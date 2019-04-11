Whatâ€™s Worse Than 'Creepy Uncle Joe'

It turns out that handsy Ol’ Uncle Joe really is a bit “creepy” after all. We can all say that, now that enough Democrats have told us this is the case. At least this is the current take of certain presidential-minded Democrats who have decided that they no longer want or need Joe Biden. If these Democrats were in their right minds, they would realize that loveable Ol’ Joe -- with his hair sniffing and back rubbing and face pecking -- is among the least of their problems. Nevertheless, right now many in the Democratic party simply want to be done with Biden because of “inappropriate touching.” This is the man who served in their party as vice president for eight years and as a U.S. senator for 36 years. By inappropriate touching, they mean things like hand-holding, forehead-to-forehead conversations, holding women “for a beat too long” at receptions, and the like. No one is alleging anything criminal, nor is anyone using the phrase “sexual harassment.”