Is Z America's Final Generation?

Our representative republic is now in jeopardy of collapse, or even on the brink of civil war. For strategic thinkers, the path to destruction is clear. We chose to repeat history instead of learning from it.

Since World War II, each generation has contributed to the greatness of America, until recently. For those who espouse that America was never great, I will point you to the peak of our greatness: July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. We just made up our minds to win the space race and did it.

The G.I. Generation (1900–1924)

America declared war on Germany, and a war in Europe forever changed our society. Nationalism became our binding. The 18th amendment was passed making alcoholic products illegal. This spawned the beginning of decay in our moral fabric when it became acceptable to openly disobey the law. The Teapot Dome scandal became a national disgrace over improper leasing of naval oil reserves.

Europeans migrated to America, fleeing oppression and poverty. They legally entered the country and became citizens. They became Americans, forming the fabric of our culture. Hard work, family, and community were the priorities.

The Silent Generation (1925–1945)

The stock market crashed, spawning the great depression. The vast majority of Americans were reduced to survival mode. Prohibition was repealed but left a lasting legacy of laws being selectively applicable. World War II raged from 1939 to 1945, sending soldiers to fight in two theaters of war. Nationalism reached its summit as most citizens contributed to the war effort.

The first atomic bombs were dropped, ending WWII in Asia but spawning the nuclear age. The United Nations was chartered to unify the world and prevent further wars. The U.N. was the first serious attempt at global unification.

Our citizens were exhausted from war and looked to the future to create a better life.

The Baby Boomers (1946–1964)

Postwar America became focused on jobs, family, and community. Behind the scenes, the Cold War with the USSR began, spawning a growing environment of potential mutual destruction. The Korean Conflict drew America into another war on foreign soil. We further committed to sending our troops to intervene in offshore conflicts when the Vietnam War drained our resources and polarized Americans for 25 years. For the first time, we lost a war.

The Silent Generation had lived through as many as two world wars and the Depression. They were focused on creating a better life for their children. The dawn of subdivisions allowed families to move out of the cities to new homes, fresh air, and green lawns. The Boomers went to new schools and shopped at the first malls. Home, family, and community turned the Boomers into a society with common interests. It was common for families to gather in front of the black-and-white TV and watch sitcoms and variety shows together. Unfortunately, President Kennedy was assassinated, and the country was united for probably the last time.

Generation X (1965–1979)

The Boomers' passion to give their kids a better life gradually spawned the age of entitlement. Color TV, Princess Telephones, and two cars were basic necessities. The availability of credit cards allowed the Boomers to live beyond their means and endowed that right to their kids.

By 1972, we had won the space race, and 12 Americans had walked on the moon. We just made up our minds and did it. We serendipitously focused thousands of people over hundreds of companies and governmental agencies to fulfill the mission to the moon. It is likely we will never again be that focused and collaborative.

Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, highlighting the insanity of racism. Roe v. Wade legalized abortion. President Nixon was impeached and resigned. The moral fabric of our country was beginning to unravel with racism, corruption, and selfishness.

Millennials (1980–2000)

Ronald Reagan was elected president. He attempted to bring the values of his generation back to the country, but we were growing more and more polarized over political and social issues. U.S. hostages were held in Iran for 444 days.

We lost the vision that helped us win the space race, and NASA was run by bureaucrats looking at budgets instead of mission safety. That precipitated the Challenger shuttle explosion. The Iran Contra scandal awakened the country to overt political secret operations.

President Reagan stood up to the USSR, and the Berlin wall came down in 1987. His successor, George H.W. Bush, bailed out 800 insolvent savings and loan institutions. That was just before we found ourselves in wars in the Middle East.

The Millennials were starting families, but the family was no longer a cohesive unit. The age of entitlement was the norm. Their parents had worked so diligently to ensure they did not want for anything; many took that training and expected to continue to live at an elevated lifestyle as soon as they turned 18.

Schools stopped teaching American history and civics. Schools and colleges became the center of sports and social activities. Previous generations were taught to learn from history and not repeat its mistakes. Many Millennials did not know the history we spoke of. President Clinton was impeached for sexual impropriety in the White House, leading to the Ten Commandments becoming the ten suggestions.

Generation Z (2001–present)

The new century began with terrorists flying passenger planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. For a brief moment, the country was once again unified in mourning the 3,000 souls who died that day. The common bond did not last long.

Apple introduced the iPod, and the world of social media was born. No one could have foreseen what that event has led to. Was it a technological boom or the end of human interaction and dialogue?

The U.S. and Britain waged war on Iraq. Four hurricanes devastated Florida, Katrina devastated Louisiana, and global climate change became a raging controversy. Barack Obama became the first black president. His policies became the catalyst for the two parties to grow more and more polarized. For the first time in modern history, many thought of Obama as a messiah, while others painted him as the devil. Extremism became the new normal.

The economy crashed in 2008, leaving the Boomers losing their pensions and 401(k)s. The Millennials were up to their eyeballs in debt. Generation Z was ill prepared for such a financial catastrophe. Public assistance became all too common as a lifestyle.

Blogging, YouTube, and virtual social networking spawned the age of real-time information for everyone. Overwhelmed with information, we became vitriolically polarized on social and political issues. Mutual respect vanished. Morality was redefined from "do unto others as you would have them do unto you" to behaving illegally and outside previously accepted boundaries.

Then the unthinkable happened. Donald J Trump was elected president. How did this happen? The more and more liberal members of society were blindsided by a Republican wealthy businessman from Queens occupying the White House. The successor to Obama had been chosen before the election.

This must have been a mistake. Obama had us headed directly to government domination of health care and education. Liberals had the vision of everything being free for Gen Z in their sights. In November 2016, a social switch was thrown that made the liberals and conservatives archenemies. Hate, vitriol, and iconoclasm are now the foundation of our government. Dialogue and consensus happen in the shadows, and never between members of opposite parties.

Every great civilization has destroyed itself from within. Our representative republic has lasted the longest and been the most successful for its citizens. Now, being a citizen is optional. As we lose our national identity, we lay the foundation for anarchy or monarchy.

Between now and November 2020, the political wars will heat up. The political radicals will do permanent damage to our constitutional government. The only truth will be virtual truth made up by protagonists who have done away with Robert's Rules of Order and Judeo-Christian morality.

July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon, may be the easiest time to remember when America was great.