the rose petals in the dressing room toilet bowl demanded by Barbra Streisand.

