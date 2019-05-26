Jews, the Democrats, and Survival

Jews are a hard people to figure out. They are, undoubtedly, the brightest minority on the face of the earth. There is no profession in which they are not held in the highest esteem. They excel in the arts, science, medicine, law and finance. But right here in America they've shown their political intelligence to be an oxymoron. In this area they are just plain stupid. Their support for Democratic candidates who are outright Jew haters is inexplicable. They show no common sense nor any desire to build up whatever portion of the brain functions as a road map to survival. Barely 75 years after the end of the Holocaust, in which nearly one half of the world's Jewry was slaughtered, Jews appear to have no interest in finding ways to prevent such a cataclysm from reoccurring. They may hold hands during the sad memorials such as Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Memorial Day), listen to stories repeatedly told by aging survivors, shed tears and pray for those who perished at the hands of the Jew haters but appear to be absolutely blind to the fact that Holocaust II is flaming up before their very eyes and they themselves are throwing kindling on the emerging fires.

Look at the number of Jews who proudly supported and voted for Barack Obama, who was a solid 20+ year member of the Jew-hating United Trinity Church of Christ in Chicago run by Jeremiah Wright, who never hid his Jew hating during his weekly sermons while the Obama family sat in the front row. The Obama's were married by and had their kids christened by Wright. Barack worshiped the guy, going so far as to claim Wright was like his uncle. Wright served on Obama's 2008 election team. Wright also had Louis Farrakhan preach at his church and he honored this major Jew hater with that house of G-d's "Man of the Century" award. And Obama knew nothing of this? Jews voted for him in the 75% range on both of his presidential wins. Are we to believe that Jews were ignorant of Obama's views as reflected in his choice of church and pastor? Let's move on to the present, with the likes of Jews such as Schumer, Feinstein, Nadler, Schiff, Deutch, and Wasserman-Schultz as Democratic leaders in Congress. Democratic Jews hold eight seats in the Senate and 32 in the House. There are enough to form a Jewish Congressional Caucus as the blacks and Hispanics do to fight for their respective causes. But there is no such Jewish organization. And we see the reason for this. They have no allegiance to the needs of their Jewish constituents. Did any of them ever speak out against Obama's shameful personal treatment of Israel's prime minster Benjamin Netanyahu? Did any of them ever rebuke Obama for his actions to "create daylight between us and Israel?" Did any of them ever bring up the danger to Israel of Obama's support for the Iranian nuclear deal and handing over billions to that Israel-hating regime, or voice concern for Obama's support for the Muslim Brotherhood leader Muhanmed Morsi as President of Egypt? Were they tongue-tied or just ignoring the wishes of their constituents, knowing that the "D" in front of their names on the ballots would be enough to get the Jewish vote? And just where do they stand today with the likes of newbie Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her sister colleagues, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, both radical Muslims, all of whom are outspoken Israel/Jew haters? Where is the outrage over the dangerous verbiage emanating from their mouths that stokes the fires of Jew hatred not only among Americans but around the world? Why have Jewish lawmakers not demanded the ouster of Omar from her prestigious seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee? Their silence says it all. They are also sliding dangerously close to an anti-Israel platform for their 2020 presidential campaign. After all, not one of their present announced candidates deigned to show up to address the recent AIPAC meeting. Not one of these candidates uttered a word of support for Israel during the recent rain of rockets from Gaza. Former Alaska Democratic senator Mike Gravel tweeted, "Long Live Palestine!" Bernie Sanders called Israel "racist" and he might just be the Dem's candidate to run the country and set our foreign policy. Zev Jabotinsky in the early 1930s warned Europe's Jews of the impending Holocaust. They refused to face reality and heed his clarion calls. America under Obama clearly changed our position in support of Israel and initiated an anti-Jewish movement led by George Soros' support of such groups as J Street, Jewish Voice For Peace, T'ruah, Black Lives Matter, and MoveOn among others. This movement has slowed under the leadership of pro-Israel/Jewish President Trump. However, the upcoming 2020 elections will tell the story of whether American Jewry will be threatened by the now open Jew hating brazenly promulgated by the Democrat Party. When will Jews finally wake up to this fact and utilize their votes and dollars to defeat their enemies and finally give support to the party that supports them.