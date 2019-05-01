The New York Times Discovers Jihad. Sort of.

Jihad is not the only war theology. World War 2 Japan had the Divine Emperor cult, and kamikaze suiciders killed a lot of American sailors, soldiers, and Marines.

Those joke headline writers at the N.Y. Times have figured out a new way of talking about jihad, the ancient war theology of the Qur'an, straight from Mecca and Medina, and now of course from the Iranian city of Qom.

But that was then, and this is now.

Modern jihad started when the Wahhabi priesthood of Saudi Arabia and neighboring Sunni Muslim lands reverted to their ancient religious war doctrine, and all that exploded after the Arab Oil Embargo of 1973, which threatened Western politicians and journalists with the end of their careers.

The Wahhabi radical priesthood of Saudi Arabia ran a lot of the attacks on the West and other innocent lands in the world, and then the Iranians forced Jimmy Carter and Zbig Brzezinsky to surrender U.S. policy to the radicals on the other extreme side, the Shi'ites. There are only extremes in that theology.

Pope Benedict (now in retirement) spoke honestly about that history in the words of a Christian Byzantine emperor, before Byzantium got swallowed up by jihad. The pope emeritus's point was that nothing had changed in more than a thousand years, and he was right. Don't expect to hear that truth from any of the others.

The Saudis and Iranians (the other reactionary extreme) went back to ancient terrorist war doctrine when they got a chance to do so after the Arab Oil Embargo of 1973, and today, even Wikipedia seems to face that fact.

But not the joke writers of the New York Times, the most dysfunctional family on the Left, except for all the others. Talk about putting the "fun" back in dysfunctional.

These people were mentally upside-down, long before Trump came along to make it obvious to the whole world.

Says the Times today: "Faith politics on the Rise as Indonesian Islam takes Hard-line Path."

Now, this sounds ignorant beyond belief to those of us who try to stay in touch with reality in spite of the media. It is so wrong that it's not even funny, but you can bet that all the highest-I.Q. NYT pickers worried themselves into a nervous breakdown before they came up with that headline.

Where do I start?

"Hard-line Islam" is not some new idea in Indonesia, of all places. It has a crystal-clear origin and historical trajectory, with the first jihad being proclaimed in the Qur'an, the book Muslims are supposed to memorize word by word. That book is written in classical Arabic, a lovely language, but not so lovely when it commands the über-sadistic, primitive killing, slave-taking, and rape against innocent children, women, the elderly, non-combatants, and any incidental Muslims who might be in the neighborhood.

Example: 9/11/01, a short subway ride from the New York Times building on 42nd Street.

The people at the NYT are so good at hiding reality even from themselves that they now have a whole new delusional headline, a fresh hallucination for NYT addicts who can't think outside that concrete bucket over their heads.

Jihad is now called "Faith Politics" at the NYT, which makes all your peaceful neighbors, the Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, tribal peoples, white folks, Chinese, and peaceful Muslims (they do exist, especially in Indonesia) into Faith Warriors.

But there are no faith warriors, except the really crazy kids, and the jihad recruits on Twitter and Facebook. And the phony-baloney social justice warriors, living in their moms' apartments in Upper Manhattan.

The Crusades ended almost a millennium ago. Radical Islam comes not from Indonesia, but from the deserts of Arabia, back in the 7th or 8th century. Nobody at the NYT does his homework, it seems, maybe because — let's face it — they are Ivy grads but mostly well trained liars, and probably extremely neurotic, except for the sociopaths, who actually feel good about lying.

Delusions are a major sign of mental disorders, and the NYT is remarkably delusional. It follows that its readers must also be delusional, a mass delusion, the kind of societal psychosis that leads to wars, murderous revolutions, and fanatical indoctrination of young children who can't defend themselves from lies.

So the NYT is not an innocent player in the current stage of jihad. Its lies are accepted by all kinds of people who look sane but are not. The Democrats in Congress are now deeply delusional, or they are faking it while hoping the crazies will get defeated next year.

So what happened with 9/11 was "faith politics," as the Times tells us, and that was almost 20 years ago by now, and nobody has to worry about that anymore.

To top off the Big Lie of the Day, the NYT carefully avoids the bloody truth of a high-level jihadist massacre last week, not far from Indonesia, in the beautiful and troubled land of Sri Lanka, by Western-trained Wahhabist Muslim engineers, extremely rich folks who were hypnotized by another one of those demagogues who run crazy cults on the planet today. Just one extremely wealthy family of Wahhabi indoctrinees, and they killed almost 500 innocent people.

For what reason? Why, in God's name? It must be faith politics. And remember the Crusades!

The surviving head of ISIS, al-Baghdadi, left his last followers to die in Syria and has now issued an internet proclamation, where he celebrates the mass murder of innocents in Sri Lanka, who were infidels, after all, and deserved to die. Even the babies, even the pregnant women, and certainly all except the mass killers, who are even now getting their rewards in Paradise.

It all makes sense if you are very well educated and very delusional, like liberal journalists at the Times and its ilk.

Two decades after 9/11/01, a president of the United States has dared to name the enemy. Call it radical Islam or whatever; I don't care. It's accurate enough, and after 20 years of media and elite denial, we can finally breathe the truth.

That POTUS is named Donald Trump, and he was absolutely the first politician to tell the truth about jihad. Telling the truth is important in times of war, because war is deception, as Sun Tzu wrote. If you can deceive the American people, and all of Europe, and sane folks all over, then you've won the war.

As for Indonesian Islam, a certain president of the United states (initials BHO) actually lived in Indonesia as a child, just the right age to be indoctrinated, in the aftermath of the horrific killings in that country, which set the jihadis against the secular army, with the overseas Chinese caught in the middle. BHO almost certainly got his first taste of Islam as a child in Jakarta.

Childhood indoctrination can maim people for life — really. It's just like the Hitlerjugend, too stupid to think for themselves, and then Hitler sent them out to battle the Russians from his last stand in the Berlin bunker, so most of them died to defend the indefensible.

Childhood indoctrination. It's going on right now.

The other day, some killer type in California either indoctrinated himself, or was indoctrinated, or maybe also ordered by ISIS online to go kill some Jews. So he killed one wonderful Jewish woman, totally innocent, wounded the Chabad rabbi (who tried to stop him), and ran away in his bulletproof vest, a coward to the last. He was chased off by a Border Patrol guy and congregation members who resisted him and protected the children.

All this is not the fault of Indonesian "faith politics," contrary to anything you might read in the New York Times. And most Christians in the world are peaceful people, who are not in life to kill innocents — no more than most Hindus and Buddhists or other sane folks.

Nope. This is an ideological war, it is a doctrinal war, a theological war, and the sources are pretty plain, even if the NYT will never, ever learn.

So forget about liberal headlines about jihad. They are all lies, almost without exception, and they are cleverly designed to deceive you, just like in the other Big Corporate Media. They are still suckering almost a third of adult Americans, and it's a crying shame, but there it is. A fact.

As Donald Trump would say, this is all disgraceful, and decent people would be deeply embarrassed, and avoid such malign disinformation for the rest of their lives. Decent people support decent causes, and no, the NYT and its awful corruptocrats are not that. They are indecent; they are frauds; they are the enemies of the American people, the enemies of decent people everywhere.

So there.