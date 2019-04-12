Leftism: A Warped Reflection of Christianity

As the long conga line of Democrats prepare for their chance at the Presidency, not since the American Civil War has the country been so divided on critical issues as it is right now. Moreover, although Democrat Socialists, aka leftists, say the country is in a mess, they don't seem too concerned with the traditional topics of taxes, military spending, and balanced budgets. They are, however, very focused on trying to demonstrate what a bad person they think Trump is and how righteously superior they think they are. Listening to Democratic candidates lecture Americans on morality regarding a border wall or the sanctity of sanctuary cities their campaign rhetoric sounds more like a religious movement than a political position. It is rather apparent that the left is entirely void of any economic plans or international policies. Instead, it has resorted to becoming pseudo-preachers of a quasi-socialist religion, sounding more sanctimonious by the day. So the only questions Americans can ask themselves at this point is whether or not they want to remain a nation based on the belief in God and laws or a country based on faith in government and social justice?

One of the biggest scams and tactical deceptions that leftists use to gain support from outsiders is the attempt to equate Christian teachings to their socialist policies. As if Christianity is more closely matched with the left's good socialist intentions rather than the God-centered Constitution. Nothing could be farther from the truth. In fact, according to a February 2016 article on the Action Institute power blog, since the mid-1800s every Catholic pontiff from Pius IX to Benedict XVI has forthrightly condemned socialism. The American conservative sees God as the architect of everything and originator of man's freedom, and the view of government is limited to protecting those God-given gifts. Whereas the leftist sees government as a godlike idol and their role as the arbiters that control the allowances parted out to the masses -- two opposite ways of life with socialism utterly incompatible with Christianity on every level. In the secular world, the left has an advantage in playing dirty politics. In Proverbs 9:10 it reads, "The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom." Also, since the left does not believe in the Lord, it is without any fear of the Lord. Hence, leftists feel free to announce damaging lies without any pains of conscience such as Trump colluded with Russia, Benghazi was the result of a video, or if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. Other examples of the left having no difficulties with making false statements and outright lying to the American people are seen when leftist U.S. House Select Committee Chairman Adam Schiff stated many times that he had seen hard evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. He hadn't, but Schiff still said it. When amid the most horrific crisis at the border, when former Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan testified before Congress that the crisis is “at a magnitude never seen in modern times,” Democrats continued ignoring the evidence and maintained the lie at the expense of American lives and stated that no such crisis exists. Perhaps the clearest example of the left having no conscience would be when Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid was questioned about the outright lie he told in 2012 that then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney had not paid taxes for ten years: "Romney didn't win did he?" According to the left, if the lie works, it's okay. So there is a vast difference between what the left is selling and true Christianity. The left's Green New Deal states that taxpayers must guarantee economic security to those who are able but “unwilling to work.” At first glance this might sound like such a caring, "Christian" intention, until you read what the Bible says regarding work in 2 Thessalonians 3:10, "For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.” And the left continually distorts Christian charity to justify a perpetual welfare state, as well as to seek reparations for people who were never slaves from people who never owned slaves. And what about the left wanting to increase the taxes on the rich to pay for things the less fortunate of society need? Surely reallocating money that is surplus to the wealthiest 1% and giving it to those who need it more is Christian. Leftists certainly think so, but they probably haven't read 2 Corinthians 9:7 ESV: "Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver." Forcefully taking from one person and giving it to another is not only unChristian but outright robbery. Also, Jesus Christ never stole a thing from the rich to give to the poor. In His time, Jesus was surrounded by a massive inequality of wealth, and yet there is not a word mentioned in the Gospels about redistributing wealth. Make no mistake, when leftists talk about helping others, they do so intending to use other people's money, because the left has as its primary motivation not assisting people, but obtaining power and exercising control over others. Just take a look at the black community that has been entirely under the direction of the Democrats for the past sixty years. Are they better off, with better family units, better jobs, better schools? In Luke 3:11 ESV, "Whoever has two tunics is to share with him who has none, and whoever has food is to do likewise.” However, the left has a slightly different version, "Whoever has two tunics take one away from him and give it to him who has none." Whatever the concocted program, law, or policy, be assured that leftists will put themselves in the best possible position of authority to judge the thoughts, feelings, and actions of others. Higher taxes, selective justice, and group acceptance are just a few of the notable manipulations by which leftists controls those around them. The leftist doesn't believe he knows better -- he knows he is better. So because he knows this, he also know that anyone who disagrees with him must be inferior, evil, and dangerous. The paradox is that the leftist is afraid, not of the opinions of others but of the shadow they cast upon other individuals. In other words, the leftist perceives and fears in others that which is within himself. Show me a leftist accusing a political opponent, and I'll show you the next leftist scandal. In the final analysis, the left has no connection with Christian values and nothing to offer the American people except division and disharmony. Attacking Trump, along with extreme unworkable socialist designs is their only agenda for 2020. Let's hope Americans never board the rudderless Democrat socialist ship adrift in a sea of dishonesty and facing the political abyss.