Joe Biden Is Not Moderate. He's Far, Far Left.

Joe Biden is the frontrunner for the Democrat Party nomination for president of the United States in the 2020 presidential election. Out of a field of eighteen Democrat candidates so far, Biden is polling at between 26 percent and 33 percent. That is a commanding lead. When voter preferences are divided 18 ways, it is an even more significant lead. Laughably, Biden is talked about as the "moderate" Democrat candidate for president. To be sure, Biden has a far better persona than any of the other candidates. Biden is the far-left extremist you can take home to meet your tradition-minded grandparents. Biden will charm your neighborhood backyard party while flipping steaks on the grill. Biden is the national Democrat you would most like to have a few beers and pizza with, regardless of political beliefs.

In other words, Biden is the best fake. Biden is a liberal from a time when anti-American, at-war-with-reality, and even communist revolutionaries learned to hide who they really are. The only thing that has changed is that Democrats have decided that it is better now to be open and honest about their radical beliefs and agendas. Most Democrats have stopped pretending. Biden is still pretending. Christine O'Donnell ran against Joe Biden for U.S. senator from Delaware in 2008. I was Christine's campaign manager and her Treasurer for her 2008 nomination contest. She was nominated by the Delaware Republican Party in May 2008. I would have enthusiastically stayed on as her campaign manager throughout 2008, but we agreed on a plan to find some unity choice, well known in Delaware, to bring all the various factions of the DEGOP together. Point is, 2008 was the last campaign when Biden set his own agenda and campaigned on his own choice of issues. By August 2008, Barack Hussein Obama — over speculation that he would make Hillary Clinton his running mate — announced that Joe Biden was his choice for vice president. (Christine then challenged Biden for the lack of respect to Delaware voters of running for both U.S. senator and vice president on the same ballot.) Christine, I, and others tried to tell conservatives nationwide that Joe Biden is a genuine liberal and a serious threat. She tried to raise the call to arms that Biden could be challenged with a modest amount of money in small Delaware. That research in 2008 was the last time we got a true read on Joe Biden's — not Barack Obama's — freely chosen positions. I set up a website, "The Biden Quiz" — i.e., how well do you really know Joe Biden? — highlighting Biden's liberal policies, beliefs, and agenda, in which we appealed to conservatives nationwide. As an attorney active in politics since Reagan-Bush 1984, I spent more than a hundred hours doing the research and double-checking every fact for accuracy and reliable citations to sources. Some highlights at that point in time from "The Biden Quiz": On November 29, 2007, Biden announced plans to impeach Pres. Bush for any military action to halt Iran's development of nuclear bombs threatening U.S. cities. Details here.

Biden was then the third most liberal U.S. senator, according to The National Journal , based on Biden's 2006 voting record. Biden's U.S. Senate votes were rated more liberal than Ted Kennedy's.

The non-partisan National Journal found that Biden voted for liberal positions in Congress 76.8% of the time.

Biden received an 8% approval rating for his votes in the Senate by the U.S. Border Council, showing Biden's support for unsafe, uncontrolled borders in an age of terrorism.

Biden earned an "F" (11%) from the National Taxpayers Union for his Senate votes in 2006, as a "Big Spender."

Biden voted to provide social benefits to illegal aliens in May 2006.

Biden supported a path to citizenship for illegal aliens.

Biden received an "F" from the National Rifle Association.

Biden received a rating of 16% by the Christian Coalition for his anti-family voting record.

Biden voted to allow gun-manufacturers to be sued by trial lawyers.

Biden was given a 32% approval rating from the United States Chamber of Commerce, indicating an anti-business voting record.

U.S. senator Jim Bunning (R-Ky.) said Biden is "ultra-liberal."

Biden voted against parental notification before underage girls have abortions (which could be covering up statutory rape by older men).

Biden voted no in July 2006 on notifying parents of minors who are taken to another state for an abortion (which could be coerced).

Biden was the most pro-abortion senator in the U.S. Senate, not only for his beliefs, but because of his relentless manipulation of the confirmation process for judges, to frustrate the will of the American people, and his distortion of the legal system to promote abortion.

Biden received a 100% approval rating for his votes in the Senate from NARAL Pro-Choice America in four of the last five years (36% in one year, 2003).

Biden led the left-wing political lynching of Robert Bork in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Biden received a 0% rating from the National Right to Life Committee for his votes during the 107th Congress.

Biden voted against criminal penalties for harming an unborn baby during the commission of another crime in March 2004.

Biden voted against a ban on abortions on military bases.

In 2007, Biden voted against a congressional resolution designating the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

Biden said in July 2007 that he really voted for the Congressional Authorization for military force in Iraq (effectively a declaration of war)...not to go to war in Iraq.

Biden wanted to end America's efforts to isolate Iran and its efforts to restrain Iran's imperialistic and colonial ambitions in Lebanon and Iraq.

In June and July 2007, Biden called for immediately deploying U.S. troops in Darfur (Sudan). Biden foolishly says Muslim jihadists can be stopped in a religious civil war in Darfur with only 2,500 U.S. soldiers. This would be a repeat of the "Black Hawk Down" disaster in Mogadishu, Somalia, in Clinton's first year, with too few U.S. soldiers under-equipped.

Biden opposes U.S. financing of abstinence programs to combat HIV-AIDS in Africa. In 2007, he cosponsored the HIV Prevention Act, which would end President Bush's mandate that one third of funds be earmarked to abstinence-based prevention programs.

Biden demanded that the Pentagon under President George W. Bush announce our plans for winning the war in Iraq in public (including to our enemies), merely to satisfy liberal curiosity and impatience, rather than allow President Bush to make plans in secret for military security and the protection of our armed forces.

In September 2000, Biden voted to allow proliferation of military technology by China. That is, he voted against trade sanctions on China even if China is caught selling high-grade military weapons around the world. There is one way for the Republican party to always lose: if we never try. If we never fight. When we tried to get conservative organizations and publications to promote "The Biden Quiz" and warn voters back in 2008 how liberal Joe Biden is, professional conservatives didn't care. They didn't try to fight the liberals. In 2006, Christine exclaimed to me in exasperation over the phone that "Delaware Republicans aren't even trying to win! They only care about looking good while they are losing!"