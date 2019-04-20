Hillary's Two-Year Tantrum

For the last two years we have all been forced to endure the temper tantrum thrown by Hillary Clinton over her second Presidential campaign loss just as the spectators in a grocery store aisle watch the young mother attempt to discipline her out-of-control toddler as it thrashes itself screaming across the floor. The American people defeated Hillary in the Democrat Primary season of 2008. The popular version of that loss is that Obama overwhelmed the party with his charm. The reality is that Democratic Party voters chose his inexperience, melanin level, and vacuous campaign of "Hope and Change" over the known petulance and criminality that they had witnessed during the 1990s by the Clinton administration and didn't want to give the keys of the republic to the Clintons again.

Hillary and Patti Solis-Doyle ran a disastrous campaign in 2008 that was only superseded in its ineptitude by Hillary's and John Podesta's campaign of 2016. Barack Obama became the candidate and then president for two terms because of the second worst presidential campaign in American history. Hillary's overarching personal ambition was that she was destined to be President of the United States. It wasn't that she was a popular candidate. It was merely her turn. Clinton couldn't win that nomination in her own right. She had neither the courage nor the interpersonal and political skills that a politician like her husband Bill, who was brought along for the ride because he possessed the skills but not the ambition to be President. Bill demonstrated that his true desire was the access to myriad females that the offices of state attorney general, governor of Arkansas, and then POTUS afforded him. It was Hillary's ambition for him to be president so that she could wield the power behind the throne. It isn't just the campaigns that were utter disasters, but also her tenure as secretary of state. Her testimony in front of a House committee where she displayed her contempt for Congress, the American military, her own ambassador to Libya, and the three other Americans whose lives were wasted in her foolish attempt to politically reshape North Africa, the Middle East, and imperil our biggest ally in the region -- the State of Israel -- was the height of arrogance. Hillary never understood that she was her own worst enemy. The more people got to know her, the more they disliked her. Her campaign crowds in Iowa were paltry compared to Sander's enthusiastic and youthful attendees. The same would be true eight years later when Trump was holding rallies for the tens of thousands of supporters who supported him not because of his Republican Party credentials but because he was running against Hillary, while she could only garner hundreds to occasionally thousands in her campaign events. Hillary thinks that the crime that party members committed in 2008 was to choose Obama over her. Having destroyed her own political career, it appears she vowed to return the party’s favor. Hillary Clinton has used, abused, and destroyed the Democratic Party. She appointed Debbie Wassermann-Schultz to reign over the Democratic National Committee. The crimes committed by Schultz on Hillary’s behalf in illegally suborning the will of the Bernie Sander's voters had to be covered up by Donna Brazile. It was those disenfranchised voters who failed to show up that kept Hillary from winning the election against Trump. The entire Russian collusion fiasco has been an attempted coup de etat against a legitimately elected President of the United States. For over two years we have listened to the harping of her flying monkeys of the press, Democratic-voting bureaucrats, and potential crony-consultants seeking employment in Washington undermine and denigrate Donald Trump who really was elected to "drain the swamp" and "fix Washington D.C.” because he wasn't a politician. The American electorate had tried fixing the corrupt conundrum in the nation’s capital by switching parties every two terms so that the corruption wouldn’t become too deeply embedded. That didn’t work. The corruption and spending continued apace. Donald Trump was elected to fix that, and, to not let Hillary Clinton embed the corruption any deeper than it already was. The Democratic Party and the Republican establishment have been complicit in the Clinton crime spree. After their impeachment of Bill Clinton in 1998, the Rule of Law just became too hard. Republicans, while famous for taking the easy way out, need to reform themselves soon or they will go the way of the Whigs. Don’t forget that Trump handily defeated the curdled cream of the crop of Republican presidential hopefuls before wiping the floor with Hillary. If Democrats ever want to return to national political relevance, they need to stand up and purge their party and the country of the Clinton plague. Both groups can only return to honor by honoring their oaths to the Constitution of the United States and reestablishing the Rule of Law. For Democrats, this may mean a decade or so in the political wilderness. The almost 20-year long war has deeply shaken the foundations of our republic. Whether they are Bernie Sander’s voters or Tea Party types, Americans demand for political reformation is strong. The same-old, same-old is not going to cut it with voters any more. Tim Ziegler is the Co-author with Scott Swett of To Set the Record Straight -- How Swift Boat Veterans, POW’s and the New Media Defeated John Kerry. He is a former Marine Captain, Chef and Spice-Expert who now lives in Broomfield, Colorado with his family.