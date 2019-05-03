It Appears Most of the Media Need a Lesson on What Is Context (and the Truth)

For over two years most of the media and other Democrats have spread the fake news to the public that Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election from their chosen one despite never having any evidence that was true.

The Attorney General is being castigated for purportedly providing inadequate “context” in his summary of the Mueller Report’s conclusions. Coming from our mainstream media who, in collusion with other Democrats, continuously lie to the public in their attempt to destroy President Trump and anyone who surrounds him, this is ridiculous. They devote themselves to creating a phony context – a deranged worldview in which Donald Trump is a traitor, Republicans are racists, and Trump supporters are primitives.

Now that their chosen cabal to run the witch hunt against Trump (the Mueller team of Clinton supporters) came up with nothing to support their claims, they have chosen to attack AG Barr. He has announced he is investigating the origins of the hoax investigation, panicking the Democrats. The initial excuse used by House Democrats for attacking the AG is ludicrous: telling the truth about Mueller’s conclusions. The whiny little infants think that Barr didn’t expose their outright hate of Trump in his truthful conclusions, so they complain that Barr didn’t display the full context. Obviously, facts are secondary to hate.

Now, most of the media, in collusion with other Democrats are out attacking Barr They certainly can’t allow him to investigate all the clear criminal activity and obstruction of justice by Clapper, Brennan, Hillary, Obama and bureaucrats at the Justice Department. The truth would be unhelpful in the 2020 election.

Senator Harris says Barr should resign because he came to his conclusions by reading the Mueller report. I would ask her if she read all the underlying evidence when she decided cases as a district attorney in California, or did she rely on reports from subordinates? Maybe Harris should be asked how the Mueller team and intelligence agencies came to the conclusion that Russia hacked DNC computers even though they never were allowed to examine the evidence.

Representative Nadler lied to the public when he says it is standard procedure for staff attorneys to have the opportunity to question AG Barr, but the media and Democrats support Nadler instead of Barr.

Democrats complained endlessly about not being able to see the more complete Mueller report, yet when Barr made it available to six of them, not one of them read it. It appears they like talking points more than doing actual research.

Just 2 lawmakers have seen less-redacted Mueller report On the eve of Attorney General William Barr’s testimony on a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, only two lawmakers have set eyes on secret information that Barr withheld from public view. Barr offered access to a less-redacted version of the report to just 12 members of Congress — six Democrats and six Republicans. But as of Tuesday afternoon, only Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, opted to view it. A third, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he planned to review the report later Tuesday.

Obama’s AG’s repeatedly lied to Congress and Democrats didn’t clamor for them to resign, but they demand Barr resign because he didn’t get the full context of peoples thoughts in his summary?

Eric Holder's Long History Of Lying To Congress Before he lied to Congress while under oath about what he knew about targeting reporters, he lied about Fast and Furious. As early as the New Black Panthers case, Eric Holder had a problem with the truth That the House Judiciary Committee is investigating whether Attorney General Eric Holder lied under oath during his May 15 testimony on Department of Justice (DOJ) surveillance of reporters comes as no surprise. People have forgotten about the New Black Panther case, perhaps the most clear-cut case of voter suppression and intimidation ever. On Election Day 2008, New Black Panther Party members in military garb were videotaped intimidating voters outside a Philadelphia polling place. The slam-dunk prosecution of these thugs was dropped by Holder's Justice Department. When asked why, Holder, on March 1, 2011, testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies that the "decisions made in the New Black Panther Party case were made by career attorneys in the department." Holder lied, for the decisions were made by political appointees. J. Christian Adams, a former career DOJ attorney in the Voting Rights Section, testified before the U.S. Civil Rights Commission that it was Associate Attorney General Thomas Perrelli, an Obama political appointee, who overruled a unanimous recommendation for prosecution by Adams and his associates.

Eric Holder: 'I'm still the president's wingman' Attorney General Eric Holder brushed off a question Thursday about when he might leave the administration. Instead, the top lawman professed his allegiance to President Barack Obama. "I’m still enjoying what I’m doing, there’s still work to be done. I’m still the President’s wing-man, so I’m there with my boy.

If you want to see contemptible, an unqualified person taking things out of context, look at Joe Biden. Biden intentionally lied about Trump’s comments at Charlottesville to gin up racial hate. Then he goes around saying he is very proud of his and Obama’s eight years because there wasn’t even a hint of scandal. The other day he scoffed at the idea that China is a threat to us.

That is similar to Obama laughing at Romney when he said truthfully that Russia was dangerous.

Either Biden is losing his marbles due to age, has always been ignorant, or is willfully blind, especially to all the scandals during his eight years with Obama.

But, of course, most of the media cheers on Slow Joe by saying what a great candidate he is. They will report as accurately on him as they have on Obama and Hillary.

‘China is going to eat our lunch?’: Joe Biden dismisses Beijing as threat to US Former vice-president Joe Biden on Wednesday dismissed the notion the United States should be worried about China as a geopolitical competitor, prompting criticism from some congressional Republicans who argued that Biden is underestimating the world’s second-largest economy.

Photo credit: Cropped from https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:William_Barr_and_Lamar_Alexander.jpg.