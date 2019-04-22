Demsâ€™ Rejection of Muellerâ€™s Exoneration of Trump Endangers our Republic

Their rejection of the Mueller exoneration was fore-ordained. They cannot and will not return to normal politics.

Old pols like Pelosi and Schumer and Biden surely knew the accusations that President Trump was a traitor, working hand in glove with Putin, were absurd and unfounded. In throwing their lot in with those accusing Donald Trump of being a traitor, they betrayed their country, their voters, the rule of law, and the foundations of our republican form of government.

The information that the Russia collusion investigation was based on Team Hillary’s oppo research was soon known. We quickly learned that Comey hid that vital information from the FISA court. We learned that the Obama DOJ and intelligence agencies went beyond eavesdropping, to blatant entrapment efforts. Revelations on the dirty work of Susan Rice, Clapper and Brennan, Rosenstein, followed swiftly.

Mark Levin, in a must-see take-down of Mueller on Fox and Friends, asks “How can you talk about Russia interfering in our election and ignore the Hillary Clinton campaign, and the DNC, and the senior level FBI that’s been wiped out by their own conduct? How in the world can you do that and not interview Barack Obama and Susan Rice and all the rest of them?”

Levin’s question, of course, answers itself: the entire Resistance and Mueller investigation has been a cover-up for Barack Obama’s role in the under-handed campaign to take down President Trump with dirty tricks.

Any person of ordinary intelligence could see that spying on Trump and pretending he was a traitor was a multi-faceted project of the Obama administration. The leaks purporting to tag Trump as a traitor are a very crude, very wide trail leading straight to Obama’s highest appointees.

That is not to underestimate the power of self-delusion. Some Democrat politicians, the Democrat media, and masses of Democrat voters were true hysterics. They sincerely believed the deplorables had elected a Putin stooge. Mass hysteria is a real and dangerous phenomenon. It has been abused throughout history by unscrupulous demagogues to gain power and destroy the innocent.

Why did the Democrats do it? A sufficient answer is one word: Obama. Obama must be protected at all costs, even if the cost is the rule of law, fair elections, democracy itself. We saw this play out over and over during Obama’s two terms. His fellow Dems never uttered a word of correction, and the press worked over-time to cover up one illegal action after another, of this worst of American presidents. The use of the IRS to silence the rising mass movement of Tea Party political opponents was an abuse of federal power to turn an election that presaged the Russian frame-up of Trump. Obama, like other Marxists, believes his side must win. The goal of social justice justifies every injustice.

But this is not all about Obama. Obama set it off, but then all he had to do is keep out of sight. Every single Democrat who led the Russian witch-hunt gained status, power, money, and fame. The foot soldiers had fun. The fellow travelers won safety from attack by their peers. They did it for themselves. This includes journalists, politicians, celebrities, academics. It also includes ordinary Democrats, willing to follow their leaders into the moral abyss because they were willing to pay any price to undo their electoral defeat. They sold their souls to the devil to win power they had lost at the ballot box. They were not willing to wait four years and try again.

Democrat leaders in DC and the press did it because power corrupts. Obama’s crooked frame up of Trump carried the irresistible promise of permanent power to sleazy politicians. For journalists, the inept and transparent attempt to frame President Trump was bringing personal fame and fortune.

It is easy to go with hypocrisy and tell yourself you are fighting for truth when you are lying and lynching. It is the rare person cynical enough to admit their own corruption. They were never confronted with a mirror as long as they stayed within the world of their equally corrupt peers. With a payoff of real power, real money and real fame, people of weak character will easily choose to believe their bull doesn’t stink.

At first, Democrats were dreaming of breaking President Trump’s spirit and hounding him out of office, without having to prove a thing. They underestimated President Trump’s strength of character.

Some were aiming for impeachment. Others were content with hounding, harassing and hobbling his administration by investigating him non-stop -- first by Comey, then Mueller, now by power-hungry members of Congress.

The Democrats’ party from top to bottom has been running wild on the promised revelations of the Mueller report. Mueller and his team of Democrat partisans, supported by the propaganda press, strung out the accusations for two long years. There is no question they threw the 2018 mid-terms to the Democrats.

Mueller tried his hardest, but he came up with zero on Russia collusion. He came up with zero on obstruction of justice and could not recommend prosecution. So instead, he in effect recommended Congressional persecution.

Mueller set the witch-hunt spinning again with 200 pages of innuendo and the extra-legal declaration that his team could not ‘exonerate’ the President of wanting at times to scuttle the investigation. It’s appears a weak reed, but the whole partisan witch-hunt had no more substance from the very start. It’s worked rather well for them so far.

If the Democrat leadership had an ounce of patriotic or civic virtue in their veins, they would announce publicly that the accusations that our sitting President is a traitor with Russia – the most serious accusation against a President in American history – were blessedly proven utterly baseless. They would allow their Republican opponent to play out his presidential term normally, blocking his legislative efforts with their votes and filibusters, fighting his ideas and actions in the press, and hoping to win voters to their superior leaders and platform.

Their fundamental problem is they don’t have superior leaders or ideas. They have increasingly weird, radical leaders who appeal only to a slice of the electorate. Their candidates have gone all-in on open borders, highly unpopular with even their own voters. It’s hard to find any politico who thinks banning cars, legalizing infanticide, insisting there are more than two sexes, or ending freedom of speech and religion are winning policies outside of Democrat elitist circles.

The Democrats’ one proven strategy – it works very well indeed with their voters -- is the emotional manipulation of their voters into identity groups united by hating Trump and his voters. They need to paint Trump as a racist and traitor, his supporters are all-round bigots, and excite envy and resentment of white privilege. Malice to the highest degree follows naturally.

The Democrats’ emotional high and the electoral success that follows, explain why Democrats cannot drop the radical partisanship that President Obama fed to the party. They are hooked on identity politics’ hate, as strongly as an addict to his opioids.

They can’t return to the normal levels of political lying that enables the center to hold. They don’t want a center to the country. They don’t want respectful and honest competition. They are undercutting the norms that have sustained our republican system for our entire history.

American individualism, unity, and optimism are in the way and must be destroyed.

Democrats rode to victory in the House in 2018 on the Mueller investigation. They still need the demonization of Trump as a traitor and rejection of America as a country of haters. It is their only ticket to ride to the White House. They are not going to give it up.

