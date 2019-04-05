Rep. Ilhan Omar: Where Are Her Real Loyalties?

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has questioned the loyalties of Jewish American supporters of Israel. That inevitably raises a question about her own loyalties. You can certainly take the Muslim refugee out of Sharia-controlled Somalia, but can you take Somalia out of the refugee? In the wake of the 1991 Somali civil war, the Mogadishu-born Omar and her family fled the strife-torn country to neighboring Kenya where they languished for four years in a refugee camp near the border. She and her family finally were warmly embraced by America in 1995 when their application was approved, and the family moved to Minneapolis. Five years later at age 17, she became an American citizen. Finishing college at North Dakota State in political science and international studies, she eventually became involved in American politics culminating in her 2018 election to Congress at age 38. We call that living the American dream. Talk about opportunities in America for a Somali-born Muslim!

Certainly, she should be overwhelmingly thankful to the majority white, traditionally Christian country that welcomed her and her Sunni Muslim family with open arms and ultimately enabled her to become Representative Omar. Well, not so fast. Maybe it’s just me, but I keep waiting to hear from Omar something along the lines of, “I am so deeply grateful to America for taking me and my family in and saving us from a life of misery, poverty and danger. This is why I am totally committed to the core Constitutional values of America that have created such a wonderful and generous country giving me an opportunity I could not have dreamed of anywhere else in the world, particularly Somalia.” Instead, listen to her blame “white nationalism” as Customs and Border Patrol agents, overwhelmed by massive illegal alien migration at the southern border, were forced to temporarily detain outdoors third world migrants anxious to get to America. “This is abhorrent and inhumane,” Omar ranted. “It’s without a doubt a reflection of what white nationalism is doing to our country. As a country, we have to acknowledge that this is how people are being treated here and decide that we are better and we must do better.” Excuse me. But I’m feeling a bit nauseous here. Her bitter animosity towards hee fellow Americans, particularly American Jews, is also quite obvious in her open support for CAIR (the Council on American-Islamic Relations), the front group for the Muslim Brotherhood in America. Hamas is the militant Palestinian offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood that broadcasts calls to murder Israelis including songs about putting on suicide belts and calls to “scatter the enemies’ body parts, make the skulls fly in the sky.” In 2009, CAIR was listed as an "unindicted co-conspirator" in the largest terrorist fundraising operation in the history of the United States, known as the Holy Land Foundation. CAIR was listed by the U.S. government as being among “individuals/entities who are/were members of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee and/or its organizations.” CAIR tries to pass itself off as a “Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization” and purports to speak for all Muslims. The real truth is CAIR speaks for Islamist supremacists – those Muslims who believe sharia law should be enacted as a worldwide system of government. CAIR Co-founder Omar Ahmad is on record in 1998 saying Islam should dominate not just the U.S. but all countries. "If you choose to live here ... you have a responsibility to deliver the message of Islam," he said. Ahmad was paraphrased saying, "Islam isn't in America to be equal to any other faiths, but to become dominant. The Qur’an should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on earth." Ahmad also said, "Everything we need to know is in the Qur’an. We don't need to look somewhere else." Any questions? You won’t be surprised to learn that Omar gets “Benjamins” from CAIR. In 2018, the political action committee of CAIR in California donated the maximum of $5,000 to her campaign. Speaking at a recent CAIR fundraiser in California, Omar, once again displaying her ungracious if not cynical lack of gratitude to America, said that despite Muslims’ efforts to fit in in America, “no matter how much we have tried to be the best neighbors,” they still faced prejudice. As a result, she said, they had to “raise hell. Make people uncomfortable.” As uncomfortable as Americans felt after 9/11.” 9/11? Has Omar ever denounced the terrorists and backers of 9/11 and expressed sympathy or remorse for over 3,000 people murdered by Islamic Jihadists? In Somalia, the government prohibits celebrations of Christian festivities. How does Omar feel about that? Does she feel that is intolerant? Should she denounce that? Her friend and fellow Muslim activist Linda Sarsour has called for jihad against President Donald Trump. I don’t recall Omar speaking up to defend the president of the country that so willingly has provided her with a marvelous new life. How does Omar feel about the legal oppression of women under Sharia? Has Omar ever spoken out against Sharia endorsed female genital mutilation? Does Omar feel that the Qur’an gives her husband the right to hit her when he is displeased with her? The Qu’ran not only encourages husbands to strike their disobedient wives, Sharia law recommends punishing other forms of rebelliousness and disobedience of women with death. How does she feel about the so-called honor killing of young women in Islamic societies? Would she condone that in America? It would be interesting to know Omar’s position on Rahaf al-Qunun, the Saudi teen granted asylum in Canada who says she has renounced Islam, which is punishable by death in Saudi Arabia. The UN's refugee agency says it considers her to be a legitimate refugee. Does Omar agree with the UN Refugee Agency? Will she speak out in behalf of this endangered young Saudi woman? How does Omar feel about the case of Princess Latifa, seized by commandos on a yacht after seven years of planning her escape from the Gulf state she considered a gilded prison? The 32-year-old is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Dubai’s ruler and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. Will Omar speak up and demand she be freed? Or how about the daughters of Saudi King Abdullah? They say they are being held in captivity because they openly spoke in opposition to Saudi women being illegally detained and placed in mental wards. Reportedly, the king no longer considers them his daughters. I’m waiting for Omar to openly demand their release in the name of women’s rights. (But I’m not holding my breath.) History shows that Muslims who follow Sharia law generally don‘t assimilate smoothly or well into non-Sharia societies with their own traditional forms of law. Apparently Omar has no intention of embracing her new country the way America embraced her. Her open disdain for the history, culture and values of her adopted country is readily apparent. So what is she? Grateful refugee or Trojan horse? Photo credit: Leopaltik 1242 Frank Hawkins is a former U.S. Army intelligence officer, Associated Press foreign correspondent, international businessman, senior newspaper company executive, founder and owner of several marketing companies, and published novelist.