Whatâ€™s Worse Than 'Creepy Uncle Joe'
It turns out that handsy Ol’ Uncle Joe really is a bit “creepy” after all. We can all say that, now that enough Democrats have told us this is the case. At least this is the current take of certain presidential-minded Democrats who have decided that they no longer want or need Joe Biden. If these Democrats were in their right minds, they would realize that loveable Ol’ Joe -- with his hair sniffing and back rubbing and face pecking -- is among the least of their problems.
Nevertheless, right now many in the Democratic party simply want to be done with Biden because of “inappropriate touching.” This is the man who served in their party as vice president for eight years and as a U.S. senator for 36 years. By inappropriate touching, they mean things like hand-holding, forehead-to-forehead conversations, holding women “for a beat too long” at receptions, and the like. No one is alleging anything criminal, nor is anyone using the phrase “sexual harassment.”
What’s more, very little we are hearing from Biden’s accusers and their accomplices is new information. It seems clear that these accusations against Biden are little more than a political ploy by some Democrats who hope to rid themselves of what they see as an old straight white man who doesn’t seem quite hip or radical enough to be their presidential nominee. As Brent Bozell and Tim Graham recently put it,
The Democrat-media complex has suddenly decided that Joe Biden has a creepiness problem. Why now? Why not when he was vice president for eight years? Does anyone remember the allegedly fierce White House press corps pelting the press secretary with questions, asking when then-President Obama would tell his understudy to stop putting his hands on women -- and little girls -- and putting his face uncomfortably close to theirs?
In spite of the efforts of his fellow Democrats who want the “creepy old man” label to force him to just go away, Joe Biden seems to be leaning toward making them beat him the old-fashioned way: at the ballot box -- or at least Biden hopes to force his opponents to have to work hard in rigging the primaries. Whether Biden runs, or whether he gets the nomination, the efforts against him remind us that Democrats remain blind to the real problems within their party.
For example, far worse than space-invading Biden is biology-denying Biden. Recall, more than once, Joe Biden has called “transgender equality” the “civil rights issue of our time.” Because of his efforts and the efforts of the like-minded in the Obama administration, among other perverse -- or “creepy” -- things, boys started using girls’ restrooms and locker rooms. Soon afterward, boys started -- and continue -- to take trophies from girls.
In addition, because of their lust to promote liberal dogma on sex and sexuality, again ignoring sound science, morality, and common sense, the Obama-Biden administration lifted the long-held Combat Exclusion Policy, and U.S. women became eligible for front-line combat operations. In other words, time and again Joe Biden and his ilk -- which includes pretty much every Democrat running for president -- continue to ignore the truth about something as fundamental as the difference between males and females. They turned their wicked ignorance into disastrous policy for the nation. Quite a bit worse than serial hair sniffing, don’t you think?
Also recall that biblically-ignorant Biden preceded Barack Obama and the Supreme Court in voicing his support for legally redefining marriage. To prove his apostasy, Biden has even officiated at a same-sex “wedding.” As if a legal redefinition of the oldest and most foundational institution in the history of humanity wasn’t enough of a blow to Christianity, in 2012 the Obama-Biden administration issued its notorious contraception and abortifacient mandate.
Through these other nefarious efforts, Biden, Obama, et al have regularly waged war on Christianity and religious liberty. Ignoring the centuries-old beliefs of those who don’t share his perverse modern views on marriage and sexuality, as vice president, Biden strongly supported passage of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA). As Ryan Anderson put it:
[ENDA] tramples First Amendment rights and unnecessarily impinges on citizens’ right to run their businesses the way they choose. The proposed legislation does not protect equality before the law; instead it would create special privileges that are enforceable against private actors.
Again, virtually every Democrat -- including those running for president -- share such oppressive views on Christianity and religious liberty.
Killing newborn children who happen to escape the deadly instruments of an abortionist and emerge alive from their mothers’ wombs is far worse than anything a moral person would deem “creepy.” Yet modern Democrats are actually making the case for what could be described as “post-birth abortions.” Infanticidal Democrats are concerned that Joe Biden is not sufficiently devoted to the cause of killing the unborn -- or even the newborn, if necessary. It seems Biden is a bit too “creepy,” but not quite heartless enough for modern Democrats.
If you would be “creeped out” by someone coming into your home and stealing your stuff, then socialism is probably not your thing. Nevertheless, Democrats’ embrace of all things socialist is only rivaled by their lust to make legal nearly every perversion imaginable in the sexual realm.
Whether the “New Green Deal” -- supported by a majority of leading Democrats -- or Medicare for all -- supported by most of the Democrats’ 2020 presidential field, along with an “aggressive and expanding” group of over 100 congressional Democrats -- in the vain pursuit of utopia, modern Democrats continue to promise to spend other people’s money. As I noted recently, for a picture of just how worse than “creepy” socialism can be, take a look at Seattle, San Francisco, or Venezuela.
So we have hair smelling, hand-holding, and hugging vs. socialism, infanticide, and those who can’t -- or refuse to -- tell the difference between males and females. Given such, I’ll take “creepy” over the Democrats’ platform any day.
Trevor Grant Thomas
At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.
www.trevorgrantthomas.com
Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America
tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com
